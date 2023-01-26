Read full article on original website
Doctors stunned after Texas man survives lightning strike amid severe storms in Liberty County
Doctors told the survivor they were stunned when he walked into the hospital, saying he should have had a heart attack since the lightning current bolted through his body.
Heavy rain leaves parts of Southeast Texas dealing with high water
HOUSTON — Rain and storms moved through the Houston area Sunday, leading to high water in some parts of Harris and Montgomery counties. On Monday morning, we were seeing some pretty significant problems in northwest Harris County from the rain. KHOU 11’s Ugochi Iloka was reporting for KHOU 11 Morning News from along Peek Road near Katy Hockley and West Road, where she noticed a car stuck in the water.
St. Hyacinth Catholic Church in Deer Park resumes mass service following tornado
Clean-up efforts are underway in Deer Park after Tuesday's tornado ripped through many of the town's homes and businesses.
Plane crash in Cleveland, rescue being hampered by flooding rain
A small plane crashed in Cleveland Sunday night en route to Cleveland Municipal Airport, authorities say. According to Capt. David Meyers with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, the pilot has been in communication with 911 dispatchers. The plane crashed south of the airport in a wooded area. Emergency personnel...
Postal Worker, Teen Brave Tornado While Sitting in Their Cars
The recent tornadoes in Houston have left people reeling after the intense storm system plowed through the area, causing damage to homes and businesses in its path. Beyond structural damage, the twisters also caught motorists off guard, as many had to wait out the storms from their cars. For instance, a teen from La Porte, Texas, had to wait it out in his pickup truck. However, before the twister touched down, he waited for his parents while they were at a doctor’s appointment.
Pasadena Animal Shelter still in need of help nearly a week after devastating tornado
Tuesday marks one week since tornadoes devastated parts of Harris County including an animal shelter in Pasadena. FOX 26’s Natalie Hee shares how the shelter is faring and what residents can do to help.
Texas winter weather: Ice storms, freezing rain expected across Central and North Texas
Houston - A winter storm warning was issued across a large portion of Texas. An ice storm along with freezing rain is expected for central and north Texas while areas around Houston will see several cold and rainy days. Arctic air continues to surge across the Plains and fill the...
18-year-old pilot hospitalized after plane crash near Cleveland in Liberty County
CLEVELAND, Texas - An 18-year-old pilot was taken to the hospital after a plane crash near Cleveland in Liberty County. The Cessna 172 single-engine plane went down around 10 p.m. Sunday, and the pilot called for help. VIDEO: Family trapped in SUV as tornado rips through Pasadena. The pilot was...
Pilot rescued from woods after crashing plane in Cleveland
An 18-year-old pilot was rescued around midnight Sunday, Jan. 29, after crashing his Cessna C172 single-engine plane nose-down in a wooded area about a half-mile south of the Cleveland Municipal Airport runway. The pilot walked away from the crash with only minor injuries, but was transported to HCA Hospital in Kingwood as a precaution.
4 Southeast Texas tornadoes confirmed in Harris, Fort Bend, Brazoria, Liberty counties
HOUSTON - Four tornadoes roared across Southeast Texas on Tuesday, leaving damage across multiple counties, the National Weather Service confirms. On the southeast side of Harris County, a strong tornado damaged homes and businesses and downed power lines. Another was confirmed to the northeast in Liberty County. The agency also confirmed two weaker tornadoes in Fort Bend County and Brazoria County.
NWS confirms multiple tornadoes in SE Texas
HOUSTON (KIAH) – The National Weather Service has confirmed that there were multiple tornadoes throughout the greater Houston area during Tuesday’s storms. For the detailed report you can visit the NWS website. They will continue to provide updates from the damage assessments over the course of the day.
Insane Footage Shows Tornado Ripping Through Texas Community
Debris can be seen flying through the air.
DPS investigating fatal crash in Orange County
Orange County — From Texas Department of Public Safety: Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers are investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on Interstate Highway 10 service road, .20 miles west of Rose City. The preliminary crash investigation indicates on Jan. 29, 2023, at approximately 12:30 a.m., a 2010...
Volunteers and crews work to clean debris in Baytown after destructive tornado
Downed trees and power lines were covering the area as crews worked to clear it by dusk, and residents were still trying to pick up what was left of their belongings.
'This is home': Students of Deer Park HS partake in clean-up efforts after devastating tornado
Students at Deer Park High School decided to help clean up a beloved skating rink, which would normally see a lot of business on Fridays, that was damaged in the storm.
SkyEye video captures damage across Pasadena and Deer Park after storms and Tornado Emergency
An aerial view of the aftermath showed homes and schools destroyed. Some homes completely lost their roofs, while others were smashed by trees and debris.
HCSO sergeant injured in deadly crash on I-45, department says
HOUSTON — A Harris County Sheriff's Office sergeant was injured in a deadly crash on I-45 Sunday, the department said. The sergeant was on his way to work when he was involved in a possible head-on crash on the northbound lanes of I-45 near Gulf Bank Road, officials said. He's expected to be OK, according to HCSO.
Watch: Security camera shows tornado hitting a Texas community center
Security camera footage shows the moments the Deer Park, Texas, tornado overtook the community center during Tuesday's severe storms.
Video: EF3 tornado with maximum sustained winds of 140 mph in Deer Park
Surveillance video at Deer Park's City Hall captured the moment an EF3 tornado swept through the city. Multiple buildings were destroyed.
Bomb threat forces West End Church to evacuate, police say
HOUSTON — A bomb threat forced a church near Memorial Park to be evacuated Sunday morning, according to Houston police. West End Church, which is at the intersection of Shepherd Dr. and Lillian St. was evacuated just before its 11 a.m. service after someone called in a bomb threat.
