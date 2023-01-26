Read full article on original website
Related
Man pointed gun at CTA bus driver after traffic accident: CPD
Chicago police allege a driver who hit a CTA bus on the South Side pointed a gun at the driver after the fender bender. Police said a man was driving a gray Chevy Silverado at 51st and Ashland, at around 11:30 a.m., when he struck a CTA bus.
80-Year-Old Homeowner Shoots Intruder During Home Invasion: Chicago Police
An 80-year-old man left critically wounded during a home invasion near O'Hare International Airport Monday shot one of the two intruders who attacked him, authorities said. According to police, the man was inside a home around 10:30 a.m. in the 8500 block of West Catherine when two people knocked on the front door. When the man opened the door, the two people "made entry without permission," police said.
cwbchicago.com
Busted by Facebook group, Chicago man gets 10 years for carjacking victim during a test drive
Chicago — A 22-year-old Chicago man has pleaded guilty to carjacking a victim while test-driving their vehicle in Uptown two years ago. Judge Charles Burns sentenced Dumareah Tayler to ten years during a court hearing last Tuesday. Prosecutors said Chicago police arrested Taylor after receiving a tip from an...
cwbchicago.com
Chicago woman randomly stabbed 4 people while on bail for randomly stabbing a woman in Bucktown, prosecutors say
Chicago — A woman on bail for allegedly stabbing a stranger at random in Bucktown last year is now accused of stabbing four more people at random this month on the Northwest Side. Prosecutors said two of the alleged victims were eating at McDonald’s with their grandchildren when they were attacked.
3 Injured After Speeding Vehicle Hits Sedan, Pedestrians in Chatham
At least three people were injured after a speeding vehicle blew through a red light and slammed into a sedan, which then struck multiple pedestrians on Chicago’s South Side Monday night. According to authorities, a black Mercedes was driving northbound in the 7500 block of South State Street at...
Chicago shooting: 15-year-old boy shot during argument in Auburn Gresham, police say
A teen boy was injured in a shooting on Chicago's South Side, police said.
2 Restoration Workers Charged With Stealing From Kenwood Apartment Damaged in Deadly High-Rise Fire
Two workers for a restoration company have been charged with stealing cash and jewelry from an apartment of a Kenwood high-rise that was damaged in a deadly fire last week. Jose Gamboa, 26, and Anger Uzcategui Pacheco, 20, were each charged with burglary after a resident turned over video showing them stealing from an apartment, according to Chicago police.
NBC Chicago
Glenview Police Searching for Man Who Tried to Kidnap Girl As She Exited School Bus
Police in north suburban Glenview have launched a search for the individual who tried to kidnap a girl just as she got off a school bus Monday afternoon, according to law enforcement. At approximately 3:41 p.m., officers with the Glenview Police Department were called to the area of Milwaukee Avenue...
cwbchicago.com
Kia boy sped from Chicago cops at 80 mph, crashed and left his injured friends behind, prosecutors say
Chicago — A Kia boy sped away from Chicago police at 80 mph, crashed, then ran from the scene, leaving two passengers behind with broken bones, prosecutors said Saturday. Taylor Gilbert, 18, was already on bail for another felony stolen motor vehicle case and a separate misdemeanor case involving a stolen car when police saw him driving a Kia Forte near 83rd and Vincennes on Thursday evening, prosecutors said.
fox32chicago.com
2 men found fatally shot minutes apart in separate attacks on Chicago's West, South sides
CHICAGO - Two men were found fatally shot minutes apart early Monday in North Lawndale and New City on the West and South Sides. About 6:05 a.m., a man was found unresponsive with gunshot wounds to his chest and abdomen in an alley in the 1600 block of South Homan Avenue, Chicago police said.
3 men charged in armed carjacking of 53-year-old woman
CHICAGO — Three men have been charged following an armed carjacking Friday on the Southwest Side. At around 8:10 p.m., Occia Johnson, 21, Emanuel Cash, 21 and Marvin Barber, 20, were arrested in the 200 block of North Latrobe Avenue. Around an hour earlier, they were accused of taking...
Group robbed 13 people in 2 hours on the South Side on Saturday night
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A fast-moving robbery crew is targeting several South Side neighborhoods.They hit 13 victims in less than two hours Saturday night:4600 Block of South Woodlawn Avenue on January 28, 2023 at 11:00PM.4600 Block of South Woodlawn Avenue on January 28, 2023 at 11:03PM.4000 Block of South Lake Park on January 28, 2023 at 11:48PM.3400 Block of South Lowe Avenue on January 28, 2023 at 11:17PM.4200 Block of South Cottage Grove Avenue on January 28, 2023 between 11:30PM and 11:45PM.3600 Block of South Lake Park Avenue on January 28, 2023 at 11:45PM.4800 Block of South Kenwood Avenue on January...
96-Year-Old Woman Found Dead Inside Freezer on Chicago's Northwest Side
Chicago police are searching for answers after a 96-year-old woman was found dead in a freezer on the city’s Northwest Side Monday afternoon. According to authorities, officers were called to a residence in the 5500 block of West Melrose in the Cragin neighborhood just after 4:30 p.m. Monday for reports of an unresponsive woman.
Suspect Sought After 2 Shot While Driving in Suburban Bartlett
Police in suburban Bartlett are looking for the suspect who opened fire Saturday night, striking two people who were riding in a vehicle, authorities said. At around 7:40 p.m., officers with the Bartlett Police Department were investigating a crash in the area of Lake Street near Red Oak Drive when they heard gunshots being fired east of their location. Officers performed a search of the area, but didn't find anything at the time, police said in a news release.
2 Wounded in Exchange of Gunfire Following Attempted Carjacking Outside Ford City Mall
Two people were wounded in an exchange of gunfire outside Ford City Mall on Chicago's Southwest Side Saturday afternoon following an attempted carjacking. According to police, A 46-year-old man was walking toward his parked car outside the mall just before 12:40 p.m. when he noticed another man trying to enter his car.
Teen found shot dead in Oak Forest: Police
About 1:20 p.m., officers responding to a report of a person shot found Tyonie Ashford, 17, behind a building at 155th and South Cicero, Oak Forest police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
NBC Chicago
At Least 10 Injured in Chicago Weekend Shootings, Police Say
Saturday – In the 100 block of West 127th Street at approximately 1:43 a.m., a 15-year-old male was riding in a vehicle when a person in a gray sedan fired shots. Police say the teen was hit in the left hand, and was transported to a nearby hospital in good condition.
CPD searching for missing 86-year-old man in Englewood
CPD issued a missing persons alert for 86-year-old Willie Crump. He was last seen Saturday near 73rd and Racine in Englewood. He is Black with medium complexion, described as 5’7’’, about 190 pounds, and is bald.
fox32chicago.com
Two guys arrested after lurking outside a Speedway convenience store with guns
LISLE, Illinois - Two men were arrested in Lisle on Saturday after they were allegedly found lurking outside a Speedway convenience store with guns. Lisle Police said Bruce Randolph Watson, 32, and Antoine Lamar-Edward Dixon, 34, were arrested at the store near the I-355 on/off ramp on Saturday around 2 a.m.
Teen Found Fatally Shot Inside Suburban Oak Forest Building, Police Say
Police in south suburban Oak Forest are investigating after a 17-year-old boy was found shot to death Saturday, authorities said. At an unknown time, officers responded to the 15500 block of Cicero Avenue in regard to a shooting victim. Arriving officers found a teen who had been shot in the rear of the building, according to Oak Forest police.
NBC Chicago
