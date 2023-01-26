Read full article on original website
22 WSBT
Organizations call for investigation of canceled South Bend Common Council meetings
South Bend. Ind. (WSBT) — Some organizations in Michiana believe there's more to the story on why last Monday's South Bend Common Council meeting was cancelled. The LaSalle Park Neighborhood Alliance Association, Black Lives Matter South Bend, and the Michiana Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression are calling for an investigation as to why it was cancelled.
22 WSBT
South Bend provides energy-saving incentives for nonprofits
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — The City of South Bend is providing a new round of incentives to help nonprofits save energy. The program is called "Energy Assistance and Solar Savings Initiative" or EASSI. It works with non-profits and other organizations to become more energy efficient by installing solar...
22 WSBT
80,000 pounds of food going to those in need, thanks to annual 'Food Drop'
GRANGER, Ind. (WSBT) — Saturday was the 21st annual "Food Drop" for Granger Community Church, an event that helps get food to those in need across Michiana. More than 1,400 volunteers gathered Saturday morning to load the trucks. Rafael Ferreira was a volunteer for the Food Drop, along with...
22 WSBT
Mishawaka restaurant under new ownership
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WSBT) — A long time staple in downtown Mishawaka has a new owner. Our partners at the South Bend Tribune say Bruce and Pat Tassel have sold Doc Pierce's to Kurt Janowsky, the CEO of Navarre Hospitality Group. He owns several other local restaurants including the Emporium...
22 WSBT
South Bend International Airport sees increase in gun confiscations
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — The number of guns confiscated at the South Bend International Airport more than doubled last year. Our partners at the South Bend Tribune report TSA found 11 guns in carry-on bags. This is up from five the previous two years. A spokesperson says it...
22 WSBT
Thousands without power in Coloma, prompts school closure
COLOMA, Mich. (WSBT) — Thousands of people in the Coloma area are left in the cold and dark due to a power outage that started early Tuesday morning. Indiana Michigan Power's outage map shows nearly 5,000 customers are without power in the Coloma and Watervliet area. Coloma schools were...
22 WSBT
Update: Fire engulfs South Bend commercial building
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — A large fire on the west side of downtown South Bend required local fire crews to act quickly. The fire started at CB Specialist, an automotive electronics installer on Lincoln Way West. Battalion chief Bob Means says while there is not a lot of...
22 WSBT
State Road 23 reopens following fire in Starke County
STARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WSBT) — Part of State Road 23 is now open in Starke County, after being closed due to a fire. The call came in around 4:15 p.m. CST, for a residential fire about a mile and a half north of State Road 8, a little east of Knox.
22 WSBT
South Bend officer discharges weapon; St. Joseph County Police to lead investigation
The St. Joseph County Police department is leading an investigation after a South Bend Police officer discharged their weapon. Police were called to the 1400 block of E. Donald Street on a report of multiple shots fired. During the response, a responding South Bend officer discharged his weapon. No one...
22 WSBT
Elkhart Police: Help identify individual in counterfeit investigation
Elkhart, IN (WSBT) — Elkhart Police are asking for your help in identifying an individual in reference to a counterfeit bill investigation. A police report says it happened at Culver’s on the north side of city on December 28th. Elkhart Police ask that if you can identify the...
22 WSBT
Three Rivers man dead in weekend house fire
THREE RIVERS, Mich. (WSBT) — The St. Joseph County Michigan Sheriff's Office is investigating a fire Sunday evening that left one man dead. First responders were called out to a home in the 14000 block of Coon Hollow Road around 8:18 a.m. in response to a fire. Officials state...
22 WSBT
Penn edges Mishawaka in IHSAA Wrestling Sectional, full results from Sectional Saturday
The top team in each sectional advances to Regionals. The top four wrestlers in each weight class advance to Regionals as an individual. Individual results can be found here. Individual results can be found here. LaPorte Sectional Results. 1. New Prairie 266.5. 2. Chesterton 233.0. 3. Glenn 212.0. 4. Valparaiso...
22 WSBT
Neighbors react after 2 killed in Elkhart shooting
Frustration and apprehension from neighbors after two people -- including a teenager -- are dead after a shooting in Elkhart. It happened in the 700 block of Concord Avenue, two blocks north of Lusher, just before 11 p.m. Sunday night. Neighbors say, recently, gunshots have become common for that area.
22 WSBT
Green Thumb 1/28/23: Watering Your Plants
Join Andrew as he goes over some ways that you can check to see if your plants are getting too much, or too little water!. Green Thumb on WSBT22 is sponsored by Ginger Valley Garden Center. Visit them at 15065 St. Rd. 23 Granger, IN 46530. Hours:. Mon-Fri: 9am-6pm Sat:...
22 WSBT
One person injured in single car crash in Cass County
Police say one person was taken to a hospital for injuries sustained in a crash on US 12 just before midnight on Sunday in Cass County. Authorities said that a vehicle, driven by a 27-year-old, ran off the road, struck a ditch and continued through a chain link face. The vehicle then collided with a storage unit leaving it overturned on its side.
22 WSBT
Michiana Boat and Sports Show 'sails' through Sunday
Ahoy there maties! The Michiana Boat and Sports show has two more days left this weekend. It's being hosted at the Century Center, 120 Doctor M.L.K. Jr Blvd., Saturday, 10-8 p.m., and Sunday from 10-4 p.m. Admission is $10. There will be a variety of boats and jet skis to...
22 WSBT
Teenager one of two dead after overnight shooting in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating a shooting late Sunday night that killed two people. One of the victims was a 15-year-old. Police were called out to the 700 block of Concord Avenue in Elkhart shortly before 11 p.m. after a call came in about a shooting with injuries.
22 WSBT
Berrien County law enforcement officials respond to graphic Tyre Nichols body cam footage
Berrien County law enforcement officials sent out a letter following the release of the body camera footage showing Tyre Nichols being beaten by Memphis Police at a traffic stop. The county sheriff, prosecutor, local State Police and several other police chiefs singed on, saying they were "horrified" and "disgusted at...
22 WSBT
Single vehicle crash on US-12 leaves one dead
One man is dead after an early morning crash in Cass County on Sunday. Police were called out to US-12 near Fir Road around 1:15 a.m. after a report of a single vehicle crash. Authorities state 19-year-old Gage Strawderman of Edwardsburg was heading east on US-12 when he ran off the road and hit several large trees.
22 WSBT
JJ Starling shines bright in snapping four-game skid, ND beats Louisville, 76-62
NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WSBT) — In typical sports fashion, you find the little things to cling to for good luck. For Notre Dame Head Men's Basketball Coach Mike Brey, it was wearing a suit for the annual 'Coaches vs. Cancer' game, as his Irish (10-12, 2-9 ACC) grabbed its second win in conference, beating Louisville (2-19, 0-10).
