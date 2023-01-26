ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BuzzFeed

Gerard Butler Says He "Almost Killed" Hilary Swank On The Set Of "P.S. I Love You"

By Alex Gurley
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JgH3x_0kSZuV6T00

Gerard Butler still feels bad about what happened between him and Hilary Swank back in 2007!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bOLzS_0kSZuV6T00
John Sciulli / WireImage / Getty Images

Apparently, things got a little dangerous while they were filming P.S. I Love You — and Hilary actually ended up in the hospital!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32Oy0P_0kSZuV6T00
Stephen Lovekin / Getty Images

"She was so cool, so great to work with, that I almost killed her!" Gerard said during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vrC93_0kSZuV6T00
Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Gerard explained that it all went down while they were filming the bedroom scene where he dances around the room in boxers and suspenders.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WeAN7_0kSZuV6T00
©Warner Bros / Courtesy Everett Collection

"I literally shot that scene for a day and a half and had to dance like an idiot in the suspenders...and I was like, 'I can't believe I'm doing this,'" Gerard laughed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t23by_0kSZuV6T00
Alexander Tamargo / Getty Images

After successfully filming the scene quite a few times, Gerard recalled that everything went awry when the suspender clip got stuck.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42O8uj_0kSZuV6T00
Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

"The clip, which was a crocodile clip, got stuck in the television as I'm crawling towards her," he shared. "It gets stuck, it releases, flies over my head, hits her in the head, slashes her head."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vS2Qe_0kSZuV6T00
Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty Images

He continued, "I cut her open. You could even see the teeth [of the clip]. She had to get taken to the hospital."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gFDFE_0kSZuV6T00
The Drew Barrymore Show / Via youtube.com

Gerard says in a matter of "three seconds," the set was totally cleared out and he was left incredibly upset in his boxers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ap0Cb_0kSZuV6T00
George Pimentel / Getty Images

"I'm just sitting there in my Irish boxer shorts and boots and a pair of socks and I just started crying," Gerard admitted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XD280_0kSZuV6T00
Tristar Media / WireImage / Getty Images

He added, "I was like, 'I scarred Hilary Swank. I almost took her eye out, and I just made a fool of myself for two days!'"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W0Hc9_0kSZuV6T00
Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty Images

Thankfully, Hilary was okay and it sounds like they were able to resume filming!

You can hear all that Gerard had to say below.

Comments / 0

Related
HOLAUSA

Channing Tatum shares thoughts on marriage with girlfriend Zoë Kravitz

Channing Tatum is sharing his thoughts on marriage, following his complicated divorce from Jenna Dewan. The 42-year-old actor is currently dating 34-year-old Zoë Kravitz, and he is detailing his perspective on serious relationships and his plans for the future. The Hollywood star talked to Vanity Fair about his...
buzzfeednews.com

Seth Rogen Recalled The “Very Loaded Moment” In 2006 When Tom Cruise Apparently Tried To Convince Him And Judd Apatow To Join Scientology In A Resurfaced Clip

In case you missed it, Tom Cruise inadvertently found himself at the center of controversy this week after Jerrod Carmichael made a joke about Scientology while hosting the Golden Globes on Tuesday night. At one point during the broadcast, Jerrod emerged onstage carrying three Golden Globe statuettes. #GoldenGlobes host Jerrod...
Us Weekly

Channing Tatum Reveals His and Sandra Bullock’s Daughters Got Into a School Feud — But Do They Still Have ‘Beef’?

Frenemies? Channing Tatum opened up about his and Sandra Bullock’s daughters’ past feud nearly one year after fans learned of the tiff. "Our daughters got into a couple of scraps at school because they're both very, very, very strong-willed little girls," the Magic Mike star, 42, jokingly explained while taking Vanity Fair's “Lie Detector Test,” […]
ALABAMA STATE
Footwear News

Christian McCaffrey’s Girlfriend Olivia Culpo Does ‘Lucky Baby Bump’ Dance in Boots & Bomber Jacket at 49ers Football Game With Kristen Gaffney

Olivia Culpo looked sharp while cheering for her boyfriend, San Francisco 49ers’ running back Christian McCaffrey, who wore Nike cleats, as he and his team played against the Dallas Cowboys on Jan. 22. The San Francisco 49ers won by 19-12 and will be against the Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday on Jan. 29. During the game, Culpo also did a “lucky baby bump” dance with her friend Kristen Gaffney, who is pregnant and expecting another child with her husband, New England Patriots running back player Tyler Gaffney. Culpo shared the moment on her Instagram Story. View this post on Instagram A post...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Page Six

Bea Arthur called Betty White a shocking name for being ‘unkind’ to co-star

Bea Arthur was apparently no fan of Betty White, despite the two of them starring on the long-running sitcom “The Golden Girls” together. In the recently released memoir “Sex, Drugs & Pilot Season,” former casting agent Joel Thurm, 80, reveals it was because Arthur and Rue “Blanche Devereaux” McClanahan thought White’s behavior was “very unkind” to Estelle Getty, who played Sophia on the show. “When Estelle would forget her lines, Betty would go out of character and keep the audience laughing by making a gesture with her thumb to her mouth and point to Estelle as if she had been drinking,” Thurm...
E! News

Law & Order: SVU Preview: Mariska Hargitay's Benson Is in Serious Trouble After Getting Ambushed

Watch: Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Exclusive Sneak Peek. Captain Olivia Benson's (Mariska Hargitay) latest case is not only dangerous, but it's also personal. After being beaten up by members of a gang on the Jan. 5 episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Benson finds herself in a tricky situation when she comes face-to-face with the gang's leader—Oscar Papa (played by guest star Goya Robles)—in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the NBC crime drama's Jan. 12 episode.
OK! Magazine

Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt's Daughter Shiloh, 16, Shaves Off Locks To Debut Buzz Cut

New year, new 'do! On Sunday, January 8, Shiloh and Zahara Jolie-Pitt did some sister bonding with a daytime shopping trip, but it was the former who had everyone's attention, as she showed off a new buzz cut.Shiloh, 16, previously sported dirty blonde shoulder-length locks, but she's now rocking a nearly shaved head.The teen also donned a black hooded sweatshirt, grey shorts and pair of black Converse sneakers, while her older sister, 18, had a similar aesthetic in a black T-shirt, jeans and similar black Converse sneakers.The outing between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's two eldest daughters comes as the...
GEORGIA STATE
Cheryl E Preston

Brooke Shields discusses beign raped and Michael Jackson in new documentary

Prince Harry is not the only famous person who is sharing personal moments with the world. Actress Brooke Shields has produced a documentary Pretty Baby Brooke Shields that premiered Friday at the Sundance Film Festival and among the topics she are the true nature of her relationship with Michael Jackson and how she was raped while in college.
OK! Magazine

Nick Cannon Dances With Twins Moroccan & Monroe In TikTok After Ex Mariah Carey Allegedly Wants To Be Kids' 'Primary Caregiver'

Even though Nick Cannon has plenty of children to look after — he is the father of 12 kids — he took some time to be with his eldest kids, twins Moroccan and Monroe, whom he shares with ex Mariah Carey, as of late. In a new TikTok video, the trio were seen dancing to Chris Brown's hit song "Run It!" "Blooper #fyp #funny #fail #blooper," the caption read. Another video showed Monroe and Cannon doing a routine. "We petty!" the caption read. As OK! previously reported, Carey, whom he was married to from 2008 to 2016, is not happy...
HollywoodLife

Matilda Ledger, 17, Looks Just Like Late Dad Heath While Out With Mom Michelle Williams: Photos

The legacy of Heath Ledger lives on in his movies and his and Michelle Williams‘ daughter, Matilda Ledger. In photos published by the Daily Mail, Matilda, 17, walked alongside Michelle, 42, while wearing a pair of camo pants, an orange top, and a dark blue jacket. Michelle sported a pair of high-waisted jeans, a chic striped shirt, and a navy blue blazer. While Matilda kept her hair loose, Michelle wore hers up with a blue handkerchief wrapped around her head. In the photos, the daughter of The Dark Knight star – who passed away in 2008 at age 28 – bore a strong resemblance to her father. Matilda inherited Heath’s wavy locks and facial features, specifically his eyes.
webnewsobserver.com

Jeremy Renner shares a new photo amid recovery from snow plowing incident

Marvel fame Jeremy Renner recently suffered a weather-related accident when he was plowing snow. For the unversed, the actor got airlifted to a hospital in Reno on January 2, 2023, in a critical but stable condition after having suffered injuries. According to the latest reports, a health update on Renner’s condition has confirmed that he has exited a surgery that he underwent after suffering from what happens to be blunt chest trauma following the accident.
RENO, NV
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

29K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy