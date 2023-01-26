Three episodes in, it’s clear that HBO’s The Last of Us is a faithful adaptation of the original video game from 2013 — so much so that lines and frames may have been pulled straight from the game. That’s not to say that there aren’t changes, though. Series co-creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann are making strategic adjustments to certain elements of the game for the new medium and to catch up to modern sensibilities. The first of those changes was with Joel’s partner, Tess, and how her story ultimately came to an end in episode 2. Whether it was an improvement is debatable, but for a show dedicated to preserving the anatomy of the source material, it was notable.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO