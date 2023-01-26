LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Tuesday morning weather update!. Today: Hazardous road conditions are expected again this morning due to freezing drizzle over the area. Roads are slick from a thin coating of ice especially on bridges and overpasses. You will need to drive carefully this morning, avoid using cruise control, allow space between your vehicle and the one in front of you, slow down for curves, and avoid driving if you possibly can. Temperatures will be cold all day and will not reach freezing in Lubbock. Clouds will hang tough and temps will stay in the 20s, with Lubbock seeing a high around 26 degrees. Drizzle will end by midday and roads will slowly improve as the ice sublimates away, but slick spots could persist into the evening.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO