Fayetteville, AR

Fayetteville Planning Commission approves early step for JJ’s Sports Complex development

By Justin Trobaugh
 4 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The JJ’s Sports Complex cleared its first hurdle for approval with the Fayetteville Planning Commission on Jan. 23.

According to Jessie Masters, development review manager with the city of Fayetteville, the project will still need to receive final approval of a large-scale development from the planning commission.

According to a planning commission memo from the city of Fayetteville, the property would be located on W. Van Asche Drive southeast of the border with Johnson and immediately east of the Interstate 49 overpass.

The memo says the complex would be developed with two single-family dwellings and associated outbuildings and is also within the Interstate 540 Overlay District.

According to the memo, five separate buildings would be part of the complex comprised of three baseball training facilities, one basketball training facility, and one ninja park facility.

The memo shows the planning commission approved the hours of operation between 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.

