Marion County, FL

Man, 82, who fatally stabbed his wife, gets 15-year prison sentence

By Austin L. Miller, Ocala Star-Banner
 4 days ago
Before being sentenced on Thursday for the stabbing death of his wife, Sandra, 82-year-old Ronald Vince Foreman told the court: "My wife is no longer in pain and in heaven waiting for me."

The victim's two daughters said Foreman should suffer for what he did to their mother, who was 75 when she was killed.

Appearing separately by Zoom, one daughter said she hopes Foreman "burns in hell" for what he did. The other daughter wanted to know why he killed her mother. She told the court Foreman doesn't deserve to be free.

Domestic violence deaths

In a plea agreement, Foreman was sentenced to 15 years in prison for second-degree murder. Foreman entered a guilty plea on Thursday in front of Circuit Judge Peter Brigham. He was represented by Charles A. Greene. Assistant State Attorney Janine Nixon prosecuted the case.

Marion County Children's Alliance Family Violence Prevention Workgroup officials said that in 2022, four people died in local domestic violence incidents. Sandra Foreman's death was the first domestic violence death in 2022. In the past five years, there have been 36 domestic violence murders in Marion County, according to the workgroup.

Detained at the Marion County Jail since his July 2022 arrest, the Ocklawaha man has a history of abusing his wife.

Court records show Foreman's deceased wife told a sheriff's deputy that her husband twice pointed a gun at her head, threatening to kill her. She said Foreman was upset he couldn't find his cellphone.

Foreman was put on probation, but twice violated the terms. One of the violations: slapping and pushing his wife. Though he was arrested in that case, the State Attorney's Office declined to pursue the charge because Foreman's wife declined to prosecute.

Nixon told the court that the defendant had a prior mental health history and was treated by the VA. In court, Foreman denied any mental health issues. Greene told the court that Foreman has been coherent with him when they talk.

Deputies search couple's home

Foreman's wife was discovered deceased inside the couple's residence, located in a mobile home park in the 18100 block of Southeast 52nd Street in Ocklawaha.

A deputy was called to the scene after the defendant was involved in an altercation with a man and others not far away. During the investigation, someone told the deputy that Foreman's wife was deceased inside the home.

The victim was found face down under a blanket/bedding, with a kitchen knife on top. She had been stabbed in the face, chest and hands.

Deputies obtained a search warrant for the home and found several items belonging to the victim in the kitchen trash can. They also found a piece of paper with the words "SHE WHO MUST BE OBEYED."

Foreman denied killing his wife and blamed it on an unknown man.

Contact Austin L. Miller at austin.miller@starbanner.com or @almillerosb

