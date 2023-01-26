'Unsafe, dangerous and unacceptable': Nurses protest alleged conditions at Tucson hospital

Nurses from Carondelet St. Mary’s Hospital, owned by Tenet Healthcare Corporation, rallied in Tucson demanding more staff and more funding for equipment on Thursday.

Many of the dozen nurses at the protest arrived after their long shifts, joining nationwide protests of unsafe staffing numbers. St. Mary’s nurses are members of the National Nurses Organizing Committee, an affiliate of National Nurses United.

Jessica Guzman, a wound care nurse who has worked at St. Mary’s for seven years, said nurse-to-patient ratios should be three patients to one nurse, or even less if the patients are sicker but now are frequently being pushed to four or five patients per nurse.

“When they push it to that limit there is no going back,” Guzman said, adding that the hospital’s administration has “this idea that, well we did it so you can continue to do it.”

Another nurse, Dominique Hamilton, said with each additional patient over what is standard, less time and attention is given to each patient.

“That is unsafe, dangerous and unacceptable to us, but very acceptable to Tenet,” Hamilton said.

Nurses also voiced frustration at what they see as an often lack of equipment available at the hospital.

Guzman said some units are operating with less intravenous pumps than what is needed, especially for Intensive Care Unit patients who typically receive their own separate pumps.

“They (staff) do not have the capacity to cross between units with their IV pumps,” she said about certain procedural units.

Guzman said hospital administration gives them “empty promises,” telling them the equipment is on the way, yet a year later it has yet to arrive.

“I hope the community sees and Tenet sees that we are speaking out,” Guzman said. “Our patients deserve better. Our community deserves better.”

According to a press release published by National Nurses United, nationwide dangerous staffing levels are occurring as cases of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV; Influenza and Covid-19 surge.

NNU explained that increasing the patient-to-nurse ratio — what it refers to as a crisis in standards of care — “sets the stage for the respiratory viral surges to become another crisis,” the union said in a statement online to nurses.

The union noted that the “mistreatment and neglect” of nurses and other health care workers has led to many of them leaving the field, creating a staffing crisis.

NNU said staffing issues are a way the hospital tries to increase profits and revenues.

At the protest, Hamilton said that they are not the only nurses experiencing such challenges, but as just one of two hospitals with unionized nurses in the state, she and her colleagues are able to publicly raise their concerns without fear of losing their jobs.

“This is people’s health, these are people’s lives. So if this were my loved one, I would want my nurses out here giving everything they have so the best care is ensured,” Hamilton said.

Taja Vivens, a spokesperson for the hospital, did not answer questions about staffing levels but stated that the company is grateful for its nurses.

“The gathering of nurses at Carondelet St. Mary’s Hospital is part of a planned, nationwide demonstration by unions across the country,” Vivens wrote in an email to The Arizona Republic. “Everyone at St. Mary’s is committed to providing safe, high-quality care to every patient we see, and we are grateful for the compassionate care that our nurses provide."

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 'Unsafe, dangerous and unacceptable': Nurses protest alleged conditions at Tucson hospital