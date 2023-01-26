Read full article on original website
California's Latest Ban Will Hit The Classic Car Community Hard
California is on a mission to ban a hazardous chemical that gives chrome its distinctive shine, a move that has angered those working in, and linked to, the car restoration and customization industries across the state. According to the board item summary from the California Air Resources Board (CARB), it...
Biden Caught Donating Boxes of Classified Documents to the University of Delaware
On Sunday, Maria Bartiromo reported during a Fox News Sunday Morning Futures segment that there are 1,850 boxes filled with classified documents that President Joe Biden donated to his home state's university.
12 states with legislation on deck seeking to restrict gender-affirming care for youth
Twelve states are aiming to pass dozens of bills this year that target gender-affirming healthcare for transgender and nonbinary individuals. So far, Utah is the first of the 12 to do so. Just yesterday, the state's governor signed the bill into law that "blocks minors from receiving gender-transition health care," according to The New York Times.
Utah 1st state to ban gender-affirming care for trans youth
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox signed legislation Jan. 28 that prohibits transgender youth from receiving gender-affirming healthcare. The legislation bans healthcare providers from performing gender-affirming surgery on a minor. It also prohibits hormone therapy for minors who were not diagnosed with gender dysphoria before the bill took effect. Mr. Cox said...
340B pharmacy case ruled in favor of drugmakers
A federal appeals court ruled in favor of three drugmakers Jan. 30 in a case over requirements of whether they should give 340B drug pricing discounts to contract pharmacies. HHS filed suit against Sanofi, AstraZeneca and Novo Nordisk with allegations of denying drug pricing discounts stipulated by Section 340B of the Public Health Service Act, which requires pharmaceutical companies to discount outpatient drug sales to healthcare organizations that serve uninsured and low-income patients.
COVID-19 still a public health emergency, says WHO: 5 updates
The World Health Organization has determined COVID-19 remains a public health emergency. The agency's director-general accepted the recommendations of its emergency committee on Jan. 30. The WHO's emergency committee convened Jan. 27 to vote on whether the pandemic still constitutes the global emergency declaration. Members cited a high number of...
37% of nurses in degree scheme passed NCLEX, feds say
More than one-third of aspiring nurses who allegedly purchased phony degrees to bypass coursework and training required to sit for the National Council Licensure Examination passed the test, The New York Times reported Jan. 27. The scheme involved selling more than 7,600 fraudulent diplomas and transcripts from three now-shuttered nursing...
What Oracle Cerner did in January
From U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs EHR updates to new genomics and kidney diagnostic tools, here is what Oracle Cerner did in January. 1. Oracle Cerner had 80 open IT positions Jan. 24 including senior test automation engineer, software engineer and technical solution analyst. 2. Multiple VA medical facilities across...
Washington group gets enough signatures to advance special hospital district proposal
Toppenish (Wash.) Maternity Workgroup members surpassed the 843 signatures needed from Lower Valley voters to support the creation of a public hospital district after Astria Toopenish Hospital's closure of its maternity ward, Yakima Herald-Republic reported Jan. 29. In the next 15 days, the auditor's office will be responsible for certifying...
Massachusetts hospitals adopt united code of conduct to combat workplace violence
The Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association has adopted a united code of conduct to protect workers and patients from escalating violence in the state's healthcare facilities. The code was established in response to the MHA's new workplace violence report, which found someone in a Massachusetts healthcare facility is physically assaulted,...
