Wells Fargo employees moving into old Duke building
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Thousands of Charlotte-area Wells Fargo employees will change buildings by the end of 2023, the company announced Tuesday morning. In an email sent to more than 27,000 employees, CEO of Consumer and Small Business Banking Mary Mack announced the company’s plans to upgrade and consolidate Charlotte workspaces.
Charlotte Bootleggers bring professional lacrosse back to the Queen City
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - UPDATE: After this story was posted, The Professional Box Lacrosse Association postponed all its remaining games for the inaugural season. “We made a difficult decision to postpone the remainder of the inaugural season,” said owner Carmen Kesner. “Our vision is to implement a fast, physical, safe, and exciting experience for our fans and players. We believe we have been able to create this experience, but we feel there are elements we need to improve upon. For that reason, we are halting the season to re-organize the league and team operations.”
Cabarrus County CVB welcomes Sales Manager Alex Morales
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Cabarrus County Convention & Visitors Bureau welcomes Alex Morales as Sales Manager. In this role, Morales will promote Cabarrus County, North Carolina as a destination for groups including meetings and conventions, sporting events, car clubs and more. “The hospitality experience Alex brings to this...
Local police chiefs talk Tyre Nichols case, community policing
Motorcycle driver dies after crash in south Charlotte involving fire truck. A motorcyclist was killed in a south Charlotte crash that involved a Charlotte Fire truck, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.
#MollysKids: Welcome Abigail Perrone, from Bessemer City
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Abigail Perrone is a 12-year-old at Gaston Virtual Academy. She lives in Bessemer City with her mom, Ashley, stepdad, Eric, and her five brothers and sisters. (“We’re a blended family,” said her mom. “We are big and love big.”) We’re introducing...
Harvey Gantt reflects on being admitted to Clemson University
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Former Charlotte Mayor Harvey Gantt was celebrated for blazing a newfound trail at his college alma mater. Clemson University gave him a big thank you at a special gala this past Saturday evening for his unflinching courage that came 60 years ago. “It’s far more than...
CMPD: Large group of cars blocked intersection, did burnouts near NASCAR Hall of Fame
Motorcycle driver dies after crash in south Charlotte involving fire truck. A motorcyclist was killed in a south Charlotte crash that involved a Charlotte Fire truck, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.
Charlotte community hosts prayer worship event in remembrance of Tyre Nichols
A group of about 50 people marched from the courthouse to CMPD headquarters and ended in Marshall Park.
One person shot, killed at east Charlotte park
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person died in a shooting in the Optimist Park neighborhood in east Charlotte Tuesday morning. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the shooting happened in the area of East 24th Street and North Davidson Street, close to Cordelia Park. Officers said they were assisting Medic with a...
CMPD investigating homicide in south Charlotte
The community gathered at Marshall Park on Sunday afternoon in memory of Tyre Nichols. A group of about 50 people marched from the courthouse to CMPD headquarters
Atrium Health reportedly part of widespread cyber attack
Police said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Memorial fund launched on one-year anniversary of Cheslie Kryst’s death
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The family of Cheslie Kryst, the Charlotte native and former Miss USA 2019, is launching a memorial fund on the one-year anniversary of her death. Kryst’s mother, April Simpkins, first announced the Cheslie C. Kryst Memorial Fund for Mental Health earlier this month at the Miss Universe pageant, a news release stated.
Transit committee expected to get update on CATS’ Silver Line project
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBT) - An update on the Charlotte Area Transit System’s Silver Line project is expected during Tuesday night’s Metropolitan Transit Commission meeting. The committee is made up of the mayors of all Mecklenburg County’s towns like Matthews, Pineville and Huntersville. It also includes transportation officials and other elected leaders.
Alexander County Schools teacher arrested for assaulting student
Police said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Welcome the Uwharrie Wampus Cats!
ALBEMARLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Uwharrie Wampus Cats, a new summer collegiate baseball team coming to Albemarle and North Carolina’s Uwharrie Region, today introduced the team’s branding package, as it prepares for the inaugural 2023 season. The team’s primary colors are yellow, brown and orange, with the team...
A push for change: Hundreds in Charlotte protest after Tyre Nichols death
Officers said they were called out around 10:33 p.m. about dozens of cars performing stunts and blocking the intersection. They said within 15 minutes, officers had dispersed a large crowd of vehicles.
Homicide investigation underway near east Charlotte park
Police said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Motorcycle driver dies after crash in south Charlotte involving fire truck
A group of cars blocking a Charlotte intersection and doing burnouts Saturday near the NASCAR Hall of Fame was broken up, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said.
Rowan Chamber’s Young Professionals announce February events
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The 2023 season of the Rowan Chamber’s Young Professionals program is off to a strong start with three events scheduled in the month of February. Professionals who live or work in Rowan County and are between the ages of 18-45 are invited to attend.
Juvenile killed, others injured after Kannapolis shooting and wreck
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A juvenile was killed and two others injured in a Thursday evening in Kannapolis, according to police. Officers with the Kannapolis Police Department responded to a shooting call around 11 p.m. on Elwood Street. There, they found 17-year-old Charlotte resident Ty’el Hankins dead in his car. Officers said he had been shot inside the vehicle and crashed into a home.
