Pa. lawmaker proposes law to make harassing sports officials illegal

By James Wesser
 4 days ago

(WHTM) — A lawmaker from the Pennsylvania House of Representatives is proposing legislation that would make harassing sports officials, such as umpires and referees, illegal.

Representative Anita Astorino Kulik (D-Allegheny) stated that she is introducing legislation that would create a separate offense of harassment of a sports official. The memorandum states that sometimes calls from sports officials result in strong disagreements expressed by players, coaches, and spectators.

While current law protects sports officials from cases of assault, the current law does not offer additional protection from harassment, the memorandum noted.

Representative Kulick’s legislation would apply to sports officials throughout the state and protect them from harassment that can come about from sports officials doing their job.

York County deaths a family murder-suicide pact: coroner

Similar legislation has been enacted in Alabama and Louisiana.

Comments / 5

jeff
4d ago

So they would essentially be like Democrats. No matter how horrible their decisions they don’t want to be held accountable. They just blame others and fuel hatred.

Reply
3
Martin J. Palmer
4d ago

They should keep their nose out freaking liberals politicians are going against Constitution making this Country Communist that law is a violation of the first Amendment.

Reply
2
