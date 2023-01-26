ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BuzzFeed

The "That '90s Show" Creators Revealed An Adorable Moment That Happened Between Ashton Kutcher And Mila Kunis While Filming

By Nora Dominick
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FkuNw_0kSZvJim00

🚨 There are some spoilers ahead for That '90s Show Season 1! 🚨

It has been 17 years since That '70s Show ended, and now the iconic Forman house, aka Eric's basement, is back with the Netflix spinoff series That '90s Show starring Debra Jo Rupp , Kurtwood Smith , and a new generation of teens Red's annoyed with.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jQqeb_0kSZvJim00
Patrick Wymore / Netflix

In case you don't know, the spinoff follows Leia Forman ( Callie Haverda ), who decides to spend the summer of 1995 with her grandparents, Kitty (Rupp) and Red (Smith), in Point Place. She's found a good group of friends, courtesy of Red and Kitty's new next door neighbor, Gwen (Ashley Aufderheide), and now Leia wants to make this summer the best one ever.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gbtpY_0kSZvJim00
Patrick Wymore / Netflix

Since That '90s Show is directly related to That '70s Show , this meant that original characters popped up during the show's first season — and it was perfect.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ies6v_0kSZvJim00
Patrick Wymore / Netflix

Topher Grace and Laura Prepon reprise their roles as Eric and Donna, most notably in Episode 1 when they visit Red and Kitty for 4th of July and decide to let their daughter spend the summer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ax5Ev_0kSZvJim00

Laura returns as Donna a few more times over the course of Season 1.

Netflix / Fox

And while all of the returning actors — like Topher, Laura, Wilmer Valderrama, Tommy Chong, and more — were amazing, nothing made me quite as happy as seeing Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis together as Kelso and Jackie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WsFZE_0kSZvJim00
Netflix

Of course, in the years since That '70s Show ended in 2006, Ashton and Mila have gotten married and have two children. In a 2016 interview on The Howard Stern Show , Mila said there was no "romantic" chemistry between the two when they worked on the original series because of their age difference, but then they reconnected in 2012 and started dating.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vUbzf_0kSZvJim00
Noel Vasquez / GC Images / Getty Images

"For eight years, we played boyfriend and girlfriend. And for eight years — whether our couple was on or off — there was no romance between us as two human beings," Mila said .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0it2Z7_0kSZvJim00
Fox

That's all to say that playing Jackie and Kelso in 2023 was wildly different than when they played the duo on That '70s Show , and Ashton even revealed it was surreal to return to those characters as husband and wife now.

Ashton Kutcher / Via instagram.com

In a recent interview with BuzzFeed , the That '90s Show creators, who also worked on the original series, discussed what it was like reuniting the original cast on the new spinoff and detailed how amazing it was to see Ashton and Mila as Kelso and Jackie again.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qt5Ub_0kSZvJim00
Netflix

"When Ashton and Mila came in together in that scene, I thought that was really the icing on the cherry on the sundae of this show," creator Terry Turner said. The duo's one scene in That '90s Show involves them coming into the Formans' kitchen after it's revealed that their son is Jay (Mace Coronel), one of Leia's new friends and her love interest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=223AHe_0kSZvJim00
Netflix

Creator and showrunner Gregg Mettler added, "That scene, I wrote all at once. Just spilled out of my fingers. I wanted Ashton to say, 'Damn, Jackie' so bad."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ls11b_0kSZvJim00
Netflix

In That '90s Show , Jackie and Kelso not only have a child together, but they're about to get remarried (for a second time). While the duo dated on and off during That '70s Show , by the end of the series, they weren't together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AAsVL_0kSZvJim00

In fact, Mila has said she thinks that Kelso and Jackie shouldn't have gotten back together in That '90s Show .

Netflix

Returning to play these characters was apparently a surreal experience for Ashton and Mila, according to the That '90s Show creators.

Ashton Kutcher / Via instagram.com

While filming Episode 1, Ashton studied his lines on the couch in the Formans' basement, just like he did while filming That '70s Show . He fell asleep, and when he woke up, he said it was the "strangest feeling" to see Mila dressed as Jackie again.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GtUqG_0kSZvJim00
Christopher Polk / Getty Images for Kershaw's Challenge

"He said, 'When I woke up, it was Mila standing over me, and I opened my eyes. I looked around and I was in the Forman basement with my wife staring up at the [lighting] grid, dressed as Jackie. It was the strangest feeling I've ever had. I literally didn't know [what year] I was [in] for a minute,'" creator Bonnie Turner told BuzzFeed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DEUni_0kSZvJim00
Fox

Meanwhile, Mila told Access Hollywood in 2022 that she was "more nervous doing [a scene with Ashton in That '90s Show ] than anything else in [her] career."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gcDOE_0kSZvJim00
Netflix

I love that these two came back for this show, and it was adorable to learn that they had kept a bunch of That '70s Show props and clothing in their basement that they brought back for the spinoff.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M1aky_0kSZvJim00
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

"I guess Ashton had kept all the old Kelso wardrobe," Gregg told BuzzFeed. "He was texting me pictures of him in Kelso's old winter jacket. Then Ashton was sending me videos of him playfully annoying Mila by running around their house going, 'Damn, Jackie.'"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wOPtM_0kSZvJim00
Fox

"They were just very excited to return to a place that was so special for them." I love them so much, and I'm so happy Mila and Ashton had the best time playing Jackie and Kelso again.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tMzLs_0kSZvJim00
C Flanigan / FilmMagic / Getty Images

You can read BuzzFeed's full interview with the That '90s Show creators where they break down Season 1 of the series here .

That '90s Show is streaming on Netflix . Meanwhile, all episodes of That '70s Show are currently streaming on Peacock .

What did you think of That '90s Show ? Tell us everything in the comments below!

Comments / 2

Related
Variety

Ashton Kutcher Speaks Out on Danny Masterson’s Rape Trial: ‘Ultimately, I Can’t Know’ If He’s Innocent

Asthon Kutcher opened up about Danny Masterson in a new Esquire profile as part of the former’s recent acting comeback that includes reprising his “That ’70s Show” character Kelso on Netflix’s sequel series “That ’90s Show” and starring opposite Reese Witherspoon in the upcoming Netflix rom-com “Your Place or Mine.” Kutcher and Masterson first met as co-stars on “That ’70s Show,” and their friendship and collaboration continued through their work on the Netflix sitcom “The Ranch.” Masterson was charged in June 2020 with three counts of rape from alleged incidents that took place between 2001 and 2003. His 2022 court case...
TODAY.com

Jennifer Grey transforms into late diet guru Gwen Shamblin Lara in new movie trailer

Lifetime has released the trailer for its upcoming “ripped from the headlines” film, starring Jennifer Grey as the late diet guru and church leader Gwen Shamblin Lara. The one-minute official trailer for “Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation,” which premieres on Feb. 4, shows the “Dirty Dancing” star transform into the controversial figure and sport her voluminous blond hairstyles.
TENNESSEE STATE
Cheryl E Preston

Brooke Shields discusses beign raped and Michael Jackson in new documentary

Prince Harry is not the only famous person who is sharing personal moments with the world. Actress Brooke Shields has produced a documentary Pretty Baby Brooke Shields that premiered Friday at the Sundance Film Festival and among the topics she are the true nature of her relationship with Michael Jackson and how she was raped while in college.
Variety

Miley Cyrus‘ ’Flowers‘ Breaks Spotify’s All-Time One-Week Record, With 100 Million-Plus Streams

Anyone looking for statistical proof that Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” is a certifiable smash can find it in Spotify’s announcement that the song had broken the record for the most streams in a single week. The service announced Friday morning that, as of Thursday, “Flowers” had become the most-streamed song in a seven-day period in Spotify history. As of Friday morning, the latest update for Cyrus’ “Flowers” streams on the site showed that it had racked up 101,838,799 stream since coming out late in the day on Jan 12. On Thursday, it reached the 100 million point faster than any other song...
E! News

Law & Order: SVU Preview: Mariska Hargitay's Benson Is in Serious Trouble After Getting Ambushed

Watch: Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Exclusive Sneak Peek. Captain Olivia Benson's (Mariska Hargitay) latest case is not only dangerous, but it's also personal. After being beaten up by members of a gang on the Jan. 5 episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Benson finds herself in a tricky situation when she comes face-to-face with the gang's leader—Oscar Papa (played by guest star Goya Robles)—in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the NBC crime drama's Jan. 12 episode.
musictimes.com

Madonna 'Celebration Tour' Canceled After Child Trafficking Allegations?

Madonna's 12th world tour was announced a few days before she was accused of child trafficking in Malawi; now fans worry that the "Celebration Tour" might be postponed or worse, canceled. Out of all her tours, Madonna's upcoming "Celebration Tour" might be the biggest and the grandest, for many reasons.
HOLAUSA

Channing Tatum shares thoughts on marriage with girlfriend Zoë Kravitz

Channing Tatum is sharing his thoughts on marriage, following his complicated divorce from Jenna Dewan. The 42-year-old actor is currently dating 34-year-old Zoë Kravitz, and he is detailing his perspective on serious relationships and his plans for the future. The Hollywood star talked to Vanity Fair about his...
wonderwall.com

Valerie Bertinelli, 62, goes bare as she welcomes the New Year, more stars without makeup in 2023

Wonderwall.com is rounding up photos of your favorite celebs revealing what they look like without makeup in 2023, starting with this beauty…. "This new year day is coming in so much happier than last year's. From a young age, New Year's Day has been one of my absolute favorite days, for the last 5-6 years it's been one of the saddest. No more," a makeup-free Valerie Bertinelli captioned a video on Instagram that showed her twirling around as Taylor Swift's song "Clean" played on Jan. 1. "There is so much to look forward to now, when before it just looked endlessly sad, scary, lonely and stressful," the actress — who was marking her first New year's Day since getting divorced — continued. "I have no idea what's ahead for me and I'm not worried. I'm free. This new years day, 2023, is the first day of the rest of my life! I wish all of you every bit of joy and happiness and kindness that you claim. It's all yours. Grab it! Happy New Year Love you."
OK! Magazine

Britney Spears Declares She 'Married Herself' Again As Rumors Of Relationship Issues With Sam Asghari Swirl

Britney Spears is continuing to confuse her 41.6 million followers. On Sunday, January 8, the pop icon took to Instagram to remind fans of the day she tied the knot — with herself — as rumors of troubles within her marriage to Sam Asghari continue to run rampant. "Again the day I married myself!!!! Just a different shot 😏😏😏😏😏😏🙈🙈🙈🙈💕💕💕💕," Spears penned alongside a selfie, which showed her dressed in a white silk dress and white lace veil as she stared blankly into the camera. FANS BEG FOR BRITNEY SPEARS TO RECEIVE A 'WELFARE CHECK' AFTER ELLEN DEGENERES REMINISCES ON POP...
HollywoodLife

Joan Collins, 89, Glows On Dinner Date With Husband Percy Gibson, 47, In West Hollywood: Photos

Bow down to the queen! Joan Collins gave onlookers quite the buzz when she arrived in Hollywood looking like royalty for a romantic dinner with her husband Percy Gibson. The iconic British actress, who is a spritely 89, was spotted at the celeb hotspot Craigs on Friday night, January 20. Rocking a fur-trimmed black jacket and a frilly tunic, Joan stole the spotlight alongside her 47-year-old beau.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
wegotthiscovered.com

Julia Roberts discovers she’s related to a fellow Hollywood A-lister

It turns out we live in a universe where Vivian Ward and Miles Bron are cousins. Yes, that’s right, Julia Roberts and Edward Norton, two of Hollywood’s greats, are related. In the season nine premiere of celebrity genealogy series Finding Your Roots, which aired Tuesday on PBS, Roberts...
GEORGIA STATE
Popculture

Laura Prepon's Husband Is Another Acclaimed Actor

Fans can now catch Laura Prepon's return as Donna Pinciotti on Netflix's That '90s Show, but her husband is no stranger to the screen either. While Prepon is well-known and loved her role in the hit sitcom and other titles, including as Alex Vause in Orange Is the New Black, her husband, Ben Foster, is also a well-known actor known for numerous roles on the big screen.
NEW JERSEY STATE
HollywoodLife

Nicole Kidman’s Older Daughter Sunday, 14, Is Taller Now Than Dad Keith Urban On Outing With Sister, Faith, 12

Keith Urban, 55, recently had a fun outing at a grocery store with his growing daughters! The singer was photographed wearing a yellow graphic hoodie, black nylon pants, and white sneakers, as his oldest child, Sunday Rose, 14, who towered over him in height, and youngest, Faith Margaret, 12, walked beside him in the their own casual outfits. Sunday wore a light gray zip-up hoodie, black pants, and white sneakers, and Faith wore a light pink sweatshirt with matching sweatpants and sneakers.
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

29K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy