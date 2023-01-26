Rapid plant evolution may make coastal regions more susceptible to flooding and sea level rise, study shows

Researchers from Osaka University identify a system known as the "GET pathway" as essential for efficient regulation of the numbers of energy-producing mitochondria. A process known as mitophagy is responsible for the removal of mitochondria, the energy-producing parts of a cell. This occurs if they are defective, or to regulate their numbers. A protein anchored in the mitochondrial surface, called Atg32, promotes this process when it interacts with another protein, Atg11. Modification of Atg32 by phosphorylation—the attachment of a phosphate group—stabilizes the interaction between Atg32 and Atg11. The process by which this phosphorylation is regulated was unknown, but now a group from Osaka University has shown that a system known as the GET pathway is required for efficient mitophagy.

2 HOURS AGO