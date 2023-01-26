ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lamar Jackson to Falcons 'Just Feels Right', Says ESPN Analyst

By Isaiah DeAnda Delgado
Falcon Report
 4 days ago

Former unanimous MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson could find himself leaving the Baltimore Ravens and strutting new feathers with the Atlanta Falcons this offseason.

Will the Atlanta Falcons finally escape their quarterback troubles this offseason?

The Falcons struggled in their first year without Matt Ryan under center for the first time since 2008. While Marcus Mariota and rookie Desmond Ridder filled the void, there is room for improvement. And many believe disgruntled Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson could be the answer, including ESPN's Chris Canty.

"Something about it just feels right," ESPN said . "We can't discount how Lamar feels about how [Ravens GM] Eric DeCosta has handled this. Eric DeCosta negotiated like he [is] Nino Brown from "New Jack City," saying, "it's not personal; it's just business." But Lamar Jackson is clearly taking this personal if you look at it on his social media tweets."

This past offseason, Jackson reportedly turned down a contract extension from Baltimore that would've guaranteed him around $133 million with the potential to surpass $250 million during its duration.

For anyone skeptical regarding the value he provides a team, with Jackson at the helm of the Ravens' offense, the team averaged 25 points per game. That would've ranked eighth in the league if they sustained it for the entire season.

In the games without a fully healthy Jackson, the Ravens would average 13.1 points per game, an average which would've ranked dead last in the league if it were maintained for the season's totality.

Last offseason, the Falcons came up just shy of landing quarterback Deshaun Watson in a trade from the Houston Texans amid concerns about his off-field activities. This could foreshadow a potential run in the Jackson sweepstakes this offseason.

Should Atlanta acquire Jackson, he would look to improve an offense that ranked 31st in passing yards per game in 2022. Expect the Falcons to do anything possible this offseason to improve an offense that has invested top-10 picks in consecutive drafts on young receiving threats Kyle Pitts and Drake London.

Comments / 40

Maurice Cunningham
4d ago

Lamar is a phenomenal player very skillful would like to see if Ravens can match a teams offer on him. Even if they place the tag on him, if it's not signed before expiration any team can place an offer. It's up to the Ravens to match, or surpass that offer. This will show him how much he's wanted by this organization. If we can not match l suggest Tannehill he is good at play action.

Reply
3
Michael Walker
4d ago

ESPN minds y'all 🤬 busy send bum John harbaugh to Atlanta cuz gives Jackson a offenses blocking and wide receivers likes Joe Burrow's cuz remember Burrow gots hurts reals bad with a terrible offensive team but after he came off his injury the Cincinnati Bengal went out and got him everything he needed on the offenses and that's why hes made it to the Superbowl 2022 and maybe go again Jackson needs that's offensive team fully equipped likes his MVP season cuz Jackson the only MVP quarterback that's didn't stay on top and I wonders why John harbaugh and the front office ever since Ozzie Newton left Ravens been nothing

Reply(1)
2
Political LiL
4d ago

YES, YES, YES he would fit perfect in the ATL both on the field and off. ATL would be a great market for him and he could probably get most of the guaranteed money he is seeking. Baltimore has a history of not paying quarterbacks big money they don't see that position as holding great importance in their business model and it's just the way it is set up for their organization. They should trade to get the pieces or draft choices they need to build their model like they want...think such a trade could work out well for both parties IMO

Reply(2)
2
 

