Suspect who died during shootout with Brevard County deputies identified

MELBOURNE BEACH. Fla. — A man who was found dead after an armed standoff with Brevard County deputies near Melbourne Beach on Wednesday has been identified as Kenneth Lassiter, 59, deputies announced Thursday.

Brevard Sheriff Wayne Ivey said deputies were in the process of serving a drug warrant when Lassiter, armed with a shotgun, opened fire on deputies.

Deputies then returned fire.

A woman who was in the home at the time of the shooting was injured, but it is unclear who fired the shots that hit her.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital where she is said to be recovering.

The sheriff’s office said deputies were serving a drug warrant for fentanyl after they had received several calls from neighbors worried about possible drug activity at the home.

No deputies were injured in the shooting.

No deputies were injured in the shooting.

