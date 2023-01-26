ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

2 Texas teacher groups rally behind $15K pay raise legislation

By Kelsey Thompson
KXAN
KXAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UpeoQ_0kSZyKDC00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Following the filing of a state bill aimed at increasing teacher salaries across Texas, two teacher organizations have come out in support of the measure.

State Rep. James Talarico, D-Austin, presented the proposed legislation Tuesday , where he was joined by at least a dozen other Democratic lawmakers. The bill proposes an increase on teacher salaries by $15,000, in a measure he calls the biggest pay raise in Texas history.

“Raising teacher pay is something we can do and something we must do,” Talarico told reporters Tuesday.

Following its unveiling, two organizations echoed their support for the bill. The Texas State Teachers Association told KXAN Wednesday $15,000 is a great starting point, but added more needs to be done to support Texas’ teaching workforce.

“Like I said you know if the State of Texas is truly wanting to do something about our teacher shortage then we need to look at why is it that we’re below the national average,” said Ovidia Molina, president of TSTA.

Lawmaker proposes $15K pay raise for Texas teachers

Molina added the union believes higher salaries will help retain teachers, but they’d also like to see more educators’ input in helping craft legislation. She added they want to see assistance with benefits, saying teacher retirees haven’t received a cost of living wage increase in years.

Elsewhere, officials with the Association of Texas Professional Educators (ATPE) said they believe the $15,000 pay raise proposed will “be very meaningful to both certified educators and support staff.”

“We are very hopeful that the legislature will pass a significant pay raise for educators this session,” said Monty Exter, ATPE’s governmental relations director. “Both the individual statements of state political leaders and legislators, as well as the intentions they put forth as part of the introduced budget bill indicate that increasing the amount that educators are paid is a topic they are contemplating. Only time and the voices of their constituents will determine if their contemplation translates into action.”

Exter added that while financial compensation is a critical component in supporting teachers, he said the ATPE feels the campus and classroom environments have become “more and more challenging,” with educators stretched into roles beyond the job of teaching.

“We must find ways to reduce their administrative burden, to provide more support toward meeting the basic mental and physical needs of their students, and to ease their own fears by making schools safer places to work,” Exter said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 2

Related
KXAN

Texas parents demand lawmaker action on restraints in schools

Texas parents are set to speak at the Capitol Monday morning in support of new legislation regulating the use of restraint in public schools, including the mother of a 14-year-old Round Rock Independent School District student with special needs who surveillance cameras recorded being tossed into a ‘cool down room’ by a school administrator last year.
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

State senator expects lawmakers to raise homestead exemption for Texas homeowners

TEXAS, USA — Will they or won’t they?. The Houston Independent School District remains in limbo as the Texas Education Agency decides whether to take over the district. A recent ruling by the Texas Supreme Court cleared the way for the possible move, which was initially brought up in 2019 after board dysfunction, alleged trustee misconduct and a repeatedly failing high school.
HOUSTON, TX
newsnationnow.com

Texas sheriff asks neighboring states to help with smugglers

(NewsNation) — Despite a sharp decline in certain migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, cartels are still making moves, and human and drug smuggling are rampant in many border communities. Terrell County and Kinney County are among the Texas counties being hit hard by smugglers. Now Kinney County Sheriff Brad...
TERRELL COUNTY, TX
KXII.com

Texas DPS stops enforcing handgun age limits

Texas (KXII) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is no longer enforcing a state law that bars adults under 21 from carrying handguns in public. The change was announced in a memo sent to DPS officers on Jan. 10. It comes after a federal judge declared the age...
TEXAS STATE
B93

The New Texas Firewood Law Says Burn It Where You Buy It

As the Winter season continues to settle into Texas and the Big Country starts shutting down because of snowy or icy conditions we all try to find ways to stay warm. I will admit from the very start here that, I am the world's worst gatherer of firewood as I well know from my Boy Scout days to always be prepared and gather in advance.
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

KXAN

72K+
Followers
16K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy