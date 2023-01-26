Read full article on original website
kwhi.com
FAYETTE COUNTY LAW ENFORCEMENT SEARCHING FOR MISSING CONVICT
The La Grange Police Department and Fayette County Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in locating an Austin man that walked out of his trial and never returned. 41-year-old Darren Houston was on trial for Assault Family Violence after being accused of abusing his wife. According to...
kwhi.com
INTOXICATION ARREST OF A BURTON MAN
An intoxication arrest was made on a Burton man early Sunday morning. Brenham Police report that early Sunday at 12:45, Officer Eric Crosby made contact with Eric Blum, 52 of Burton, in the 100 block of East Main Street. Blum was found to be intoxicated to the point that he posed a dangers to himself and or others and was taken into custody for Public Intoxication. Police noted that if not taken into custody Blum had access to a vehicle and was called in on by a business earlier in the evening for being intoxicated. Blum was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
kwhi.com
SHOOTINGS IN NAVASOTA, BEDIAS UNDER INVESTIGATION
Authorities in Grimes County are investigating two Monday afternoon shootings. The first shooting was reported around 3:30 p.m. on County Road 117 near Highway 90 in Bedias. One person was shot and was hospitalized in Bryan. The victim’s condition was believed to be stable. The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office...
kwhi.com
HOUSTON MAN ARRESTED EARLY SATURDAY
A Houston man was arrested early Saturday morning on assault charges. Brenham Police report that early Saturday at 2:05, Officer Eric Crosby made contact with subject inside a parked vehicle while conducting close patrol in the 800 block of Highway 290 West. Upon approach of the vehicle, Officer Crosby observed that the female passenger had a busted lip, bruising to her face, and swelling. Contact was made with the other occupant of the vehicle, Jonathan Valadez, 28 of Houston, who was found to have assaulted and deprived the victim of air, which was consistent with injuries in the area of her neck. Valadez was taken into custody for Assault of a Family or Household Member by Impeding Breath or Circulation and was transported and booked into the Washington County Jail.
KBTX.com
Two people in vehicle shot on Highway 6 in Navasota
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Navasota Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Highway 6 Monday evening. It happened just before 6:00 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the highway near FM 3090. Police say two people in a vehicle were injured in the shooting and the suspect...
KBTX.com
Pair arrested, accused of armed robberies in Bryan neighborhoods
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Swift police work led to the capture of two armed robbery suspects last week in Bryan, according to arrest documents obtained by KBTX. Jaquarious Ford, 19, and Daniel Salazar-Rivera, 17, were taken into custody shortly after they robbed their victims, said police. In the first robbery,...
Brazos County District Attorney: Man sentenced to 35 years in prison for familial crimes
BRYAN, Texas — A 32-year-old man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for familial crimes in 2019 and 2020, according to a release from the Brazos County District Attorney. According to the release, Bryan Police responded to a call in April 2019 of a man destroying his...
kwhi.com
ROUND ROCK MAN ARRESTED EARLY SATURDAY MORNING
A Round Rock man was arrested this weekend after the report of a reckless driver was received. Brenham Police report that early Saturday at 12:05, Officers were notified of a call received in reference to a reckless driver traveling through Brenham westbound on Highway 290 West. Officer Crystal Buckner located the vehicle and observed that it was failing to maintain a single lane of traffic and observed it almost strike a concrete guard rail. Officer Buckner effected a stop on the vehicle in the 1800 block of Highway 290 West and made contact with the driver, Eduardo Benedetto, 68 of Round Rock, who had the odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from his person. Benedetto was asked to perform the Standardized Field Sobriety Test, which he failed and was taken into custody for Driving While Intoxicated, 2nd offence. Benedetto was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
mocomotive.com
75 Year Sentence For Murder Of 17 Year Old Willis Man
75 Year Sentence For Murder Of 17 Year Old Willis Man. On Monday, January 23, 2023, Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office prosecutor Wesley LeRouax selected a jury in the State of Texas vs. Sherman Dewayne Griffin for first-degree murder. Over the next two days, jurors heard testimony from various witnesses,…
Three men indicted in Texas for alleged $14.5M health care fraud scheme
Three men were indicted in Texas on charges related to a $14.5 million health care fraud scheme.
kwhi.com
FIVE INJURED IN NAVASOTA TRAFFIC CRASH
Five people were hospitalized after a traffic crash in Navasota on Sunday. Navasota Police were dispatched around 2:30pm to State Highway 6 near the Business 6 split, where officers located a single vehicle under the Business 6 overpass. Police say the vehicle was traveling southbound on Highway 6, and left...
kwhi.com
WARRANT ARREST WEDNESDAY ON BRENHAM WOMAN
A Brenham woman was arrested Wednesday on warrants after a traffic stop. Brenham Police report that on Wednesday night at 8:40, Officer Grayson Marburger effected a traffic stop on a vehicle for disregarding a stop sign at North Austin Pkwy and West Main Street. Officer Marburger made contact with the driver, Daylynn Black, 23 of Brenham, who was found to have two active warrants for her arrest out of the Brenham Police Department. Black was transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in on warrants for Credit or Debit Card Abuse and Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information.
KBTX.com
Semi-truck jack-knifes on N Harvey Mitchell Parkway
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A semi-truck jack-knifed on N Harvey Mitchell Parkway and Beck Street causing traffic delays Monday morning. The call came in around 9 a.m. Traffic was delayed for northbound traffic for half an hour before opening up for single-lane traffic. The driver was not injured, according to...
kwhi.com
KELVIN RAVEN SEEKING ANOTHER TERM ON BRENHAM SCHOOL BOARD
A longtime member of the Brenham Police Department is running for re-election to the Brenham School Board. Lt. Kelvin Raven was first elected as a trustee in 2015. Born in Brenham, he has served for 26 years with the Brenham Police Department, including 14 years as a School Resource Officer. He was promoted to the rank of lieutenant in 2019.
kwhi.com
NAVASOTA ISD INVESTIGATING AFTER STUDENT POSTS PHOTO WITH WEAPON – POSSIBLY ON CAMPUS
A Navasota ISD student and their parents have been barred from school property pending an expulsion hearing after the school district says the student posted a photo online appearing to possess a firearm on campus. In a statement this (Friday) afternoon, Navasota ISD said that personnel were notified late Wednesday...
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. COMMISSIONERS TO RECEIVE DONATIONS FOR ROAD IMPROVEMENTS
A pair of donations for road improvements will be presented to Washington County Commissioners on Tuesday. The court is set to receive a $50,000 donation from Apache Corporation for road reconstruction on Sandtown Road in Precinct 4, as well as a donation of $4,933 from Cooley Construction to pay for damages to Randermann Road in Precinct 1.
Bryan College Station Eagle
16-year-old College Station girl found
Law enforcement authorities announced Saturday that 16-year-old Charlie Giebas, a white female who had gone missing Thursday morning, was found. Authorities said they believed Giebas was in danger of death or serious bodily injury and was possibly in the company of person(s) unrelated to her who could be putting her in an unsafe position.
kwhi.com
WARRANT ARREST MONDAY
A Brenham woman turned themselves into authorities Monday on a warrant. Brenham Police report that Monday morning at 5:15, Cpl. David Dudenhoeffer and Officer Jacob Faske were notified by Communications of a subject that was at the Washington County Jail wishing to turn themselves in on for a warrant. Contact was made with Erika Olea Ramirez, 34 of Brenham, who was taken into custody on warrant through the Brenham Police Department for Theft of Property between $100 and $750 and booked into jail.
kwhi.com
FAMILY OF A&M STUDENT AWARDED $69 MILLION IN DAMAGES
The family of a Texas A&M student that was killed in a hit-and-run incident has been awarded $69 million in damages. According to a report by KBTX-TV, court documents show that a Brazos County Jury awarded the large sum to the family of Carly Beatty. On September 15, 2019, Beatty,...
kwhi.com
ANDERSON WOMAN ARRESTED FOR KILLING LIVESTOCK
An investigation by the Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association and the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office led to the arrest of a Grimes County woman for shooting and killing livestock. 45-year-old Shelley McCoy of Anderson was arrested on a third degree felony charge of Criminal Mischief with a Firearm/Weapon...
