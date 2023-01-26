Here's What "Till" Director Chinonye Chukwu Had To Say After The Film Was Completely Snubbed By The Oscars

Related
Tiffany Haddish Stood Her Ground At Sundance After An Audience Member Griped About Her New Film
Tiffany Haddish stood up for her new movie at Sundance after an audience member griped about it.
Tár Director Says Harvey Weinstein Almost Ruined His First Film, Until Tom Cruise Stepped In
Tom Cruise has played a hero in several films like "Top Gun: Maverick" and the "Mission Impossible" movies, but he apparently has done some heroic things off camera as well. One of those good deeds was helping Todd Field, director of the hit 2022 feature "Tár," survive the wrath of one of Hollywood's most notorious monsters (via Variety) early in his directing career.
Oscar predictions: Mandy Walker (‘Elvis’) close to becoming 3rd woman nominated for Best Cinematography
Plenty of music biopics are content to shoot their subjects’ iconic concerts straightforwardly, as though extended, by-the-numbers recreations of tour dates are what audiences expect and want to see. “Elvis” rejects that approach. From the way it zests the rock-and-roll king’s catalogue to its live-wire cinematography, Baz Luhrmann’s maximalist, jewel-toned vision reintroduces Elvis Presley to modern audiences through a kaleidoscopic experience that emulates the novelty which electrified ‘50s-era crowds. SEE Mandy Walker (‘Elvis’ cinematographer) on working with Baz Luhrmann: ‘There couldn’t be a more perfect person to make this film’ [Exclusive Video Interview] Cinematographer Mandy Walker currently occupies eighth place in Gold Derby’s combined odds for Best Cinematography....
EW.com
The most shocking snubs and surprises of the 2023 Oscar nominations
And the Oscar nomination goes to... At last, we know who made the cut for the 2023 Academy Awards. But who was among the Oscar snubs and surprises? While the awards industry has generated robust and accurate pundit predictions, there are always at least a few shocks come nomination morning.
'Avatar' director James Cameron, 'Top Gun' star Tom Cruise snubbed by Oscars
LOS ANGELES, Jan 24 (Reuters) - “Avatar: The Way of Water" director James Cameron’s box office blockbuster failed to translate to industry acclaim, as the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' members declined to nominate him on Tuesday for best director – one of the most notable Oscar snubs.
Angela Bassett Reveals If Her Children Have A Future In Acting
Angela Bassett and husband of 25 years, Courtney B. Vance, are some of Hollywood’s most accomplished actors. So naturally, many assume their 16-year-old twins Bronwyn Golden Vance and Slater Josiah Vance would follow in their footsteps. However, the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star believes this may not necessarily be the case. “They want to follow the success, but whether it be acting, I don’t get any clues to that right now,” Bassett, 64, said to PEOPLE while attending the 2023 BAFTA Tea Party on Saturday (Jan. 14). “It’s a little music, a little sports. But whatever they want to do, I support them.” More from...
Snubbed by Oscars! Viola Davis, Taylor Swift shut out of 2023 Academy Awards nominations
Oscar nominations are here, but Eddie Redmayne, Brad Pitt, Danielle Deadwyler and Adam Sandler are just a few of the stars who shockingly missed out.
EW.com
Whoopi Goldberg addresses Till Oscars snub live on The View moments after nominations
Academy board member Whoopi Goldberg isn't happy about her long-gestating Emmett Till movie's absence on the 2023 Oscar nominations list. The Oscar-winning Ghost actress — who sits on the group's Board of Governors representing the Actors Branch alongside Rita Wilson and Marlee Matlin — addressed the Academy's failure to recognize director Chinonye Chukwu's Till for any awards on Tuesday morning while she kicked off a live episode of The View hours after the nominations announcement.
Ryan Coogler Reacts to Angela Bassett Becoming an Oscar Frontrunner: ‘She’s So Incredible That Sometimes You Forget’
Oscar buzz for Angela Bassett’s performance in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” surged all the way to Sundance, where her “Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler and “Master of None” co-star Lena Waithe both championed her for the gold. Coogler and Waithe both spoke to Variety’s Angelique Jackson backstage at the A Taste of Sundance event on the festival’s opening night. Coogler was awarded at the event with the inaugural Variety Visionary Award, which recognizes a notable Sundance alumni. Coogler is celebrating the 10th anniversary of his Sundance winner “Fruitvale Station” this year. Bassett has emerged as the best supporting actress Oscar frontrunner...
Leah Remini Stuns At Marc Anthony’s Wedding After Not Being In Attendance At J.Lo’s
Leah Remini wasn’t at Jennifer Lopez‘s wedding to Ben Affleck last summer, which was shocking since Leah, 52, and J.Lo, 53, have been close friends for a very long time. But a recent wedding that Leah did make it to was J.Lo’s ex-husband, Marc Anthony, 54, and Nadia Ferreira‘s lavish nuptials in Miami on January 28. Leah, who has known Marc for a long, long time as well, showed off her glamorous look for the “I Need To Know” hitmaker’s special day on Instagram.
Oscar Experts Typing: After both of their films over-performed, is Cate Blanchett or Michelle Yeoh ahead in Best Actress?
Welcome to Oscar Experts Typing, a weekly column in which Gold Derby editors and Experts Joyce Eng and Christopher Rosen discuss the Oscar race — via Slack, of course. This week, fresh off Oscar nominations, we reassess Best Actress. Christopher Rosen: Hello, Joyce! We’re back to type about the event that everyone is talking about this week: The return of “Succession” on March 26, a date you called months ago. Wait, I’m sorry, actually we’re still typing about the Oscars! Phase 2 has arrived and, at least at this moment, we’ve got a lot of races to untangle. In fact, it’s possible only...
Pitchfork
Oscars 2023 Best Picture Nominations: See the Full List
Elvis, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Tár, The Banshees of Inisherin, and Top Gun: Maverick are all up for Best Picture at the 2023 Oscars. Women Talking, Triangle of Sadness, Avatar: The Way of Water, and The Fabelmans are also up for this year’s award. The Oscars take place on March 12 in Los Angeles.
Oscars 2023: See the Complete List of Nominations for the 95th Academy Awards
Hahn Lionel/ABACA/Shutterstock Awards season is officially in full swing! The nominations for the 95th Academy Awards were announced live on Tuesday, January 24. Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams were tapped to read the nominations at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills. Tuesday marks the first year since 2016 that the nominations announcement is taking […]
Andrea Riseborough Controversy Shares Similarities With 2004 FYC Ad Where Shohreh Aghdashloo Wasn’t Disqualified From Oscars
There may be hope for Andrea Riseborough to keep her Oscar nomination for “To Leslie,” considering a similar case that didn’t disqualify another surprise nominee from the past, Shohreh Aghdashloo. In 2004, the Academy was riding a new voting schedule. It had come off implementing new rules for studio marketers that would take some of the negativity and vitriol out of the awards season. However, on Feb. 20, 2004, four days before the final Oscar voting deadline, a print ad in an issue of Daily Variety centered on Shohreh Aghdashloo’s powerful turn in “House of Sand and Fog” (2003). The ad utilized...
Paul Mescal Is the Biggest Oscars Surprise as He Snags a Best Actor Nom For "Aftersun"
The 2023 Oscar nominations included a pretty major surprise: Paul Mescal is a best actor nominee! The Irish actor got the nod for his incredible work in "Aftersun," released by A24 in 2022. He's the only nomination for the film, in which Mescal stars as a former teen dad who's struggling to connect with his preteen daughter and himself, told through the eyes of that daughter (played by Frankie Corio as a child and Celia Rowlson-Hall). It's based on the experiences of the film's writer and director Charlotte Wells, who made her directorial debut with the film.
Judd Hirsch, 87, Becomes Second-Oldest Acting Nominee at Oscars with The Fabelmans Nomination
The late Christopher Plummer set the record when he was nominated for All the Money in the World in 2018 at age 88 Judd Hirsch picked up another Oscar nomination. On Tuesday, the longtime actor was recognized in the Best Supporting Actor category of the 2023 Academy Award nominations for his performance in The Fabelmans. Hirsch, who played Uncle Boris in the Steven Spielberg film, is now the second-oldest acting nominee to date, according to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The late Christopher Plummer set the record when he...
Cate Blanchett extends her Best Picture record at 2023 Oscars
It’s great to be Cate. When “TAR” was announced as one of the 2023 Oscar nominees for Best Picture on January 24, it secured Cate Blanchett a record 10th appearance in movies nominated for the Oscars’ top prize. That ties Blanchett with Leonardo DiCaprio and Jack Nicholson for having appeared in the second-most Best Picture nominees in history behind only Robert De Niro, who has been credited with starring in 11 Best Picture nominees. The caveat: Actor Ward Bond appeared in 13 films that were nominated for Best Picture, but he was uncredited as a performer in a number of the...
Popculture
'That '90s Show' Confirms a Beloved 'That '70s Show' Character Died
That '70s Show lives on with That '90s Show, which picks up almost 20 years after the original show ended. Unfortunately, in that time span, a beloved character died off-screen. As noted from a couple of lines of dialog from Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp), her mom, Bea Sigurdson, died between the shows' two time periods. Bea was played by the late TV icon Betty White, who died on Dec. 31, 2021, in four memorable episodes of the original show.
A Michael Jackson Biopic Is Happening — Everything We Know So Far
With the explosion of celebrity biopics in recent years — "Elvis," about rock legend Elvis Presley, "Bohemian Rhapsody" about Queen singer Freddie Mercury, and "Rocketman" about icon Elton John, to name a few — it was due time for Jackson's simultaneously fascinating and tumultuous personal and professional life to be highlighted in a feature film. Well, it's happening. The King of Pop is coming to a movie theater near you soon!
