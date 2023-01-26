Read full article on original website
Polygon
Mister Sinister makes destroying the X-Men, Avengers, Eternals, and Thanos look downright fabulous
The list of ways in which 2019’s House of X/Powers of X succeeds as a comic book story is long. Jonathan Hickman and his collaborators delivered original world-building, deep-lore payoffs, the twistiest plot twists, electrifying action, and instantly iconic character moments. But if something about HoX/PoX is still underappreciated, it’s that Hickman wasn’t just eating — he was meal-prepping for those who’d come after.
Popculture
'That '90s Show' Confirms a Beloved 'That '70s Show' Character Died
That '70s Show lives on with That '90s Show, which picks up almost 20 years after the original show ended. Unfortunately, in that time span, a beloved character died off-screen. As noted from a couple of lines of dialog from Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp), her mom, Bea Sigurdson, died between the shows' two time periods. Bea was played by the late TV icon Betty White, who died on Dec. 31, 2021, in four memorable episodes of the original show.
Polygon
Critical Role cast was thrilled to rewrite history with Legend of Vox Machina
Since the web series kicked off in 2012, actual-play phenomena Critical Role has expanded the world of Exandria, with each subsequent campaign taking place later on in the world’s history. But with Prime Video’s animated fantasy series, The Legend of Vox Machina, the voice actors return to where it all started, with their first group of misfit mercenaries from the very first campaign. This time, however, they had a chance to rewrite history and make some tweaks to the way it unfolded the first time around.
Polygon
There’s a Smash Bros. fight in the Mario movie
The Super Mario Bros. Movie is slowly turning into a greatest hits of Mario games through the ages. The latest addition to the games its references is Super Smash Bros. thanks to the new trailer that has Mario (Chris Pratt) and Donkey Kong (Seth Rogen) facing off on what’s essentially a 2D Final Destination-style stage.
Polygon
Forspoken’s gravest sin? It has no chill
From Frey’s very first steps in the medieval fantasy land of Athia, Forspoken’s influences emerge in full force. She runs and ducks under broken walls in an abandoned castle with a giant dragon in pursuit. She gets an annoyingly chatty companion named Cuff, who is literally a talking gold bracelet. Then, after narrowly avoiding danger, we get a dramatic bird’s-eye view of the landscape, dominated by a massive stone landmark arching up into the sky.
Polygon
Netflix teases One Piece’s live-action crew in first poster
Netflix revealed a first look at its upcoming live-action adaptation of One Piece on Monday, offering a glimpse at Iñaki Godoy as protagonist Monkey D. Luffy, clad in his iconic straw hat and red vest with a clenched fist held high against a brilliant sunset view of the ocean. There’s also a tiny seagull with a hat — a News Coo in One Piece — soaring in the sky.
Polygon
HBO’s The Last of Us improves on the game’s implied gay romance
Three episodes in, it’s clear that HBO’s The Last of Us is a faithful adaptation of the original video game from 2013 — so much so that lines and frames may have been pulled straight from the game. That’s not to say that there aren’t changes, though. Series co-creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann are making strategic adjustments to certain elements of the game for the new medium and to catch up to modern sensibilities. The first of those changes was with Joel’s partner, Tess, and how her story ultimately came to an end in episode 2. Whether it was an improvement is debatable, but for a show dedicated to preserving the anatomy of the source material, it was notable.
Polygon
Avatar: The Last Airbender’s new gacha RPG launches
Avatar Generations, a new gacha-style role-playing game based on Nickelodeon’s Avatar: The Last Airbender, launches Tuesday on Android and iOS. The turn-based RPG lets players bring various generations of Avatar characters and lore together to create the ultimate team and relive memorable moments from the Avatar universe. As seen...
Polygon
New PS5 ad might be teasing a new Uncharted game
A new PlayStation 5 ad appears to include a mysterious tease for an unannounced game that some fans believe may be the next Uncharted — one that doesn’t star Nathan Drake as its protagonist. The new ad, titled “Live from PS5,” presents Sony’s suite of exclusives, both from...
Polygon
I think Shrek is dead in Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is not just a sequel to a Shrek spinoff — it’s also a gorgeously animated movie with some beautiful action sequences, vivid characters, and a touching story about mortality. But yes, it is also a Shrek spinoff, which leads to the natural...
