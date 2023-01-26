ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Organizations call for investigation of canceled South Bend Common Council meetings

South Bend. Ind. (WSBT) — Some organizations in Michiana believe there's more to the story on why last Monday's South Bend Common Council meeting was cancelled. The LaSalle Park Neighborhood Alliance Association, Black Lives Matter South Bend, and the Michiana Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression are calling for an investigation as to why it was cancelled.
SOUTH BEND, IN
South Bend provides energy-saving incentives for nonprofits

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — The City of South Bend is providing a new round of incentives to help nonprofits save energy. The program is called "Energy Assistance and Solar Savings Initiative" or EASSI. It works with non-profits and other organizations to become more energy efficient by installing solar...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Mishawaka restaurant under new ownership

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WSBT) — A long time staple in downtown Mishawaka has a new owner. Our partners at the South Bend Tribune say Bruce and Pat Tassel have sold Doc Pierce's to Kurt Janowsky, the CEO of Navarre Hospitality Group. He owns several other local restaurants including the Emporium...
MISHAWAKA, IN
Thousands without power in Coloma, prompts school closure

COLOMA, Mich. (WSBT) — Thousands of people in the Coloma area are left in the cold and dark due to a power outage that started early Tuesday morning. Indiana Michigan Power's outage map shows nearly 5,000 customers are without power in the Coloma and Watervliet area. Coloma schools were...
COLOMA, MI
Update: Fire engulfs South Bend commercial building

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — A large fire on the west side of downtown South Bend required local fire crews to act quickly. The fire started at CB Specialist, an automotive electronics installer on Lincoln Way West. Battalion chief Bob Means says while there is not a lot of...
SOUTH BEND, IN
State Road 23 reopens following fire in Starke County

STARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WSBT) — Part of State Road 23 is now open in Starke County, after being closed due to a fire. The call came in around 4:15 p.m. CST, for a residential fire about a mile and a half north of State Road 8, a little east of Knox.
STARKE COUNTY, IN
Elkhart Police: Help identify individual in counterfeit investigation

Elkhart, IN (WSBT) — Elkhart Police are asking for your help in identifying an individual in reference to a counterfeit bill investigation. A police report says it happened at Culver’s on the north side of city on December 28th. Elkhart Police ask that if you can identify the...
ELKHART, IN
Three Rivers man dead in weekend house fire

THREE RIVERS, Mich. (WSBT) — The St. Joseph County Michigan Sheriff's Office is investigating a fire Sunday evening that left one man dead. First responders were called out to a home in the 14000 block of Coon Hollow Road around 8:18 a.m. in response to a fire. Officials state...
THREE RIVERS, MI
Neighbors react after 2 killed in Elkhart shooting

Frustration and apprehension from neighbors after two people -- including a teenager -- are dead after a shooting in Elkhart. It happened in the 700 block of Concord Avenue, two blocks north of Lusher, just before 11 p.m. Sunday night. Neighbors say, recently, gunshots have become common for that area.
ELKHART, IN
Green Thumb 1/28/23: Watering Your Plants

Join Andrew as he goes over some ways that you can check to see if your plants are getting too much, or too little water!. Green Thumb on WSBT22 is sponsored by Ginger Valley Garden Center. Visit them at 15065 St. Rd. 23 Granger, IN 46530. Hours:. Mon-Fri: 9am-6pm Sat:...
GRANGER, IN
One person injured in single car crash in Cass County

Police say one person was taken to a hospital for injuries sustained in a crash on US 12 just before midnight on Sunday in Cass County. Authorities said that a vehicle, driven by a 27-year-old, ran off the road, struck a ditch and continued through a chain link face. The vehicle then collided with a storage unit leaving it overturned on its side.
CASS COUNTY, IN
Michiana Boat and Sports Show 'sails' through Sunday

Ahoy there maties! The Michiana Boat and Sports show has two more days left this weekend. It's being hosted at the Century Center, 120 Doctor M.L.K. Jr Blvd., Saturday, 10-8 p.m., and Sunday from 10-4 p.m. Admission is $10. There will be a variety of boats and jet skis to...
MICHIANA, MI
Teenager one of two dead after overnight shooting in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating a shooting late Sunday night that killed two people. One of the victims was a 15-year-old. Police were called out to the 700 block of Concord Avenue in Elkhart shortly before 11 p.m. after a call came in about a shooting with injuries.
ELKHART, IN
Single vehicle crash on US-12 leaves one dead

One man is dead after an early morning crash in Cass County on Sunday. Police were called out to US-12 near Fir Road around 1:15 a.m. after a report of a single vehicle crash. Authorities state 19-year-old Gage Strawderman of Edwardsburg was heading east on US-12 when he ran off the road and hit several large trees.
CASS COUNTY, MI

