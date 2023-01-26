Read full article on original website
Check Out 3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks In Financial Sector From Benzinga's Most Accurate Analysts
During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout. Benzinga readers can review the latest analyst takes on their favorite stocks by visiting our Analyst Stock...
NVIDIA, Micron Technology Club And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
The S&P 500 closed slightly higher on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Why Ford Stock Is Rallying Today
Ford Motor Co F shares are rising Tuesday in sympathy with General Motors Co GM, which traded higher after the company reported better-than-expected financial results and raised its 2023 outlook. GM Q4 Revenue: $43.1 billion beat estimates of $40.65 billion. GM Q4 EPS: $2.12 beat estimates of $1.69. GM highlighted...
US Stocks Mixed; McDonald's Earnings Top Estimates
U.S. stocks traded mixed this morning, with the Dow Jones dropping around 30 points on Tuesday. Following the market opening Tuesday, the Dow traded down 0.09% to 33,685.72 while the NASDAQ rose 0.29% to 11,426.75. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.15% to 4,023.77. Check This Out: Over $5M Bet...
Why Motorsport Games Shares Are Trading Higher By 132%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket
Motorsport Games Inc. MSGM shares rose 131.8% to $6.12 in pre-market trading. Motorsport Games entered into a debt-for-equity exchange agreement with its majority stockholder, Motorsport Network, LLC. Investor Mike Zoi reported purchase of 338,983 shares of Motorsport Games at an average price of $2.95 per share in Form 4 Filing on Monday.
Is Apple Stock Headed To $250? Why Gene Munster Says 'One Of The World's Greatest Companies' Is Poised To Double
Apple Inc AAPL was the last to feel the effects of the tech wreck. The stock fell out of the $2 trillion club to start the year, but one analyst saw a resurgence on the horizon. "This should be a $250 stock," Loup Funds' Gene Munster said Wednesday (Jan. 4)...
Tesla Analyst Reminds Musk Of Warren Buffett's Advice To Steve Jobs: 'If You Could Buy Dollar Bills For 80 Cents, It's A Very Good Thing To Do'
Tesla, Inc. TSLA shares have rebounded notably from its early January intraday low of $104.64. Tesla investor and fund manager Gary Black renewed his calls for the company to buy back its shares despite the resurgence seen in the stock. What Happened: To make Tesla and its CEO Elon Musk...
Fed Must Do 2 Things To Maintain S&P 500 Rally Or 'No Way That Stocks Are Going to Make It': Jeremy Siegel
Going by the S&P 500’s rally thus far in January, it appears that Wharton Professor Jeremy Siegel’s prediction that the first half of the year might be a lot better than many people thought could prove accurate. Siegel explained the premise behind his prediction in his appearance on...
Why BioNTech And Moderna Shares Are Falling After Pfizer News
BioNTech SE - ADR BNTX and Moderna Inc MRNA shares are trading lower Tuesday morning in sympathy with Pfizer Inc. PFE after the company issued FY23 guidance below estimates. Also, the Biden Administration said it plans to end COVID-19 emergency declarations on May 11. Pfizer's FY23 Outlook. Pfizer forecasts FY23...
3 Whirlpool Analysts Consider Upcoming Challenges Following Q4 Results
Shares of Whirlpool Corporation WHR gained in after-hours trading on Monday, after the company released its fourth-quarter results. Analyst Daniel Oppenheim reiterated a Neutral rating and a price target of $140. The company’s quarterly results were “impacted by supply-chain disruption and weaker demand environment,” Oppenheim said in a note. Whirlpool...
High Tide Stock Trading Lower On FY 2022 Gross Profit Growth Of 58%
High Tide Inc. HITI HITI (FSE:2LYA) released its year-end audited 2022 financial results, revealing revenue increased by 97% to CA$356.9 million ($265.4 million) for the year ended October 31, 2022, and increased sequentially by 14% to CA$108.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. 2022 Fiscal Year – Financial Highlights...
Pfizer Beats Q4 Earnings, Issues Underwhelming 2023 Guidance
Pfizer Inc PFE has reported a Q4 adjusted EPS of $1.14, up 45% Y/Y, well ahead of the consensus of $1.05. The company achieved revenues of $24.29 billion, up 2% and 13% on an operational basis, marginally missing the Wall Street estimate of $24.32 billion. For FY22, Pfizer's $100.3 billion...
McDonald's Stock Is Sliding Today: What's Going On?
McDonald's Corp MCD shares are sliding Tuesday after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results. What Happened: McDonald's said fourth-quarter revenue decreased 1% year-over-year to $5.93 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $5.69 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The iconic fast-food chain reported quarterly earnings of $2.59 per share, which beat consensus estimates of $2.46 per share. Earnings were up 19% on a year-over-year basis.
Oil Earnings Surge Decelerates: Exxon Posts Record Q4 Profits, But Lower Than Previous Quarter
Exxon Mobil Corp XOM has posted a Q4 profit of $3.40 per share, up from $2.05 a year ago and beating the consensus of $3.29, but lower than the $4.45 reported last quarter. Even though Exxon recorded bumper profits in the fourth quarter of $12.75 billion, it was down sharply from the record-breaking $19.7 billion earned in the third quarter, a sign that Big Oil's earnings surge has decelerated in recent months as oil and gas prices have fallen from near record levels last summer.
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About MGE Energy
Within the last quarter, MGE Energy MGEE has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $66.0 versus the current price of MGE Energy at $71.51, implying downside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts...
Why Are Hillstream BioPharma Shares Trading Over 100% Today?
Hillstream BioPharma Inc HILS signed an exclusive option agreement with Dana-Farber Cancer Institute to license technology targeting the MUC1-C oncoprotein. The MUC1 gene was identified by Dr. Donald Kufe, Physician and Researcher at Dana-Farber, based on its overexpression in human cancers. Dr. Kufe has demonstrated that MUC1-C is necessary for...
McDonald's Q4 Earnings Top Estimates; Expects Inflationary Pressures To Continue In 2023
McDonald's Corp MCD reported a fourth-quarter FY22 sales decline of 1.4% year-on-year to $5.93 billion, beating the consensus of $5.69 billion. Global comparable sales rose 12.6%, with 10.3% growth in the U.S. Digital Systemwide sales in the top six markets were over $7 billion for the quarter, representing more than...
Over $5M Bet On Uber Technologies? Check Out These 4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed lower on Monday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Greenlane's Stock Trading Higher On Making A Distribution Deal In Mexico
Greenlane Holdings, Inc. GNLN has entered into distribution agreement with Zhar Capital to distribute its proprietary portfolio of brands in Mexico. Greenlane has partnered with Zhar Capital to promote, market, distribute and sell the Greenlane Brands to retailers for resale in Mexico. "We look forward to offering our innovative and...
Corning Clocks 2% Core Sales Decline In Q4 Due To Pandemic Driven Ripple Effect; Introduces Pricing Actions To Drive Margins
Corning Inc GLW reported a fourth-quarter FY22 core sales decline of 2% year-on-year to $3.63 billion, beating the consensus of $3.55 billion. Display Technologies sales declined 17% Y/Y to $783 million, driven by lower glass volume due to the industry correction in the second half of 2022. Optical Communications sales...
