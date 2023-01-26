ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dauphin County, PA

local21news.com

Drug investigation in Carlisle leads to arrest of nine people

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — After a series of complaints of criminal activity, the Carlisle Police Department (CPD) began an investigation into a home on the 100 block of N. East Street. Police say a search warrant was filed on Jan. 12 by several law enforcements. According to authorities,...
CARLISLE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Inmate lies about daughter's death to get out of prison for alleged funeral

Selinsgrove, Pa. — An inmate at Snyder County Prison was charged after she allegedly lied about her daughter's death to get out of prison for the funeral. Authorities later discovered the child was alive and living with her biological father. Kelsey Allison Gates, 30, of Landisburg, was granted a bail modification by Union/Snyder Judge Lori Hackenberg for funeral services on Jan. 19. Gates was required to return to prison later...
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Hotel Raided, Carlisle Drug House Condemned, Nine Arrested, Police Say

Nine people have been arrested and a home has been condemned following two drug raids in three days— involving the same man, police say. The Carlisle Police began an investigation into neighbors' complaints of criminal activity at 138 North East Street in the borough by conducting a warranted search of the home executed by Carlisle Police, Cumberland County Special Response Team, Cumberland County Drug Task Force, and Carlisle Borough Codes Department on January 12, 2023, according to a release by the department on Jan. 30.
CARLISLE, PA
The Shenandoah Sentinel

Woman accused of assaulting 7-year-old at bus stop in Williamstown

WILLIAMSTOWN, Dauphin County – A 44-year-old woman is accused of assaulting a 7-year-old boy at the bus stop in this Upper Dauphin community Monday morning. State Police at Lykens said they were called to the bus stop at East Market and Tunnel Streets in the borough around 8am. Troopers...
WILLIAMSTOWN, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster Police distributing free gun locks

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Free gun locks will be available in Lancaster while supplies last. Lancaster Bureau of Police say the department will be distributing the locks 24 hours a day at the police station while supplies last. The station is located at 39 W. Chestnut Street. “The Lancaster...
Daily Voice

York 'Isaac Newton' Who Shot Mom, Paralyzed Son Nabbed In CT: US Marshals

A gunman who sent a mother and her adult son to the hospital in York City, Pennsylvania has been captured in Connecticut, authorities say. Isaac Newton Ramos-Perez, 44, was found in his "makeshift apartment" around 32-25 Meadow Street in Hartford by the Connecticut U.S. Marshal Violent Fugitive Task Force and the Hartford police department on Friday, Jan. 27.
YORK, PA
abc27.com

Cumberland County residents facing drug, firearm charges

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Police say that neighborhood complaints alleging criminal activity led to charges being filed against nine Cumberland County residents. According to the Carlisle Police Department, the Carlisle Police began an investigation regarding a residence on the 100 block of North East Street after neighbors filed complaints of alleged criminal activity.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Family wore ear protection, drugged dog in triple suicide pact: report

Investigators have found some answers to what they called a “very unusual” case when a woman and her parents died in a suicide pact last week in York County. In speaking to CBS21, West Manchester Township Police Chief John Snyder and other investigators shared that the family left behind notes explaining their individual reasoning for the pact, plus details of the preparations they took before their deaths.
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Harrisburg councilman IDs man who tried to break into his nonprofit, then gives him cash and clothes

Harrisburg Councilman Ralph Rodriguez figured out who tried to break into his nonprofit office early Saturday wearing a mask and gloves. That’s because the man reached out and surrendered Sunday to Rodriguez, who chairs the public safety committee on council. Rodriguez, and two Harrisburg police officers, then went to the 22-year-old man’s home and talked through some of his options.
HARRISBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Fight over drinking leads to strangulation charge

Bloomsburg, Pa. — A husband covered his wife's face so she couldn't breathe, then pinned her down while he held a knife to his own throat after an argument about drinking, police say. Now Matthew Edward Stanton, 39, is charged with felony strangulation for the Jan. 15 incident at their home on Fourth Street. Here's what South Centre Township police say happened: ...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Cat injured after shooting outside Dauphin County apartment

UPPER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police say a cat was injured after an individual shot in the direction of an occupied apartment building. On January 28 State Police in Lykens responded to a feral cat being shot by an unknown object. The cat was treated by...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

We call again -- louder -- for state officials to investigate operations at Dauphin County Prison | PennLive Editorial

PennLive’s Joshua Vaughn has done it again. He’s revealed the gross abuses all too evident in Dauphin County Prison that should prick the conscience of anyone who has one. People in jail are away from family and support, and their only link to sanity is their phone or tablet. But the county jail system exploits the needs of incarcerated people to maintain some connection to the outside world. It makes them pay dearly for each phone call, email, and text message. And worse yet, the money is going into a slush fund for guards and prison officials.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA

