Kim Kardashian Completely Transformed Her Terrifying Mansion For Her 5-Year-Old's Birthday Party, And It's Waaaaaay Less Scary Than It Usually Is

Related
Adam Levine and wife Behati Prinsloo welcome third baby together just months after ‘cheating’ claims
ADAM Levine and wife Behati Prinsloo have announced the birth of their third baby together. A source close to the couple exclusively told PEOPLE that they have welcomed their third baby. They have not shared any further details about their new addition to their growing family. The Victoria's Secret model...
Former Classmates Discovered What The Prettiest Girl They Went To School With Is Like Today, And It's Wild
"A girl from my class left school early to be on a CW show."
Leah Remini Stuns At Marc Anthony’s Wedding After Not Being In Attendance At J.Lo’s
Leah Remini wasn’t at Jennifer Lopez‘s wedding to Ben Affleck last summer, which was shocking since Leah, 52, and J.Lo, 53, have been close friends for a very long time. But a recent wedding that Leah did make it to was J.Lo’s ex-husband, Marc Anthony, 54, and Nadia Ferreira‘s lavish nuptials in Miami on January 28. Leah, who has known Marc for a long, long time as well, showed off her glamorous look for the “I Need To Know” hitmaker’s special day on Instagram.
EXCLUSIVE: First look at Nadia Ferreira’s wedding gowns
Choosing a wedding dress is probably one of the most important tasks during the planification and organization of a wedding. The dress must be in harmony with the rest of the mood of the ceremony, and represent, to the greatest extent possible, the actual style of the bride. ...
Oh My God, I Honestly Feel Sorry For These 20 People Who Are Having The Absolute Worst Week Ever
Not great, folks. Not great at all.
17 Unbelievable Things People Found In Thrift Stores That'll Make You Genuinely Angry You Didn't Find Them First
Sustainable shopping apparently has many perks, aside from helping the planet.
Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Just Might Have The Cutest Matching Tattoos, Because The Meaning Behind Them Is Beautiful
"When he’s around, everything feels like it’ll be okay."
Body Language Expert Says Prince William and Kate Middleton Limit Their Children’s Appearances Compared to Monaco Royal Children
A body language expert looked at the difference in Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children’s appearances compared to the Monaco royals‘ appearances. There’s a marked difference between the two, the expert noted. Monaco royals present as a ‘family team,’ expert says. Body language expert...
Apple Martin Made Her Paris Fashion Week Debut, And Mom Gwyneth Paltrow Clarified That Karl Lagerfeld Said She'd Be A "Chanel Girl" When She Was Just 1
"I’m aiming for a mix of classic ’90s and cool grandpa.”
My Tiny Little Peanut Brain Is Completely Blown After Seeing These 20 Incredibly Interesting Pictures For The Very First Time Last Week
I can't get over how fascinating these all are.
23 Of The Messiest And Most Toxic Things In-Laws Tried To Pull At Weddings — Like, Some Of Them Ruined The Entire Thing
"My sister-in-law agreed to be my maid of honor, and it was terrible. She tried to talk me out of marrying her brother by making up stories that he was cheating. Turns out, she was besties with his ex and wanted them to get back together."
Drake Performed At The Apollo Theater In New York And Here Are 12 Thoughts I Had During His Show
To those of us who grew up watching Degrassi, Drake will forever be Jimmy Brooks.
Chris Hemsworth Shared What He'd Look Like At 85 From His New Series "Limitless," And My Heart Just Melted
Grandpa Thor could pick me up and swing me around like a hammer.
Losing 'Wheel Of Fortune' Contestant Calls Out The Show While On Air
Wheel Of Fortune is no stranger to controversies that enrage fans. Recently, a player lost because she took too long of a pause, while another lost for adding an "a," and a different player lost for accidentally adding the word "and," and she wasn't the only one it happened to. Even Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune has seen issues, like when a contestant didn't pronounce a sound correctly. Meanwhile, the show has also been slammed for confusing puzzles, but even with all the debatable moments, no one appearing on the show has ever said anything about it... until now.
After Learning That Channing Tatum Is Working On A Romance Novel, I Did A Deep Dive To Find What Other Celebs Have Written Fiction, And The Results Were Pretty Dang Surprising
What does it say about me that I'm tempted to suggest several of these as future book club picks?
The Internet Is Going Wild For Anne Hathaway Dancing At Paris Fashion Week, And I Fully Support It
Cutting a rug to "Lady Marmalade"...very, very relatable.
Here Are 11 Of The Wildest, Most Shocking Looks That Celebrities Wore In January 2023
These are certainly...something.
BuzzFeed
29K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.https://www.buzzfeed.com/
Comments / 0