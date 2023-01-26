CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - UPDATE: After this story was posted, The Professional Box Lacrosse Association postponed all its remaining games for the inaugural season. “We made a difficult decision to postpone the remainder of the inaugural season,” said owner Carmen Kesner. “Our vision is to implement a fast, physical, safe, and exciting experience for our fans and players. We believe we have been able to create this experience, but we feel there are elements we need to improve upon. For that reason, we are halting the season to re-organize the league and team operations.”

