NBC Chicago

80-Year-Old Homeowner Shoots Intruder During Home Invasion: Chicago Police

An 80-year-old man left critically wounded during a home invasion near O'Hare International Airport Monday shot one of the two intruders who attacked him, authorities said. According to police, the man was inside a home around 10:30 a.m. in the 8500 block of West Catherine when two people knocked on the front door. When the man opened the door, the two people "made entry without permission," police said.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

2 Restoration Workers Charged With Stealing From Kenwood Apartment Damaged in Deadly High-Rise Fire

Two workers for a restoration company have been charged with stealing cash and jewelry from an apartment of a Kenwood high-rise that was damaged in a deadly fire last week. Jose Gamboa, 26, and Anger Uzcategui Pacheco, 20, were each charged with burglary after a resident turned over video showing them stealing from an apartment, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Kia boy sped from Chicago cops at 80 mph, crashed and left his injured friends behind, prosecutors say

Chicago — A Kia boy sped away from Chicago police at 80 mph, crashed, then ran from the scene, leaving two passengers behind with broken bones, prosecutors said Saturday. Taylor Gilbert, 18, was already on bail for another felony stolen motor vehicle case and a separate misdemeanor case involving a stolen car when police saw him driving a Kia Forte near 83rd and Vincennes on Thursday evening, prosecutors said.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

3 men charged in armed carjacking of 53-year-old woman

CHICAGO — Three men have been charged following an armed carjacking Friday on the Southwest Side. At around 8:10 p.m., Occia Johnson, 21, Emanuel Cash, 21 and Marvin Barber, 20, were arrested in the 200 block of North Latrobe Avenue. Around an hour earlier, they were accused of taking...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Group robbed 13 people in 2 hours on the South Side on Saturday night

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A fast-moving robbery crew is targeting several South Side neighborhoods.They hit 13 victims in less than two hours Saturday night:4600 Block of South Woodlawn Avenue on January 28, 2023 at 11:00PM.4600 Block of South Woodlawn Avenue on January 28, 2023 at 11:03PM.4000 Block of South Lake Park on January 28, 2023 at 11:48PM.3400 Block of South Lowe Avenue on January 28, 2023 at 11:17PM.4200 Block of South Cottage Grove Avenue on January 28, 2023 between 11:30PM and 11:45PM.3600 Block of South Lake Park Avenue on January 28, 2023 at 11:45PM.4800 Block of South Kenwood Avenue on January...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Suspect Sought After 2 Shot While Driving in Suburban Bartlett

Police in suburban Bartlett are looking for the suspect who opened fire Saturday night, striking two people who were riding in a vehicle, authorities said. At around 7:40 p.m., officers with the Bartlett Police Department were investigating a crash in the area of Lake Street near Red Oak Drive when they heard gunshots being fired east of their location. Officers performed a search of the area, but didn't find anything at the time, police said in a news release.
BARTLETT, IL
NBC Chicago

At Least 10 Injured in Chicago Weekend Shootings, Police Say

Saturday – In the 100 block of West 127th Street at approximately 1:43 a.m., a 15-year-old male was riding in a vehicle when a person in a gray sedan fired shots. Police say the teen was hit in the left hand, and was transported to a nearby hospital in good condition.
CHICAGO, IL
