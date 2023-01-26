Rapid plant evolution may make coastal regions more susceptible to flooding and sea level rise, study shows

Read full article on original website
Related
Phys.org
Rapid development is main threat to big carnivores: Study
Declines in populations of big carnivores like lions, tigers and wolves may be driven more by rapid human economic development than habitat loss or climate change, according to a new study Tuesday. The researchers hope the findings could help to improve policies for protecting carnivore populations, which have been driven...
Phys.org
Greenhouse warming and internal variability synergistically increase extreme and central Pacific El Niño frequency
Researchers from the Institute of Atmospheric Physics (IAP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and their collaborators have investigated past changes in El Niño diversity and quantified the contribution of anthropogenic forcing and internal variability to the recently observed El Niño diversity. They found that greenhouse warming and internal variability synergistically increased extreme and Central Pacific El Niño frequency since 1980.
Phys.org
How much greenhouse gas do tropical soils emit?
Nitrogen changes form as it cycles between air, soil, and life. Soils, for example, emit nitrogen either as inert dinitrogen (N2), which dominates our atmosphere, or as nitric oxide (NO) or nitrous oxide (N2O), the greenhouse gases that warm it. Understanding what types of nitrogen gas emissions are coming from...
Phys.org
Mixing between species may reduce vulnerability to climate change
Genetic diversity is the raw material that enables populations to evolve in response to changes in the environment—essentially, the more diversity the better. Rapid climate warming is challenging many species to evolve and adapt quickly enough to avoid extinction, particularly species that don't tolerate much environmental variation, such as those from cooler high-elevation habitats, which may lack genetic diversity important for adapting to climate change.
Phys.org
The 'brown food web': Dead vegetation found to play essential role in desert ecosystems
A reduction in decaying vegetation can have significant impacts on the desert food chain, UNSW scientists have found. It's well understood that overgrazing by herbivores like kangaroos can change ecosystems dramatically, but the impact excessive grazing has on the cover of dead vegetation—and cascading effects on small vertebrates like lizards, desert frogs and dunnarts—hasn't been extensively studied.
Phys.org
Why are muskies the 'fish of 10,000 casts'? A new study explains
For anglers, landing a muskellunge, or muskie, is a big deal. The "fish of 10,000 casts" is notoriously elusive, making the massive fish an even bigger prize when one finally strikes a lure. In a new study, University of Illinois researchers got into the minds of muskies to learn what...
Phys.org
How intracellular fluid flows influence the formation of complex patterns
The formation of patterns is a universal phenomenon that underlies fundamental processes in biology. An example are the concentration patterns of proteins, which direct vital cellular processes, including cell division, polarity, and movement. These protein patterns arise from the interplay of chemical reactions and the spatial transport of proteins. Transport can occur either passively (through diffusion) or actively (through flows). Unlike diffusion, transport by flows exhibits a clear preferred spatial direction.
Phys.org
Fishing in synchrony brings mutual benefits for dolphins and people in Brazil, research shows
By working together, dolphins and net-casting fishers in Brazil each catch more fish, a rare example of an interaction by two top predators that is beneficial to both parties, researchers have concluded following 15 years of study of the practice. "We knew that the fishers were observing the dolphins' behavior...
Phys.org
Songbird species work together to mob predator owls, but only strike when the time is right
Fleeing isn't the only way by which songbirds can protect themselves against predators. Many songbird species are known to engage in mobbing, where they gather aggressively around a bird of prey, flying rapidly while making stereotypic movements and loud vocalizations. Mobbing is risky for both parties: birds of prey have been observed to attack their mobbers, while cases are known of mobbing songbirds injuring birds of prey.
Phys.org
Discovering unique microbes made easy with new software platform
Microbes are foundational for life on Earth. These tiny organisms play a major role in everything from transforming sunlight into the fundamental molecules of life. They help to produce much of the oxygen in our atmosphere. They even cycle nutrients between air and soil. Scientists are constantly finding interactions between microbes and plants, animals, and other macroscopic lifeforms.
Phys.org
Brushtail possums can learn from their peers, researcher finds
Using a $9 dog treat toy, University of Canterbury (UC) Master's student Emma Godfrey has conducted research showing, for the first time, that common brushtail possums can learn from their peers. "As far as we were able to find, this study is the first to have looked into the social...
Phys.org
Desert dusts convert coral reefs into carbon storage
An international study comparing data from Heron Reef and the Middle East's Gulf of Aqaba has disproved the long-held theory that coral reefs only have the capacity to emit CO2. The first-of-its-kind discovery is the result of an international study led by The University of Queensland which found that dust...
Phys.org
Short-term bang of fireworks has long-term impact on wildlife: Study
Popular fireworks should be replaced with cleaner drone and laser light shows to avoid the "highly damaging" impact on wildlife, domestic pets and the broader environment, new Curtin-led research has found. The new research, published in Pacific Conservation Biology, examined the environmental toll of firework displays by reviewing the ecological...
Phys.org
Video: Are wildfires getting worse? A NASA scientist explains
Are wildfires getting worse? Unfortunately, yes. Changes in our climate, along with other factors, have led to wildfires increasing in intensity, severity, size and duration. NASA climate and wildfire expert Liz Hoy explains how and why NASA studies these events from the ground, air, and space to better understand the impacts they have on both a local and global scale.
Phys.org
Honey bee colony loss in the US linked to mites, extreme weather, pesticides
About one-third of the food eaten by Americans comes from crops pollinated by honey bees, yet the insect is dying off at alarming rates. In one year alone, between April of 2019 and April of 2020, one study reported a 43% colony loss in honey bees across the United States.
Phys.org
Breakthrough discovery in mitochondrial regulation
Researchers from Osaka University identify a system known as the "GET pathway" as essential for efficient regulation of the numbers of energy-producing mitochondria. A process known as mitophagy is responsible for the removal of mitochondria, the energy-producing parts of a cell. This occurs if they are defective, or to regulate their numbers. A protein anchored in the mitochondrial surface, called Atg32, promotes this process when it interacts with another protein, Atg11. Modification of Atg32 by phosphorylation—the attachment of a phosphate group—stabilizes the interaction between Atg32 and Atg11. The process by which this phosphorylation is regulated was unknown, but now a group from Osaka University has shown that a system known as the GET pathway is required for efficient mitophagy.
Phys.org
An illuminated water droplet creates an 'optical atom'
Shining light on a water droplet creates effects analogous to what happens in an atom. This can help us understand how atoms work, write researchers from the University of Gothenburg in a new journal article published in Physical Review Letters. If you whisper by the wall in the dome of...
Phys.org
Researchers discover mechanism that contributes to Salmonella replication, informs other bacterial infections
In a study published in Nature Communications, Prof. Jiu Yaming's group at Institut Pasteur of Shanghai of the Chinese Academy of Sciences reported a previously unrevealed function of intermediate filaments that protect bacterial replication via constructing a cage embracing the replication machinery. Salmonella is a major food-borne pathogen that causes...
Phys.org
New mathematical model shows how the body regulates potassium
Having levels of potassium that are too high or too low can be fatal. A new mathematical model sheds light on the often mysterious ways the body regulates this important electrolyte. Potassium, a common mineral abundant in food like bananas and leafy greens, is essential to normal cellular function. It...
Phys.org
Predicting human group sizes with physics
Only by knowing the average number of friends each person has, scientists at Complexity Science Hub (CSH) were able to predict the group sizes of people in a computer game. For this purpose, they modeled the formation of social groups on an example from physics, namely the self-organization of particles with spin.
Comments / 0