Roanoke’s Forgotten Colony: The Freedmen’s Colony of 1863-1867 presented by Park Ranger Josh Nelson
Tuesday, February 14, 2023, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Centuries after the lost colony, Roanoke Island became home to a new colony, a Freedmen’s Colony, which was established by the army to prepare the formerly enslaved people for life after the war. In February of 1862, the Battle of Roanoke Island left the Outer Banks under Union control, which made Roanoke Island a safe haven, a place of refuge for those who sought the protection of the Union Army. Although some freedom seekers continued their journey northward, many of the refugees remained on the island in the Freemen’s Colony that lasted until 1867.
Kitty Hawk Fire Rescue Offering CPR Training for the Community
Kitty Hawk Fire Rescue has begun offering the community monthly Adult and Pediatric CPR training. Our first course was offered on January 11th and 12th and was a huge success. The Adult and Pediatric CPR/AED course incorporates the latest science and teaches students how to respond to breathing and cardiac emergencies to help victims of any age – adults (about 12 years and older) and pediatric (infants and children up to 12 years of age).
Hatteras Island Rescue Squad offering First Aid class and CPR Class in February
We will be offering a public First Aid on Wednesday, February 15th at 7:00 PM at our Station in Buxton at 48103 NC 12 Hwy. This one night, 3 hour American Heart Association class will cover medical emergencies and treatment of injuries. The class is open to property owners and residents over 12 years old of Hatteras Island. Minors must be accompanied by a parent.
