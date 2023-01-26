ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Gas Prices Rise for 5th Straight Week

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The national average price of gasoline has risen for the fifth straight week. Gas Buddy says refineries still haven't recovered from December's cold weather. There appears to be little good news on the gas price front with prices unlikely to turn around any time soon. Many refineries deferred their planned maintenance last spring until this year.
