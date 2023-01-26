One dead, one injured in Rush crash

One person is dead after a car crash on East Henrietta Road in Rush on Wednesday, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

The crash occurred about 4:30 p.m. A Toyota traveling south on the road lost control, swerving into the other lane and striking a Mazda that was traveling north, deputies said. The driver of the Mazda was pronounced dead at the scene and the operator of the Toyota was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, but officials have ruled out alcohol or drugs as a factor. Ice and snow are believed to have been a major contributor in the crash, deputies said.

East Henrietta Road was temporarily closed during the investigation.