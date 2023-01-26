How did it all fall apart?

ORCHARD PARK - How did this happen?

How did the 2022 season, one that was filled with so much promise and soaring expectations for the Bills, crash and burn the way it did last Sunday at snowy Highmark Stadium?

The simple is answer is this: The Bengals just flat out kicked their butts and proved without a shadow of a doubt that they were the better team. Come Sunday in Kansas City, the Bengals may prove to be the best team in the AFC, too, because I think they’ll go into Arrowhead and win the AFC Championship Game.

The more nuanced answer as to why the Bills have cleaned out their lockers and gone their separate ways is that if you’ve really been paying close attention to what was happening with the offense throughout most of the second half of the season, you probably weren’t all that surprised that they got bounced from the playoffs in the divisional round.

Now, being held to 10 points by the Bengals was rather unexpected, but the truth is that even though the Bills were putting up juicy numbers until the Cincinnati debacle, the warning signs had been posted that a game like this was coming.

“We’ve done a lot of good things (and) you have to be playing your best football at this time of year,” general manager Brandon Beane said earlier this week. “This year, we weren’t when we hit the playoffs; we weren’t in a groove the way we were in 2020 and 2021 (entering the playoffs).

“I would say at the end of this season that we never put together a complete game. We had stretches in games, but we never from kickoff to the final buzzer … we were finding a way (to win) and that’s where I give a lot of credit to this team. Unfortunately, we were not playing our best football at the end.”

The Bills defense had massive obstacles to overcome on the injury front, so some of its shortcomings were easy to explain. When you lose players like Tre’Davious White, Micah Hyde and Von Miller for big chunks of the season, and then lose players like Ed Oliver, Greg Rousseau, Tremaine Edmunds and Jordan Phillips for at least three games each, that’s problematic.

However, the offense was almost fully intact the entire season as the only player it was counting on to be a key contributor who missed major time was slot receiver Jamison Crowder. Otherwise, the only offensive player to miss three games was Mitch Morse, while Spencer Brown missed two, and Ryan Bates, Gabe Davis, Isaiah McKenzie and Dawson Knox missed one each. That was it.

Yet still, while the Bills looked like an offensive juggernaut on paper with all their gaudy numbers and rankings, this was not the same well-oiled machine that closed out the 2021 season, and began the 2022 season.

You can trace the genesis of the struggles all the way back to the fourth quarter of the Green Bay game on Oct. 30. That night, the Bills scored on five straight possessions from late in the first quarter to midway through the third and led the Packers 27-10. But then Josh Allen threw two egregious interceptions on back-to-back possessions in the fourth including one inside the 5-yard-line that helped keep an inferior Packers team in the game.

We all thought it was no big deal, but that was the first speed bump of the season and in many ways, it got the Bills off track and they never really got back to where they were prior to that fourth quarter against Green Bay.

In the first six games, the Bills went 5-1 and Allen was absolutely humming and building a case for league MVP. He averaged 330 yards passing, was completing 67% of his passes, and had 19 total touchdowns and six turnovers.

But in the final 12 games from Green Bay through the postseason, the Bills went 9-3 but Allen averaged only 243.3 yards passing, completed just 60.3% of his passes, totaled 27 touchdowns and had an eye-popping 17 turnovers.

I specifically asked Sean McDermott if he thought things were more difficult for the offense in the second half of the season and he said, “Yeah, a little bit. I thought early on in the year, we were getting the ball out a little bit quicker at times. And then later on the year, we were maybe working the ball down the field and maybe sometimes too much. And so, I think that's an area that we have to look hard at this offseason and evolve as an offense, really, in that regard.”

I then asked Allen the same question. Here’s how he responded: “The first few weeks of the season you don’t really know who the teams are in the league. The first couple games are a really big feel-out process for everybody. As you get in the later part of the season, that’s when the opposing teams’ defenses in general are starting to click. They’re figuring things out, too. They’ve got film on you, so we’ve got to be adaptive and we’ve got to figure out ways to make it a little easier for us. Going into the offseason, talking with the coaching staff and just figuring out ways to maybe lessen that burden. There’s a lot to learn from.”

The biggest issue, outside of Allen’s turnovers, was that he did not have enough weapons. Stefon Diggs was great, but there just wasn’t enough support and that was clearly evident in the second half of the year. Once teams saw that Davis wasn’t a truly viable No. 2 threat, that Knox was a middle-of-the-pack player, and the Bills weren’t really utilizing their slot receivers or backs, they blanketed Diggs and it worked.

In the first nine games Diggs had 72 catches for 985 yards and seven TDs. In the last nine counting the postseason, he had 36 catches for 444 yards and four TDs, literally half the production.

The Bills have matching Lamborghinis at quarterback and wide receiver, but they have a bunch of Ford Fusion’s at the other skill positions and with such limited salary cap space to work with, Beane will be under pressure to either trade for a stud wide receiver, or draft one either in the first or second round.

Minimal changes to the coaching staff - so far

McDermott wouldn’t comment on the status of any of his coaches when he spoke to reporters on Monday so it was uncertain if any changes were coming.

But on Thursday, we learned that safeties coach Jim Salgado, who had been with McDermott in Buffalo ever since he arrived in 2017, was fired. Sometimes it’s obvious why a coach would get fired, and it’s almost always tied to poor performance - for the coordinator, by the collective play of the offense or defense, and for an assistant, by the play of his particular group.

It seemed rather harsh that Salgado was let go in a year when he lost star free safety Micah Hyde for the season in Week 2, then had star strong safety Jordan Poyer miss four games and play almost all year with nagging injuries that curtailed his play. And then he lost Damar Hamlin late in the year. Perhaps the lack of development by JaQuan Johnson, and perhaps even Hamlin before his season ended, was part of this.

As I write this Thursday afternoon, no other firings have been reported, but it wouldn’t surprise me if there are more. It also wouldn’t surprise me if there aren’t more.

Some fans have been screaming about firing coordinators Ken Dorsey and Leslie Frazier, but fans always scream about the coordinators. The indication I got from both McDermott and Beane is that they were happy with Dorsey, while recognizing that he was a rookie and made mistakes. They seem ready to give him a chance to keep building.

As for Frazier, I think he’ll be safe because the Bills defense has been very good for almost his entire six-year tenure, but I would not be opposed to moving on and bringing in someone with fresh ideas and perspective. The Bills can’t really afford to just run it back in 2023. Changes need to be made to the roster, and maybe a few need to be made in the coaching staff.

One coach who could leave on his own is QBs coach Joe Brady. He did not get the Jets offensive coordinator job which he interviewed for - that went to fired Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett. But Brady is interviewing for the Chargers’ OC position, and he could get other interviews.

Another first-place schedule which will be tough

The Bills are coming off a season where they played seven games (two against Miami) against teams who made the 2022 playoffs (it would have been eight had the Bengals game not been canceled). In 2023, at least on paper, it could be even tougher as they will play 10 of their 17 games against teams that made the playoffs (counting Miami twice). And once again, they are getting short-changed one home game.

They lost a home date last season when the Nov. 20 Cleveland game was moved to Detroit because of a blizzard, so they only played seven regular-season games in Highmark Stadium. Next season, AFC teams get nine home games each, but the Bills are losing another one in Orchard Park because they were selected to host a game at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The home schedule includes games against the Dolphins, Patriots, Jets, Broncos, Raiders, Cowboys, Eagles, Buccaneers and Jaguars. If I had to guess, it will be the Raiders game that gets pushed to London.

Jacksonville (as it does every year) is playing in London and New England is hosting a Germany game. Denver, Tampa Bay and the Giants played international games last year, and the NFL won’t take away an AFC East home game so forget Miami and the Jets. And I would think the Bills would petition to make sure the Dallas game stays in Orchard Park, so the most obvious choice is Las Vegas who last played overseas in 2019.

The road schedule, which is really going to be difficult, is as follows: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots, Chiefs, Chargers, Eagles, Bengals and Commanders.

Here are the Bills free agents

Unrestricted players, meaning once the new league year opens on March 15, they will be free to sign with any team.

OG Ike Boettger

WR Jamison Crowder

LB Tremaine Edwards

OT Bobby Hart

S Jaquan Johnson

RB Taiwan Jones

QB Case Keenum

LB A.J. Klein

WR Jake Kumerow

DE Shaq Lawson

S Dean Marlowe

P Sam Martin

LB Tyler Matakevich

OT Justin Murray

DT Jordan Phillips

S Jordan Poyer

OG David Quessenberry

OG Rodger Saffold

RB Devin Singletary

TE Tommy Sweeney

OG Greg Van Roten

On this list, the one player I believe the Bills really need to find a way to bring back is Edmunds, though it may not be possible because he could fetch offers from other teams in the $15-20 million per season range.

Poyer will be 32 in April, and I just can’t see the Bills re-signing him. He’s been a great player for six years, one of the original cornerstones that was laid in place when McDermott arrived, but the time has come to move on.

If they choose, the Bills could probably bring back several of these players on team-friendly one- or two-year deals. The ones who I think would be worth it are Phillips, Boettger, Lawson, and Matakevich.

Here are the restricted players who can entertain offers from other teams, but if they get an offer sheet, the Bills will have the opportunity to match it to retain the player.

LB Tyler Dodson

CB Dane Jackson

CB Cam Lewis

I don’t think there will be a big market for any of these players, so they could likely return on low-end contracts of the Bills want them.

Here’s the upcoming key NFL dates

▶ Jan. 28 - Feb. 4: The three college all-star games will be played starting Saturday with the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl in Pasadena, California, followed by the East-West Shrine Game Feb. 2 in Las Vegas, and the Senior Bowl Feb. 4 in Mobile, Alabama.

The Bills will have scouts in all three locations for the week of practice (some do stay for the actual game, but not always). In the past, McDermott and Beane have gone to the Senior Bowl (they were there in January 2019, the only year that I attended the event), but in the last few years they haven’t gone down.

▶ Feb. 21: Teams can begin to designate franchise or transition players up through March 7. The Bills haven’t used these tags very often in recent years on their free agents and almost certainly won’t use them this year. In particular, they have franchised a player just five times, the last being Cordy Glenn in 2016, due to the exorbitant cost to do so. It is possible that Edmunds could be an exception this year.

▶ Feb. 28 - March 6: The annual NFL Scouting Combine will be held in Indianapolis. That’s where approximately 300 of the top draft-eligible college players come to town to be poked and prodded and put through a series of on-field drills in front of loads of coaches, general managers, personnel directors and scouts. I’ll be there, as I always am, interviewing players who I think might be good fits in the draft for the Bills.

▶ March 7: College Pro Days typically begin right after the Combine is over. Players work out at their schools and these events are typically attended by team scouts and perhaps assistant coaches if there’s a player a team knows it is interested in. However, GMs, coaches and personnel directors have been known to show up at the big schools like Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia and Clemson where there are numerous prospects on display.

▶ March 7 - April 19: Teams can invite up to 30 players to their facility for private physical exams and visits, though they can’t conduct on- field workouts. Teams use these to get to know prospects, and they will quiz them on formations and assignments in position-specific areas to gauge their football IQ’s.

▶ March 13-15: This is what the NFL calls the legal tampering period for teams to make contact with the agents of free agents. Contract negotiations can take place between the two sides, and this is why there are so many deals consummated right away when the official free agency period begins.

▶ March 15: The official new league year begins so all teams are open for business. Free agency opens and contracts can be signed and announced, and trading can also commence.

▶ April 17: Teams like the Bills who do not have a new head coach can begin their offseason workout programs.

▶ April 21: This is the deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets.

▶ April 26: Deadline for prior club to exercise right of first refusal to restricted free agents.

▶ April 27-29: The NFL Draft which this year will be held in Kansas City.

▶ May 1: This is the day when teams must exercise or decline the fifth-year option for players selected in the first round of the 2020 Draft. The Bills did not have a first-round pick that year because Beane traded it to Minnesota as part of the Stefon Diggs deal.

