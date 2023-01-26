ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashian Completely Transformed Her Terrifying Mansion For Her 5-Year-Old's Birthday Party, And It's Waaaaaay Less Scary Than It Usually Is

By Matt Stopera
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jXXvP_0kSZum9w00

Kim Kardashian's $60 million house is well-known for looking like a futuristic horror movie adaptation of what an abandoned hospital would look like in the year 2172.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yI00o_0kSZum9w00
@kimkardashian/ Twitter: @kimkardashian

We've been posting about this house for yeeears!!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29x0Ep_0kSZum9w00
@kanyewest/ Twitter: @kanyewest

But one thing we've learned after all this time is that Kimmy loves switching it up!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SEkfT_0kSZum9w00
@kanyewest/ Twitter: @kanyewest

It doesn't always look like this:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Znmta_0kSZum9w00
@kanyewest/ Twitter: @kanyewest

She loves a good holiday and birthday decoration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kuKh8_0kSZum9w00
Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for SKKN BY KIM

On Christmas, Kim fills her hallway with large tampon-like poofs to make her own Whoville.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y0fMx_0kSZum9w00
@kimandnorth/ tiktok.com

On Halloween, there are the piles of pumpkins.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xFvF9_0kSZum9w00
Instagram: @kimkardashian

And sometimes she even spruces up the ol' place with a giant spider, vagina-looking thing .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ho9r5_0kSZum9w00
Instagram: @kimkardashian

You may also remember that year her living room looked like this on Valentine's Day:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n9nNi_0kSZum9w00
@kimkardashian / Via Instagram: @kimkardashian

And now it seems like Kim has transformed her house for her daughter Chicago's fifth birthday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UjU63_0kSZum9w00
@kimkardashian/ tiktok.com

It's like a completely different house!

@kimkardashian/v Instagram: @kimkardashian

While the living room can look a bit sparse like this:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bTSvI_0kSZum9w00
@kimkardashian/ Instagram: @kimkardashian

Kim added a pink carpet and personalized ball pit:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LqIfN_0kSZum9w00
@kimkardashian/ Instagram: @kimkardashian

And that scary hallway?

@kimandnorth/ tiktok.com

She transformed it into this cute lil' space:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vLyLx_0kSZum9w00
@kimkardashian/ tiktok.com

Much better!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07gXuu_0kSZum9w00
@kimkardashian/ Instagram: @kimkardashian

There was also a custom ramen station:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ij1ri_0kSZum9w00
@kimkardashian/ tiktok.com

A custom milkshake station:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rNA60_0kSZum9w00
@kimkardashian/ tiktok.com

And waffle pops:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vUdwQ_0kSZum9w00
@kimkardashian/ tiktok.com

There's actually stuff inside this house...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lvV08_0kSZum9w00
@kimkardashian/ tiktok.com

...and it almost feels like a home!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AnMkG_0kSZum9w00
@kimkardashian/ tiktok.com

Anyway, I'm just bitter and jealous and want a $60 million house with a pink carpet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mGWgr_0kSZum9w00
@kimkardashian/ tiktok.com

