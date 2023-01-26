Former Scranton patrol sergeant pleads guilty to fraud charges

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A former patrol sergeant for the Scranton Police Department pleaded guilty to fraudulently claiming thousands of dollars from a federal program.

According to officials, 50-year-old Jeffrey J. Vaughn, from Scranton, pleaded guilty to knowingly claiming over $5,000 in fraudulently earned compensation.

Investigators said Vaughn claimed he worked extra-duty patrol shifts in lower-income housing complexes in Scranton when he did not. The former patrol sergeant admitted knowing his actions caused a monetary loss between $6,500 and $15,000 from the program.

Vaughn faces up to 10 years in prison, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine. Vaughn also agreed to pay back $11,243.00 to the housing complexes.

According to court documents, Vaughn acknowledged he abused the public’s trust “in a manner that significantly facilitated the commission of his offense.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.