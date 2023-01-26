Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding several, parked unoccupied vehicles in Long Beach that had been struck by gunfire, authorities said Sunday. Officers dispatched about 9:35 p.m. Saturday to the 2100 block of Locust Avenue, near Long Beach Boulevard, regarding a “shots” call contacted a man who reported to them that his vehicle was struck by gunfire while driving in the area, the Long Beach Police Department reported.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO