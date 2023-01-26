Read full article on original website
99 Percent Of Chevy Silverado 1500 Sales In December 2022 Consisted Of Refreshed Units
The light-duty Chevy Silverado 1500 got a full refresh for the 2022 model year, with the updated pickup making its debut in September of the 2021 calendar year. However, prior to the arrival of the refreshed 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500, GM also offered the pre-refresh 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 Limited. Now, however, it looks like practically all pre-refresh models have been sold and delivered.
Here’s Why GMC Sierra HD Has Bigger Windows Than 1500 Trucks
With the upcoming mid-cycle refresh of the GMC Sierra HD lineup, select trims of the 2024 Sierra HD received a substantial interior furnishing upgrade. Recently, we found out that this interior overhaul was more than just a simple cut-and-paste from the light-duty Sierra 1500, and required some extra massaging in order to make everything lineup properly.
Chevy Malibu Running At 47 Days Supply In January 2023
U.S. national inventory for the Chevy Malibu was running at a 47 days supply at the beginning of January 2023, GM Authority has learned from sources familiar with the matter. Dealerships across the country had 8,751 units on the ground with 3,138 additional units in transit. Having a 47 days...
California's Latest Ban Will Hit The Classic Car Community Hard
California is on a mission to ban a hazardous chemical that gives chrome its distinctive shine, a move that has angered those working in, and linked to, the car restoration and customization industries across the state. According to the board item summary from the California Air Resources Board (CARB), it...
GM Approved A Mid-Engine Corvette Back In 2007
GM unveiled the mid-engine Corvette C8 for the 2020 model year, making a giant leap in terms of performance and engineering for the iconic sports car nameplate. However, according to former GM vice chairman Bob Lutz, The General had actually approved the development of a production-spec mid-engine Corvette as far back as 2007.
GM Catching Up To Lexus In Luxury C Crossover Segment
The Luxury Crossover C-Segment segment isn’t exactly short on competition, with several contenders in the mix vying for dominance. Last year, the Lexus NX was at the top of the segment list with regard to total volume sales. GM, however, is starting to catch up. When it comes to...
GM Presents Business Strategy For 2023 In South Korea
GM has just unveiled a new business strategy for 2023 in South Korea, where the company hopes to make a notable turnaround and lay the foundation for a sustainable future starting this year. The automaker’s South Korean subsidiary presented its business strategy for this year on Monday, January 30th in...
GMC Hummer EV SUV Production Starts Today
General Motors unveiled the all-new GMC Hummer EV SUV in April of the 2021 calendar year, introducing a fresh utility vehicle body style for the all-electric off-roader. Now, production of the GMC Hummer EV SUV is getting underway at the GM Factory Zero plant in Michigan, while customers will start receiving their vehicles near the end of Q1 2023.
2023 Chevy Blazer RS Now Available With 20-Inch Gloss Black Aluminum Wheels
The 2023 Chevy Blazer introduced a mid-cycle refresh for the midsize crossover, boasting mild styling changes, a revised interior and an updated infotainment system. As usual, a wide selection of alloy wheels is available on the Blazer, and availability of one model in particular has recently been expanded. GM has...
Potential Next-Gen Toyota Tacoma Revealed As Chevy Colorado Rival
GM’s competitor Toyota is currently working on the next generation of the Toyota Tacoma, a direct competitor to the Chevy Colorado and the GMC Canyon trucks from GM. Thanks to allegedly leaked images as part of a patent filing in Brazil, we’re getting a first look at the redesigned pickup’s exterior design.
First 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV Edition 1 Sells For $500K At Charity Auction
Since the official reveal of the GMC Hummer EV, much of the attention has centered around the Hummer EV Pickup, as it was the first variant to go on sale in the U.S. Anticipation has been building around the Hummer EV SUV, and now, the first production-spec supertruck has sold at the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale auction just before the vehicle’s start of regular production on January 29th, 2023.
Buick Encore Discount Offers Low-Interest Financing In January 2023
In January 2023, a Buick Encore discount continues offering low-interest financing for up to 60 months on the 2022 Buick Encore, plus deferred monthly payments for 90 days. In addition, a special lease deal for certain markets is available on the 2022 Encore AWD Preferred, along with a $750 cash back lease incentive, for current lessees of a 2018 model year or newer vehicle.
1973 Chevy C10 ‘Orange Blossom’ Rides On Roadster Shop Chassis: Video
The Chevy C10 pickup is a legendary truck, and now, the folks over at Roadster Shop are showing off this particular bespoke example in a new feature video. The build starts with a 1973 Chevy C10 pickup, which promptly underwent a complete ground-up transformation. Now dubbed the Orange Blossom Special, the exterior is covered in Burnt Orange paint, while a set of 17-inch wheels and 305/70R17 tires roll in the corners. There’s also a variety of cool details to pick out, like a Roadster Shop billet fuel cap and custom billet badging. In fact, the whole truck incorporates dozens of custom machined billet components throughout.
White Still Most Popular Car Color In 2022
White continues to be the leading car color choice globally according to research by paint supplier BASF. The study says over 50 percent of non-commercial vehicles produced in 2022 wore achromatic paint colors, including white, black, gray, and silver, though white continued to top the charts. These findings confirm the...
No GMC Savana Discount Offers In January 2023
In January 2023, there are still no GMC Savana discount offers on the 2022 GMC Savana and 2023 GMC Savana. Incentives have been unavailable since the beginning of last year on the full-size cargo and passenger van. GMC Savana Discount Offers. There are no GMC Savana discount offers during the...
