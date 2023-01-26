Read full article on original website
Man Accused of Monterey Park Shooting Made Dubious Claims to Police
The man accused of fatally shooting 11 people at a Monterey Park ballroom had previously expressed to police what some believe were paranoid views regarding his family and a woman he was dating, among others, according to a report published Monday. Huu Can Tran visited the Hemet Police Department station...
Man Killed, Two People Wounded in Shooting Near South Pasadena
A man in his 50s is dead and a woman is in critical condition after a shooting Tuesday in Monterey Hills near South Pasadena. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Northeast Division responded at 12:28 a.m. Tuesday to 4401 Maycrest Ave. west of Huntington Drive regarding a shots-fired call, police said. They found two men and a woman suffering from gunshots wounds, an LAPD spokeswoman told City News Service.
LAPD: 2 Victims of Beverly Crest Shooting Released from Hospital
Two people who were injured in a shooting that left three women dead inside a car in the Beverly Crest neighborhood north of Beverly Hills remained hospitalized in critical condition Monday, according to police, who again reached out to the public for help solving the killing. According to the Los...
Man Accused of Killing Motorist in Wrong Way Collision near Corona in Custody
A motorist who allegedly killed a 47-year-old man in a head-on collision stemming from the suspect driving the wrong way while intoxicated on a roadway just south of Corona was under arrest Monday. Daniel Saul Cortez, 30, of Norco is suspected of killing 47-year-old Martin Padilla of Hemet in the...
CHP: Man Arrested in Tesla Road Rage Incidents
A Tesla driver who allegedly carried out a series of road-rage attacks recently was behind bars Monday. Nathaniel Walter Radimak, 36, was taken into custody in Torrance about 3 p.m. Sunday by members of the California Highway Patrol’s Southern Division Major Crimes Unit, and he was booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and two outstanding warrants totaling $5.17 million, according to the CHP.
Man Shot to Death in High-Rise Apartment in Downtown LA
A man was shot to death in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. The shooting was reported at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of West Eighth Street, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center. The shooting happened at a high-rise apartment...
One Year Ago Today (January 29, 2022)…LAPD Arrests Fifth Man Allegedly Tied to Murder, Follow-Home Robberies
One Year Ago Today (January 29, 2022)…Police announced the arrest of a fifth suspect in connection with a spate of follow-home robberies that occurred in Los Angeles, Beverly Hills, Glendale and Fontana, as well as the fatal shooting of a man near a Hollywood restaurant. Detectives located and arrested...
Felon Shot by Riverside Cops During Warrant Service Sentenced
A parolee who was shot by Riverside police officers serving him with an arrest warrant after he successfully eluded them during a chase was sentenced Monday to four years in state prison. Xavier Daniel Lopez, 31, of Moreno Valley pleaded guilty in November to resisting arrest, being a felon in...
Several Unoccupied Parked Vehicles in Long Beach Struck by Gunfire
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding several, parked unoccupied vehicles in Long Beach that had been struck by gunfire, authorities said Sunday. Officers dispatched about 9:35 p.m. Saturday to the 2100 block of Locust Avenue, near Long Beach Boulevard, regarding a “shots” call contacted a man who reported to them that his vehicle was struck by gunfire while driving in the area, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
Man Fatally Shot by Authorities in Huntington Park Identified
A 36-year-old stabbing suspect who police shot and killed in Huntington Park was identified Saturday. Anthony Lowe was identified as the victim by the Los Angeles County coroner’s office. Officers from the Huntington Park Police Department responded to a stabbing call at 3:40 p.m. Thursday in the 2400 block...
Man Shot to Death in Montebello ID’d
A man shot to death in Montebello was publicly identified Monday. The coroner’s office said 33-year-old Justin Rodriguez died in a carport. The shooting was reported at 12:08 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Taylor Avenue, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Rodriguez was pronounced dead at...
Man Fatally Shot in South Los Angeles
The coroner’s office Sunday released the name of the man shot and killed in the unincorporated Athens community of South Los Angeles County. Devan Williams was a 25-year-old resident of Los Angeles, according to the coroner’s office. He was pronounced dead in a driveway. Deputies were called at...
2 People Killed in Shooting at Party in Pomona House
Two people were killed in a shooting at a house in Pomona, authorities said Sunday. Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics were called at 10:30 p.m. Saturday to the 1700 block of South Reservoir Street, Dispatch Supervisor Martin Rangel told City News Service. The original call was for three patients but there were no ambulance transports.
Beverly Hills Police Plan Enforcement Checkpoint
Beverly Hills police will conduct an enforcement operation Friday cracking down on drivers suspected of using hand-held cell phones or other electronic devices while behind the wheel. Using hand-held cell phones or other items while driving is punishable by a fine for a first offense, police said. For second-time offenders...
Man Reported Missing From Temple City Found
A man who went missing in Temple City has been found, authorities said Monday. Jacob Allen Costantino, 23, had last been seen at 4 p.m. Friday in the 9300 block of Daines Drive, and authorities sought the public’s help to find him. On Monday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s...
Suspect, Victim Flee Shooting in Long Beach
Police were investigating a shooting in Long Beach Saturday, where the suspect and a possible victim fled the scene prior to the arrival of officers. Officers were dispatched at about 1:05 a.m. Saturday to the 5100 block of East Second Street regarding a “shots” call, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
Three Killed, Four Wounded at `Short-Term Rental’ Near Beverly Hills
Three people were killed and four others were wounded Saturday during a shooting at a gathering in the Beverly Crest area of Los Angeles, authorities said. Firefighters and paramedics dispatched at 2:35 a.m. Saturday to the 2700 block of North Ellison Drive reported three people dead at the scene, said Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
Man Surrenders After Barricading Himself in Palmdale Hotel Room
A man armed with several knives surrendered after barricading himself in a Palmdale hotel room for about seven hours Monday. The Palmdale Sheriff’s Station received calls around 9:30 a.m. about a man flooding his room on the third floor of the Hilton Garden Inn. The man refused to leave...
3 Women Shot, Killed in Car at Gathering Near Beverly Hills
The three victims killed in a shooting that wounded four others at a gathering in the Beverly Crest area of Los Angeles were women from Illinois and Arizona, authorities said Sunday. Iyana Hutton was a 33-year-old resident of Chicago and 29-year-old Nenah Davis was from Boiling Brook Illinois, according to...
Man With Diabetes, Depression Reported Missing in Hacienda Heights
A 66-year-old man who authorities say suffers from diabetes and depression was reported missing Tuesday after he was last seen in Hacienda Heights. Donpin Liu was last seen at approximately noon Monday in the 15800 block of East Regalado Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriffs’ Department’s Information Bureau.
