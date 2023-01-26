Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Man Accused of Killing Motorist in Wrong Way Collision near Corona in Custody
A motorist who allegedly killed a 47-year-old man in a head-on collision stemming from the suspect driving the wrong way while intoxicated on a roadway just south of Corona was under arrest Monday. Daniel Saul Cortez, 30, of Norco is suspected of killing 47-year-old Martin Padilla of Hemet in the...
mynewsla.com
CHP: Man Arrested in Tesla Road Rage Incidents
A Tesla driver who allegedly carried out a series of road-rage attacks recently was behind bars Monday. Nathaniel Walter Radimak, 36, was taken into custody in Torrance about 3 p.m. Sunday by members of the California Highway Patrol’s Southern Division Major Crimes Unit, and he was booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and two outstanding warrants totaling $5.17 million, according to the CHP.
mynewsla.com
Felon Shot by Riverside Cops During Warrant Service Sentenced
A parolee who was shot by Riverside police officers serving him with an arrest warrant after he successfully eluded them during a chase was sentenced Monday to four years in state prison. Xavier Daniel Lopez, 31, of Moreno Valley pleaded guilty in November to resisting arrest, being a felon in...
mynewsla.com
Authorities Identify Victim of Fatal Crash in Long Beach
A 26 year-old motorist who was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Long Beach was identified Tuesday. Officers were dispatched at about 4:05 a.m. Sunday to Magnolia Avenue and Hill Street, where a motorist was pronounced dead at the scene, the Long Beach Police Department reported. The Los Angeles County...
mynewsla.com
Man Accused of Monterey Park Shooting Made Dubious Claims to Police
The man accused of fatally shooting 11 people at a Monterey Park ballroom had previously expressed to police what some believe were paranoid views regarding his family and a woman he was dating, among others, according to a report published Monday. Huu Can Tran visited the Hemet Police Department station...
mynewsla.com
LAPD: 2 Victims of Beverly Crest Shooting Released from Hospital
Two people who were injured in a shooting that left three women dead inside a car in the Beverly Crest neighborhood north of Beverly Hills remained hospitalized in critical condition Monday, according to police, who again reached out to the public for help solving the killing. According to the Los...
mynewsla.com
Two Arrested For DUI in San Jacinto Checkpoint
Two people were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol during a DUI checkpoint in San Jacinto, authorities announced Sunday. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s San Jacinto Station conducted a DUI checkpoint Saturday on State Street, north of Seventh Street between 6 p.m. and 2 a.m. Their identities were not immediately released.
mynewsla.com
Senior Fatally Injured in Collision at Menifee Intersection
A 75-year-old woman was killed in a side-impact collision at a Menifee intersection, where she apparently pulled in front of a motorist who had the right-of-way, authorities said Monday. Judith Armijo of Menifee was fatally injured about 9:50 a.m. Sunday at Menifee and Watson roads, according to the Menifee Police...
mynewsla.com
Anaheim PD Seek Clues in Death of Man Found Unresponsive on Street in Anaheim
Police Sunday sought the public’s assistance with any information regarding the death of a 31-year-old man who was found unresponsive in the middle of a street in Anaheim. Paramedics rushed Rolando Delgadillo Gutierrez to a hospital, where the Anaheim resident was pronounced dead, said Anaheim Police Department Sgt. Jon McClintock.
mynewsla.com
Pomona Police Arrest Suspect for Alleged Possession of Firearms, Meth
A motorist who was pulled over by Pomona police was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of two loaded firearms and methamphetamine, police said Monday. According to Pomona police, Carlos Gallagos, 49, was stopped for numerous vehicle code violations shortly after midnight Saturday near Phillips Street and White Avenue.
mynewsla.com
Two Dead in Indio Crash
Two people were killed Monday morning when a big rig and SUV collided on the Christopher Columbus Transcontinental Highway (10) in Indio and the SUV burst into flames. The collision was reported at 4:14 a.m. on the westbound 10 west of Hayfield Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. The...
mynewsla.com
Several Unoccupied Parked Vehicles in Long Beach Struck by Gunfire
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding several, parked unoccupied vehicles in Long Beach that had been struck by gunfire, authorities said Sunday. Officers dispatched about 9:35 p.m. Saturday to the 2100 block of Locust Avenue, near Long Beach Boulevard, regarding a “shots” call contacted a man who reported to them that his vehicle was struck by gunfire while driving in the area, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
mynewsla.com
One Killed, Another Seriously Injured in Two-Vehicle Wreck in San Jacinto
A motorist was fatally injured Monday and another seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash on the north end of San Jacinto. The collision happened about 1 a.m. on the Ramona Expressway, just west of San Jacinto Avenue, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Sgt. Patrick Lynch said the...
mynewsla.com
Bicyclist Seriously Injured in Long Beach Crash
A bicyclist suffered serious injuries when he was struck by a vehicle in west Long Beach. The crash occurred at 11:13 p.m. at Willow Street and Santa Fe Avenue, Long Beach police Lt. Danielle Quinones told City News Service. “The male adult bicyclist sustained serious injuries to his upper body...
mynewsla.com
Man Gets 90 Days for Attacking Dog in Irvine
A 36-year-old man was sentenced to 90 days in jail for breaking the neck of a Chihuahua who bit his finger while he was dog sitting, according to court records obtained Monday. Mohammadreza Shojaei was also placed on one year of formal probation on Friday, according to court records. He...
mynewsla.com
Motorcyclist Dies in Collision With Pickup in Menifee
A motorcyclist died in a collision with a pickup in Menifee, authorities said Sunday. The crash was reported at 4:17 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Bundy Canyon and Wright roads, according to the Menifee Police Department. Upon arrival, officers found that a Harley-Davidson motorcycle struck the driver’s side of...
mynewsla.com
Speeding Motorcyclist Killed in Crash With SUV in Long Beach
A speeding motorcyclist in Long Beach was killed in a crash with an SUV, whose motorist stayed at the scene and cooperated with police, authorities said Saturday. A 2014 GMC driven by a Long Beach man was traveling southbound on Long Beach Boulevard near Ellis Street at about 7 p.m. Friday and attempted to make a left turn into a parking lot in front of the motorcyclist,” according to the Long Beach Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Three Drivers Arrested in Riverside County DUI Checkpoints
Three people were arrested in Riverside County as a result of two DUI checkpoints, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department announced Saturday. One of the checkpoints was located on Railroad Canyon Road and Church Street in Lake Elsinore between 8 p.m. Friday and 3 a.m. Saturday. A total of 1,123 cars were screened at the checkpoint, and two people were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
mynewsla.com
Man With Diabetes, Depression Reported Missing in Hacienda Heights
A 66-year-old man who authorities say suffers from diabetes and depression was reported missing Tuesday after he was last seen in Hacienda Heights. Donpin Liu was last seen at approximately noon Monday in the 15800 block of East Regalado Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriffs’ Department’s Information Bureau.
mynewsla.com
58-Year-Old Man Killed When Car Hits Garbage Truck in Riverside
A 58-year-old man was killed Monday when the car he was driving struck the rear of a parked garbage truck in Riverside. The man was driving a 2007 Toyota Scion sedan westbound on Railroad Avenue, near Winstrom Street, around 2:37 p.m. “when for unknown reasons it crossed over into eastbound lanes” and struck the rear of the parked garbage truck, Riverside Police Department Traffic Bureau Sgt. Ryan Taack said.
