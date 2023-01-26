Read full article on original website
abccolumbia.com
Lexington Police: Suspect in ski mask wanted for stolen credit card
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Police Department is looking for an individual who used a stolen credit card to purchase a $500 Vanilla Gift Card while at a Walmart on Jan. 11. The unidentified subject was wearing a ski mask. Officers say although the person’s face is obscured, the...
abccolumbia.com
Saluda County authorities searching for homicide suspects
SALUDA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Saluda County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim involved in a motor vehicle crash as 26 year-old Alex K. Donaldson. The Orangeburg resident died at the scene of the crash that occurred on May Branch Road in Saluda County on Friday, Jan. 20, say authorities.
abccolumbia.com
Update: Columbiana Drive now open to traffic
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia Fire Department says Columbiana Drive is reopened to traffic at this hour after being closed due to a cut gas line. All affected roads have reopened to traffic.
wfxg.com
Man arrested for rape in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man for rape. Thirty-five-year-old Phillip Ryans was wanted for a rape that happened Jan. 29 at the Scottish Inn on Gordon Hwy.
WYFF4.com
New information released in case of missing South Carolina mother not seen in a year
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities are releasing new information exactly one year since an Upstate woman was reported missing. Alexis Ware was last seen on Jan. 30, 2022, at the 7-Eleven on Highway 29 North. Her family told WYFF News 4 that Ware had met with one of her...
abccolumbia.com
Spring Valley High students dismissed after bomb threat investigation
RICHLAND CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County School District Two says student drivers are being dismissed from Spring Valley High School this morning due to a bomb threat investigation. The district says parents can pick up students from the stadium and need to bring proper identification with them. Richland...
S.C. man allegedly fatally shot wife, stepdaughter, and self while another child was home
RED BANK, S.C. (TCD) -- A 55-year-old man reportedly fatally shot his 48-year-old wife and 23-year-old stepdaughter before turning the gun on himself while a minor was also in the house. According to a news release from the Lexington County Sheriff's Department, the shooting took place at a home on...
abccolumbia.com
Lexington traffic alert: I-20 W off ramp at SC6 closed tonight
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— A traffic alert has been issued by authorities in Lexington due to construction. The I-20 W off ramp at SC6 will be closed tonight, Jan. 30 from 7:00 pm to 6:00 am. Motorists using I-20 W from Exit 55A to SC6 will be directed to go...
WLTX.com
Camden High senior who died in wreck following alleged chase identified
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — The Kershaw County Coroner's Office has released the name of a teen girl who died in a crash on U.S. Highway 1 following what the sheriff's office described as a chase. Coroner David West said that 17-year-old Laila Rose Houser from the Camden area was...
WRDW-TV
Aiken County crews respond to car crash in Aiken
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Emergency crews responded to a single vehicle rollover in Aiken late Sunday night just before 11:30 p.m. Dispatch says the crash has shut down Kendron Church road and there are injuries. We do not know the extent of those injuries at this time. As of 2:30...
abccolumbia.com
Columbia man charged in home burglary
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – A Columbia man is accused of breaking into a Gilbert home Monday, says the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department. The suspect, 62 year-old Paul Lewis Richards, is charged with first-degree burglary, according to an arrest warrant. Lexington Sheriff Jay Koon says, “Deputies were dispatched to...
WRDW-TV
2 dead after striking building with vehicle
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a double fatality that happened early Sunday morning on Mike Padgett Highway. According to Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen, at 1:59 a.m., a vehicle traveling east on Hephzibah McBean Road failed to stop, crossing over Mike Padgett Highway. Bowen...
abccolumbia.com
SCDOT: Portion of I-20 WB back open after overnight construction
LEXINGTON CO., SC (WOLO) — South Carolina Department of Transportation says a portion of I-20 West is back open after overnight construction. According to Lexington Police, the I-20 Westbound ramp where it meets SC-6 was closed at 7pm Monday night, and remained shut down until 6 am Tuesday. Again,...
Driver killed in Saturday morning head-on crash near Blythewood
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — State troopers are investigating a deadly crash that happened in northern Richland County on Saturday morning. According to Master Trooper Gary Miller with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 10:30 a.m. roughly four miles south of Blythewood. Miller said that a 2002...
Richmond County car crash leads to double fatality
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A Richmond County car crash left two people dead. The Coroner’s Office reports the double fatality happened Saturday night on Mike Padgett Highway at Hephzibah McBean Road. The crash killed 62-year-old Robert Allen Salter, of Piney Grove Road and 18-year-old Joshua Campagnari, of Jackson, South Carolina. Both died on the […]
WRDW-TV
Woman charged in theft of $10K-plus from Saluda County church
SALUDA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating a case of breach of trust. According to authorities, Sherry Rodgers Kirkland, 61, was charged with breach of trust with fraudulent intent on Jan. 12. According to the arrest warrant, Kirkland did knowingly, willingly, and without...
thenewirmonews.com
Sheriff Lott issues statement about death of Tyre Nichols in Tennessee
RICHLAND COUNTY SHERIFF LEON LOTT HAS ISSUED A STATEMENT in response to the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols at the hands of five police officers during a Jan. 7 traffic stop in Memphis, Tennessee. According to Lott: “I watched the video and found it to be terribly disturbing. The actions...
abccolumbia.com
School District Five accepting preschool, 5-year-old kindergarten registrations for 2023-24
IRMO, S.C. (WOLO)— Kindergarten and preschool registration for the 2023-2024 school year in Lexington-Richland School District Five begins on February 6. Registration will take place Monday-Friday during regular school office hours, excluding school holidays:. School District Five 4K Application. Potential students must be 4 years old on or before...
Two Camden men charged in woman's 2021 murder
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Two arrests mark a significant milestone in a Kershaw County murder that Sheriff Lee Boan said his office never gave up on. On Friday, the Kershaw County Sheriff's Department announced the arrests of 20-year-old Antonyio Gary Johnson and 29-year-old Dexter Maurice Thomas of Camden in the 2021 murder of Dena Thames.
Body found in Chester County; investigation underway
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An investigation is underway Saturday morning after a body was found in Great Falls, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies responded to calls regarding a missing elderly woman near Great Falls Saturday around 7:30 a.m. About 20 minutes later deputies were called to another area along McClinton […]
