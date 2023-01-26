ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Tyre Nichols traffic stop video to be released Friday

By David Royer, Jessica Gertler
 4 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis will release video of the police stop that led to the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols after 6 p.m. (CT) Friday.

The announcement was made Thursday by Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy and later confirmed by Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland. Officials have said they wanted to give Nichols’ family opportunity to see the video before the public.

“The actions of these officers were awful, and no one, including law enforcement, is above the law,” Strickland said in a video statement. “We are initiating an outside, independent review of the training, policies and operations of our specialized units.”

Former Memphis officers charged in Tyre Nichols’ death

Earlier Thursday, a grand jury returned indictments against five former Memphis Police officers after Nichols’ death earlier this month.

Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr., and Justin Smith were booked into the Shelby County Jail on charges of second-degree murder, aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, two counts of official misconduct, and official oppression.

Tyre Nichols’ family had called for first-degree murder but Mulroy explained first-degree murder usually falls into one of the following two categories: premeditated, intentional killings and felony murder.

Mulroy said Second-degree murder is generally an unplanned, intentional killing or death caused by reckless disregard of human life.

Mulroy said he met with the family about these charges and it went well. Their attorney Ben Crump released a statement, saying the charges give them hope.

Biden, leaders react after Memphis officers charged in Tyre Nichols death

We asked if others, like the two Memphis fire personnel who’ve been put on leave following their actions, might be charged.

“Nothing we do today, or did today, precludes the addition of any further charges regarding any of the people that you mentioned. We’re still actively reviewing everything,” he said.

Mulroy said he hoped the incident would lead to a conversation about the need for police reform.

“The world is watching us and we need to show the world what lessons we can learn from this tragedy,” he said. “I’m hopeful that we can show them who I know us to be: a community working towards positive change here in Memphis and Shelby County.”

Video of the traffic stop Memphis Police initiated against Nichols that led to his death on Jan. 7 has so far been released only to public officials, attorneys, and family members. Attorneys for the Nichols family have said the video showed three minutes of “savage” treatment against Nichols.

David Rausch, director of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, described it as “absolutely appalling.”

“Let me be clear: What happened here does not at all reflect proper policing. This was wrong, and this was criminal,” Rausch said.

Police stopped Nichols near his home in the Hickory Hill neighborhood around 8:22 p.m. Jan. 7. There was an altercation between Nichols and several officers and pepper spray was deployed, Mulroy said.

Nichols fled on foot before a second confrontation with police. He experienced “serious injuries” at this location, Mulroy said, and later was taken away by ambulance.

Mulroy said there was an “elapsed period of time” before an ambulance was called.

He confirmed that the officers involved were part of the Memphis Police Department’s SCORPION Unit.

Mayor Jim Strickland and Police Chief CJ Davis will be guests on WREG’s “Live At 9” at 9 a.m. (CT) on News Channel 3 for their first local interview following the indictment of five Memphis officers.

A GoFundMe page verified by a company spokesperson has been created to help support Tyre Nichols’ family. If you would like to donate, click here .

Related
Sixth officer in Tyre Nichols confrontation relieved of duty

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Memphis Police say officer Preston Hemphill has been relieved of duty for his involvement in the confrontation with Tyre Nichols. Hemphill, hired in 2018, is the sixth officer implicated in the fatal beating of Nichols. Five other officers were fired and have been charged with second-degree murder. According to MPD, Hemphill […]
Memphis SCORPION unit permanently disbanded

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police announced on Saturday they have permanently disbanded the SCORPION unit. In response to the tragic death of Tyre Nichols, Chief CJ Davis said “it is in the best interest of all to permanently deactivate the SCORPION Unit.” MPD said that officers that are currently assigned to the unit “unreservedly agree” […]
Tyre Nichols’ family before video release: ‘We want peace’

Video of the traffic stop that preceded Nichols’ death will be publicly released after 6 p.m. (CT). MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The attorneys and family of Tyre Nichols asked for justice for their son, and peace in their city, at a press conference in Memphis on Friday. Speakers included family members, attorneys Ben Crump and Antonio […]
Local and national leaders react to Tyre Nichols video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Below, are a collection of statements from local officials and organizations regarding the release of the video in Tyre Nichols’ death. Memphis City Councilman JB Smiley said the following in a statement on Jan. 28: “The officer who tased Tyre Nichols and who compelled the other officers to stomp him must be […]
Former Memphis officers charged in Tyre Nichols’ death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Five former Tennessee police officers were charged Thursday in the beating death of Tyre Nichols, according to online records. The officers, who were fired after Nichols’ death, were booked into the Shelby County Jail on Thursday morning, the records showed.  Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr., and […]
California leaders respond to body camera footage of Tyre Nichols

(KTXL) — California leaders are responding after having seen body camera footage of Tyre Nichols’s deadly encounter with Memphis Police.  Nichols was a Sacramento native, and his death has led to the charging of five now-fired Memphis officers.  “Jennifer and I send our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Tyre Nichols. Tyre Nichols […]
