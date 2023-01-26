Read full article on original website
Spotify CEO Daniel Ek eyes elusive profits
Spotify CEO Daniel Ek will pivot his focus towards increasing the company's margins this year, but he doesn't plan to hold back on new investments in growth areas like audiobooks, he told Axios in an interview. Why it matters: Heavy investments in technology, marketing and content helped fuel Spotify's top-line...
Threshold Network launches a trust-minimized bitcoin bridge
The Threshold Network has announced plans for a new decentralized bitcoin bridge to Ethereum, allowing the original cryptocurrency to be used on the largest programmable blockchain. Why it matters: As holders of the oldest and most valuable cryptocurrency, many bitcoin investors want to use it to earn yield in decentralized...
IMF raises global growth forecasts as inflation eases
The International Monetary Fund raised its 2023 global growth outlook Monday, driven by easing inflation, China reopening its economy and resilient demand in the U.S. and Europe. What to expect: The IMF expects global growth to slow from 3.4% in 2022 to 2.9% this year — up from the 2.7%...
New compensation data shows inflation pressure fading
A major undercurrent of last year's entire economic policy debate has been this question: Is compensation for American workers spiraling upward because of a tight job market destined to fuel inflation?. New data points decidedly toward "no." Why it matters: If wage inflation continues to fade — admittedly, a big...
Luxury EV maker Lotus agrees to go public at a $5.4 billion valuation
Lotus Technology, a luxury electric vehicle maker majority owned by China's Geely, agreed to go public at an implied $5.4 billion enterprise value via a blank check company sponsored by private equity firm L Catterton. Why it matters: This suggests that Geely hasn't soured on EV SPACs, despite the poor...
