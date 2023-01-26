Police say one person was taken to a hospital for injuries sustained in a crash on US 12 just before midnight on Sunday in Cass County. Authorities said that a vehicle, driven by a 27-year-old, ran off the road, struck a ditch and continued through a chain link face. The vehicle then collided with a storage unit leaving it overturned on its side.

