Police in suburban Bartlett are looking for the suspect who opened fire Saturday night, striking two people who were riding in a vehicle, authorities said. At around 7:40 p.m., officers with the Bartlett Police Department were investigating a crash in the area of Lake Street near Red Oak Drive when they heard gunshots being fired east of their location. Officers performed a search of the area, but didn't find anything at the time, police said in a news release.

BARTLETT, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO