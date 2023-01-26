Read full article on original website
local21news.com
WGAL
Inmate lies about daughter's death to get out of prison for alleged funeral
Selinsgrove, Pa. — An inmate at Snyder County Prison was charged after she allegedly lied about her daughter's death to get out of prison for the funeral. Authorities later discovered the child was alive and living with her biological father. Kelsey Allison Gates, 30, of Landisburg, was granted a bail modification by Union/Snyder Judge Lori Hackenberg for funeral services on Jan. 19. Gates was required to return to prison later...
Hotel Raided, Carlisle Drug House Condemned, Nine Arrested, Police Say
Nine people have been arrested and a home has been condemned following two drug raids in three days— involving the same man, police say. The Carlisle Police began an investigation into neighbors' complaints of criminal activity at 138 North East Street in the borough by conducting a warranted search of the home executed by Carlisle Police, Cumberland County Special Response Team, Cumberland County Drug Task Force, and Carlisle Borough Codes Department on January 12, 2023, according to a release by the department on Jan. 30.
The Shenandoah Sentinel
Woman accused of assaulting 7-year-old at bus stop in Williamstown
WILLIAMSTOWN, Dauphin County – A 44-year-old woman is accused of assaulting a 7-year-old boy at the bus stop in this Upper Dauphin community Monday morning. State Police at Lykens said they were called to the bus stop at East Market and Tunnel Streets in the borough around 8am. Troopers...
local21news.com
abc27.com
Lancaster Police distributing free gun locks
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Free gun locks will be available in Lancaster while supplies last. Lancaster Bureau of Police say the department will be distributing the locks 24 hours a day at the police station while supplies last. The station is located at 39 W. Chestnut Street. “The Lancaster...
York 'Isaac Newton' Who Shot Mom, Paralyzed Son Nabbed In CT: US Marshals
A gunman who sent a mother and her adult son to the hospital in York City, Pennsylvania has been captured in Connecticut, authorities say. Isaac Newton Ramos-Perez, 44, was found in his "makeshift apartment" around 32-25 Meadow Street in Hartford by the Connecticut U.S. Marshal Violent Fugitive Task Force and the Hartford police department on Friday, Jan. 27.
abc27.com
Cumberland County residents facing drug, firearm charges
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Police say that neighborhood complaints alleging criminal activity led to charges being filed against nine Cumberland County residents. According to the Carlisle Police Department, the Carlisle Police began an investigation regarding a residence on the 100 block of North East Street after neighbors filed complaints of alleged criminal activity.
Family wore ear protection, drugged dog in triple suicide pact: report
Investigators have found some answers to what they called a “very unusual” case when a woman and her parents died in a suicide pact last week in York County. In speaking to CBS21, West Manchester Township Police Chief John Snyder and other investigators shared that the family left behind notes explaining their individual reasoning for the pact, plus details of the preparations they took before their deaths.
Police: Lancaster County woman stole $4,600 worth of lottery tickets
DENVER, Pa. — A Lancaster County woman is facing theft charges after police say she stole more than $4,600 worth of lottery tickets from her former place of employment. Barbara Jean Fisher, 58, of East Earl, is charged with theft by unlawful taking in connection to the alleged incident, according to East Cocalico Township Police.
Harrisburg councilman IDs man who tried to break into his nonprofit, then gives him cash and clothes
Harrisburg Councilman Ralph Rodriguez figured out who tried to break into his nonprofit office early Saturday wearing a mask and gloves. That’s because the man reached out and surrendered Sunday to Rodriguez, who chairs the public safety committee on council. Rodriguez, and two Harrisburg police officers, then went to the 22-year-old man’s home and talked through some of his options.
WGAL
Lancaster police hope surveillance video will help lead to arrest in quadruple shooting outside McDonald's
LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster police spent the weekend collecting more video surveillance after four people were shot outside a McDonald's last week. "It's a really unfortunate situation that so many people were injured," Lt. Glenn Stoltzfus said. Police said the shooting happened around 9 p.m. Thursday after a fight...
Fight over drinking leads to strangulation charge
Bloomsburg, Pa. — A husband covered his wife's face so she couldn't breathe, then pinned her down while he held a knife to his own throat after an argument about drinking, police say. Now Matthew Edward Stanton, 39, is charged with felony strangulation for the Jan. 15 incident at their home on Fourth Street. Here's what South Centre Township police say happened: ...
Ex-Wendy's Employee Pulls Gun On Former Co-Workers In Mt. Joy, Police Say
A former Wendy's employee experiencing homelessness got into a fight with his former co-workers and pulled a gun, authorities say. Julian Knight, 20, was arrested on Monday, Jan. 30, according to Northwest Regional police. On Sunday, Knight had gone to the restaurant where he used to work located at 1660...
abc27.com
Cat injured after shooting outside Dauphin County apartment
UPPER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police say a cat was injured after an individual shot in the direction of an occupied apartment building. On January 28 State Police in Lykens responded to a feral cat being shot by an unknown object. The cat was treated by...
We call again -- louder -- for state officials to investigate operations at Dauphin County Prison | PennLive Editorial
PennLive’s Joshua Vaughn has done it again. He’s revealed the gross abuses all too evident in Dauphin County Prison that should prick the conscience of anyone who has one. People in jail are away from family and support, and their only link to sanity is their phone or tablet. But the county jail system exploits the needs of incarcerated people to maintain some connection to the outside world. It makes them pay dearly for each phone call, email, and text message. And worse yet, the money is going into a slush fund for guards and prison officials.
Lebanon County Man Dies Days After Being Hit Outside Harrisburg Walmart
A 39-year-old Palmyra man has died three days after he was struck by a car outside of a Walmart in Harrisburg, authorities say. Pritesh Patel died as a result of the injuries sustained in the accident on Monday, Jan. 30, the Swatara police announced that afternoon.Patel was struck on Route 322…
Camp Hill Man Threatens To 'Shoot Up' Police Station In Enola, Authorities Say
A 26-year-old Camp Hill man threatened to "kill police officers" and "shoot up" a police station in Enola, authorities say. East Pennsboro Township police were called to a report of "a male yelling and was possibly breaking into a house" in the 100 block of Sherwood Circle, Enola on January 26, around 7:32 p.m., according to a release by the department.
