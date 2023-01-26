ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ryan Hollins: Cavs can become title contender; Mobley still has a lot of growing to do, can't dismiss what he is right now

By Afternoon Drive On The Fan
 4 days ago

Former NBA center Ryan Hollins of AT&T SportsNet Southwest joined Afternoon Drive on The Fan to talk about the Cavs' matchup with the Rockets on Thursday night, why he thinks LeBron James has to be considered the greatest player ever when he reaches the scoring record, the development of this Cavs' team, Evan Mobley's growth in his second season and whether the makeup of this Cavs' roster is capable of winning a championship.

