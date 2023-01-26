ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NVIDIA, Micron Technology Club And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

The S&P 500 closed slightly higher on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Why Ford Stock Is Rallying Today

Ford Motor Co F shares are rising Tuesday in sympathy with General Motors Co GM, which traded higher after the company reported better-than-expected financial results and raised its 2023 outlook. GM Q4 Revenue: $43.1 billion beat estimates of $40.65 billion. GM Q4 EPS: $2.12 beat estimates of $1.69. GM highlighted...
US Stocks Mixed; McDonald's Earnings Top Estimates

U.S. stocks traded mixed this morning, with the Dow Jones dropping around 30 points on Tuesday. Following the market opening Tuesday, the Dow traded down 0.09% to 33,685.72 while the NASDAQ rose 0.29% to 11,426.75. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.15% to 4,023.77. Check This Out: Over $5M Bet...
Why BioNTech And Moderna Shares Are Falling After Pfizer News

BioNTech SE - ADR BNTX and Moderna Inc MRNA shares are trading lower Tuesday morning in sympathy with Pfizer Inc. PFE after the company issued FY23 guidance below estimates. Also, the Biden Administration said it plans to end COVID-19 emergency declarations on May 11. Pfizer's FY23 Outlook. Pfizer forecasts FY23...
3 Whirlpool Analysts Consider Upcoming Challenges Following Q4 Results

Shares of Whirlpool Corporation WHR gained in after-hours trading on Monday, after the company released its fourth-quarter results. Analyst Daniel Oppenheim reiterated a Neutral rating and a price target of $140. The company’s quarterly results were “impacted by supply-chain disruption and weaker demand environment,” Oppenheim said in a note. Whirlpool...
High Tide Stock Trading Lower On FY 2022 Gross Profit Growth Of 58%

High Tide Inc. HITI HITI (FSE:2LYA) released its year-end audited 2022 financial results, revealing revenue increased by 97% to CA$356.9 million ($265.4 million) for the year ended October 31, 2022, and increased sequentially by 14% to CA$108.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. 2022 Fiscal Year – Financial Highlights...
Pfizer Beats Q4 Earnings, Issues Underwhelming 2023 Guidance

Pfizer Inc PFE has reported a Q4 adjusted EPS of $1.14, up 45% Y/Y, well ahead of the consensus of $1.05. The company achieved revenues of $24.29 billion, up 2% and 13% on an operational basis, marginally missing the Wall Street estimate of $24.32 billion. For FY22, Pfizer's $100.3 billion...
McDonald's Stock Is Sliding Today: What's Going On?

McDonald's Corp MCD shares are sliding Tuesday after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results. What Happened: McDonald's said fourth-quarter revenue decreased 1% year-over-year to $5.93 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $5.69 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The iconic fast-food chain reported quarterly earnings of $2.59 per share, which beat consensus estimates of $2.46 per share. Earnings were up 19% on a year-over-year basis.
Oil Earnings Surge Decelerates: Exxon Posts Record Q4 Profits, But Lower Than Previous Quarter

Exxon Mobil Corp XOM has posted a Q4 profit of $3.40 per share, up from $2.05 a year ago and beating the consensus of $3.29, but lower than the $4.45 reported last quarter. Even though Exxon recorded bumper profits in the fourth quarter of $12.75 billion, it was down sharply from the record-breaking $19.7 billion earned in the third quarter, a sign that Big Oil's earnings surge has decelerated in recent months as oil and gas prices have fallen from near record levels last summer.
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About MGE Energy

Within the last quarter, MGE Energy MGEE has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $66.0 versus the current price of MGE Energy at $71.51, implying downside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts...
Why Are Hillstream BioPharma Shares Trading Over 100% Today?

Hillstream BioPharma Inc HILS signed an exclusive option agreement with Dana-Farber Cancer Institute to license technology targeting the MUC1-C oncoprotein. The MUC1 gene was identified by Dr. Donald Kufe, Physician and Researcher at Dana-Farber, based on its overexpression in human cancers. Dr. Kufe has demonstrated that MUC1-C is necessary for...
Over $5M Bet On Uber Technologies? Check Out These 4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed lower on Monday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
