ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BuzzFeed

Chrissy Teigen And John Legend's Newborn Daughter Is Daddy's Little Twin, And These New Pics Are Proof

By Morgan Murrell
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I1Z4i_0kSZupYt00

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are sharing more of their newborn daughter Esti with the world, and we're loving every minute of it!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06s3TS_0kSZupYt00
Michael Buckner / Variety via Getty Images

Nearly three years after experiencing the life-saving medical induction abortion she had with baby Jack and " one billion shots later ," Chrissy welcomed a healthy baby girl named Esti.

Instagram: @chrissyteigen

"She’s here," Chrissy wrote on Instagram. "Esti Maxine Stephens - the house is bustling and our family could not be happier."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AlakD_0kSZupYt00
Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for DreamWorks Animation

"Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c-section!? We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes - we feel it all!"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s9nrO_0kSZupYt00
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

John shared the same image on Instagram with his own adorable message: "On Friday, we welcomed Esti Maxine Stephens to our family, and our house is overflowing with love and joy."

Instagram: @johnlegend

"I’m in awe of Chrissy’s strength and resilience and I’m so thrilled to see how Luna and Miles embrace their baby sister. I’m so, so grateful, but that doesn’t seem like a big enough word…"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dRXhY_0kSZupYt00
Joce / GC Images / Getty Images

And now, the proud parents are showing off more of their daughter. This time, we get to see her sweet little face. John posted a "daddy and me" photo with Esti with the caption, "Our new love."

Instagram: @johnlegend

While Chrissy just admired her youngest daughter doing what she does best: being a baby — "Look at you out here lookin like a baby."

Instagram: @chrissyteigen

Well, we couldn't be happier for their family! And we welcome all the cute family pics that pop up on our timeline.

Comments / 0

Related
Elite Daily

The First Glimpse Of Paris Hilton’s Baby Boy Is Precious

Congratulations are in order for Paris Hilton! On Jan. 24, the “Stars Are Blind” star announced she and her husband, Carter Reum, welcomed their first child, a baby boy, via surrogate. She shared her new mom title on Instagram, posting a sweet image of the newborn’s hand holding her thumb.
SheKnows

This Hilarious Photo of Patrick & Brittany Mahomes’ Daughter Shows She’s Just as Headstrong As Her Parents

It seems like we’ve seen Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes’ daughter Sterling in so many hilarious situations: her emotive responses to the zoo, laughing at herself in the mirror, and more. But this incident may be the funniest! On Jan 24, Brittany uploaded an adorable and hilarious snapshot of her daughter’s latest antics, sharing a photo on her Instagram story with the caption, “Suppose to be in the bath, but instead got in the shower then decided to run around naked and find her new leggo package in which she had to open 😂😂 So here we are 🤦‍♀️.” In the snapshot,...
HAWAII STATE
SheKnows

Beyoncé's Daughter Blue Ivy Makes Her Stage Debut in a Powerful Duet With Her Mama

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and her daughter Blue Ivy Carter took to the stage on Saturday, in a what TMZ said was supposed to be a performance solely for the audience in Dubai, which included husband and father, Jay-Z. Much like a Broadway performance, comedy show, or inside joke, it was meant to be a “you had to be there” moment. Audience members were asked to put their phones in bags provided by the venue, the Atlantis Royal Hotel. But of course, despite their best efforts, recordings ended up on Twitter. This marked Blue Ivy’s first live, public (even more so than it...
People

Kylie Jenner Shares First Photo of Son's Face and Finally Reveals His Name

Kylie Jenner announced last March that she and Travis Scott changed their son's name from Wolf as "we just really didn't feel like it was him" Kylie Jenner is officially introducing her baby boy to the world. The Kardashians star, 25, shared some adorable photos of her and Travis Scott's 11-month-old son, revealing his name for the first time in the caption: "AIRE 🤍." In the snaps, Aire looks too cute hanging out in different pairs of Posh Peanut pajamas, taking photos with his mom and enjoying some food in his...
OK! Magazine

Chrissy Teigen Reveals She Has To 'Bandage' Her Wound After Welcoming Daughter Esti Maxine Via C-Section

Chrissy Teigen is getting incredibly honest about delivering a baby via C-section. On Monday, January 23, the new mama-of-three gave a very real postpartum update on Instagram more than a week after welcoming daughter Esti Maxine with husband John Legend. "omw to bandage together both my wound and 3.8 second clips of Beyonce performing in Dubai until I get a full hbo special," Teigen wrote alongside a photo of herself wearing a stain covered silk dress. PREGNANT CHRISSY TEIGEN, JOHN LEGEND & KIDS COLOR COORDINATE FOR CHRISTMAS PHOTOSOn January 13, the "Save Room" singer happily announced during a private concert...
ETOnline.com

Beyonce and JAY-Z's Daughter Blue Ivy Turns 11: See the Heartfelt Birthday Tribute

Blue Ivy Carter is feeling the love on her 11th birthday. The young daughter of Beyonce and JAY-Z got a heartfelt tribute on her special day from her grandma, Tina Knowles. Beyonce's mom took to Instagram on Sunday to share a snapshot of herself and Blue Ivy standing side-by-side on the beach, with the glowing orange sunset behind them.
OK! Magazine

Kim Kardashian Snuggles With Son Saint After Admitting She Would Welcome More Kids — Pics!

Too cute! Kim Kardashian snuggled up with her eldest son, Saint West, in some cute new photos. "♥️ night! ♥️," the 42-year-old captioned two photos of herself wearing red pajamas as she hugged her kiddo, who also sported matching pants. Of course, people loved to see the reality star hanging out with her tots. The star's sister Khloé Kardashian gushed, "❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."One person wrote, "He so cute ❤️❤️❤️ literally the sweetest," while another person added, "So beautiful 😍😍😍😍."A third person stated, "So cute 😢❤️."The brunette beauty hasn't been shy about posting her kiddos on the 'gram. On December 29, the Hulu...
Popculture

Michael Strahan's 'Good Morning America' Replacement Revealed Amidst Prince Harry Interview

Michael Strahan is taking a brief break from Good Morning America. According to Hello Magazine, his replacement is already fitting right in with Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos on the daytime program. This change to GMA's line-up comes shortly after Strahan interviewed Prince Harry for his new book, Spare, which came out on Tuesday.
ETOnline.com

Tori Spelling Reveals 14-Year-Old Daughter's Diagnosis After Two Hospitalizations

Beverly Hills, 90210 star Tori Spelling is opening up about her 14-year-old daughter's health battle after being hospitalized twice. Spelling sat down for an interview on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live, where she explained Stella's diagnosis and how her family is coping with it. "She went to the ER twice...
HollywoodLife

Prince Harry Admits He Was Surprised His Kids Resemble Him, Not Meghan Thanks To ‘Ginger Gene’

It’s never clear which parents that children will take after, and Prince Harry revealed that he didn’t think that his son Archie, 3, and daughter Lilibet, 1, would inherit his genes for red hair, during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday, January 10. Of course, he was wrong! The Duke of Sussex, 38, revealed that he’d anticipated his children baring more of a resemblance to his wife Meghan Markle, 41.
Popculture

Susan Sarandon Offers No Apology After Daughter Eva Amurri Calls Childhood a 'Circus'

Susan Sarandon has responded to her daughter's recent comments about growing up in the entertainment industry. Eva Amurri, 37, went viral on TikTok for describing her childhood as like a "circus," and speculating that many children of famous people felt the same way. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Sarandon seemed to agree, adding: "I think normal is very overrated."
soultracks.com

Chaka Khan's daughter Indira wows us again on "Sea of Love"

(January 27, 2023) Sometimes the apple doesn't fall far from the tree at all. Indira Khan, aka I.Khan, began her musical career at an early age. The daughter of legendary singer Chaka Khan, the chanteuse started performing as a child, and was only a teen when she was signed to Motown as part of the act Pretty In Pink.
Tyla

Sharon Osbourne announces name of daughter Kelly's baby boy

Sharon Osbourne has announced the name of her daughter Kelly's baby boy and it's incredibly cute. For those not in the know, Kelly welcomed her first child into the world in November with her partner Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson. The 38-year-old confirmed her pregnancy in May 2022 several months after...
Us Weekly

Lisa Marie Presley’s Ex-Husband Michael Lockwood Says He and Their 14-Year-Old Twin Daughters Are ‘Reeling’ From Her ‘Incomprehensible’ Death

An “incomprehensible” loss. Lisa Marie Presley’s ex-husband Michael Lockwood shared a heart-wrenching update on how he and their 14-year-old twin daughters, Harper and Finley, are coping in the wake of the singer’s death. "We are all reeling from the sudden passing of Lisa Marie Presley, the mother of my two beautiful twin daughters Harper and […]
TENNESSEE STATE
HollywoodLife

Riley Keough: 1st Photo of Her Secret Baby Daughter As She Returns From Lisa Marie Presley’s Funeral

Riley Keough‘s baby has been photographed for the first time since it was revealed at her mother, Lisa Marie Presley‘s, Graceland memorial on Jan. 22 that she had her first child with her husband, Australian stuntman Ben Smith-Petersen. Riley, 33, and Ben were seen deboarding a private jet in Los Angeles on Monday, Jan. 23 with their baby girl, whose name and birthdate are unknown. The first great-grandchild of rock legend Elvis Presley, who died in 1977 at the age of 42, was sweetly wrapped up in a light pink blanket and wore a white long-sleeved top for the airplane ride.
LOS ANGELES, CA
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

29K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy