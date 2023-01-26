This fan-favorite Frosty back again at Wendy’s

(WJW) — Vanilla lovers rejoice.

Wendy’s classic Vanilla Frosty is back on menus nationwide.

According to a release from Wendy’s, the Vanilla Frosty, a “cool, creamy classic,” is replacing the seasonal Peppermint Frosty, which debuted for the first time at Wendy’s last fall.

The release said: “So, when the other guys’ ice cream machines are Mc broken, head on over to your nearest Wendy’s or place your order on the Wendy’s app to snag this tried-and-true frozen treat.”

The chain added on social media: “REST IN PEECE TO PEPPEMENT FROST,, I REALLY LOVED THEM BUT VANILLA IS BACK TO HELP ME THROU IT,, ITS SO TRUE WHEN HE CLOSES A WINDOW HE OPENS A CURTAIN”

New flavors aren’t new for Wendy’s. The company sold the Strawberry Frosty across participating stores last summer. It also replaced vanilla.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.