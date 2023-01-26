Since the official reveal of the GMC Hummer EV, much of the attention has centered around the Hummer EV Pickup, as it was the first variant to go on sale in the U.S. Anticipation has been building around the Hummer EV SUV, and now, the first production-spec supertruck has sold at the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale auction just before the vehicle’s start of regular production on January 29th, 2023.

