PennLive’s Joshua Vaughn has done it again. He’s revealed the gross abuses all too evident in Dauphin County Prison that should prick the conscience of anyone who has one. People in jail are away from family and support, and their only link to sanity is their phone or tablet. But the county jail system exploits the needs of incarcerated people to maintain some connection to the outside world. It makes them pay dearly for each phone call, email, and text message. And worse yet, the money is going into a slush fund for guards and prison officials.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO