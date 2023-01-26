Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
WonderWorks Offering Sensory Day in FebruaryPJ@SCDDSNMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
The Most Pristine Beaches in the SouthEast Coast TravelerMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
wpde.com
101-year-old Myrtle Beach woman publishing new book
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — 101-year-old Louise David has multiple books published including a seven-book series called “She Heard a Whippoorwill” which follows characters Eliza and Luke and their life during the Civil War. “These characters that I deal with, they’re as real to me as you...
wpde.com
SC Office of Resilience begins conversation for flooding study in Georgetown Co.
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — The SC Office of Resilience is putting grant money to work in an effort to locate areas in Georgetown and Williamsburg Counties that are in need of flood mitigation. Monday, engineers with McCormick Taylor and the South Carolina Office of Resilience took down concerns from...
wpde.com
North Myrtle Beach leaders lay out parking registration process as new rates hit in March
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Paid parking season is not far away along the Grand Strand with several cities raising their parking rates. Leaders in North Myrtle Beach unanimously approved a resolution to increase paid parking inside the city, which means it will now cost $3 an hour.
wpde.com
Coast of Carolina Parrot Head Club raises $500K to donate to local charities
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The Coast of Carolina Parrot Head Club has reached the $500,000 mark for donating to local charities. They hold various fundraising events throughout the year and are big supporters of the Children's Recovery Center as well as many other area organizations. This weekend they...
wpde.com
'Rhythm with Our Roots:' Myrtle Beach to host Black History Month celebration
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The City of Myrtle Beach will host their annual Black History Month Celebration on Saturday, Feb. 25. Sponsored by the city's Neighborhood Services Department, this year's theme is “Rhythm with Our Roots: A Celebration of Black Musical Heritage." Attendees are being asked to...
39-year-old dies in barricade situation near Surfside Beach, coroner’s office says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 39-year-old man died from injuries in a barricade situation Sunday night along Highway 17 Business in the Surfside Beach area, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy. Hendrix Washington, 39, was identified as the person who died, and as the person who was barricaded in a room at […]
live5news.com
Deputies investigating Friday night shooting in N. Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Detectives with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office continue to investigate a North Charleston shooting that happened Friday night. A spokesperson with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded at approximately 9:15 p.m. to a shooting on Rivers Avenue. Deputies say a man...
wpde.com
'Working to restore:' Myrtle Beach experiencing technical issues with parking decals
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The City of Myrtle Beach is experiencing technical issues with the residential parking decal registration portal, according to a release from the city. The third-party contractor is aware of the issue and working to restore service. While the issue is being remedied, residents can...
wpde.com
'My Furry Valentine:' City of Myrtle Beach to host pet portrait day at new dog park
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Valentine's Day is just around the corner and in order to celebrate the City of Myrtle Beach's Parks, Recreation and Sports Tourism Department will be hosting a special picture day for pets!. “My Furry Valentine” Portrait Day on Saturday, Feb. 11 from 10 a.m....
wpde.com
Local law enforcement raises $105k for Special Olympics SC at polar plunge
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Members of local law enforcement spent their time braving the elements and taking a plunge into the Atlantic Ocean on Saturday morning. Members of the Myrtle Beach Police Department, North Myrtle Beach Police Department, Horry County Police Departments, and the North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad took the shores of the Sands Ocean Club for a dip in the chilly water, all to raise money for the Special Olympics of South Carolina.
wpde.com
Man dies of injuries sustained in Surfside Beach-area officer-involved shooting
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A barricaded subject incident in the Surfside Beach area turned deadly. Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene at the Roadside Inn on Highway 17 Business around 9 p.m. Sunday. The heavy police presence prompted a closure of the highway. Around 2 a.m....
Family-owned ‘Hangar 72’ restaurant opens in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A new restaurant has opened its doors to customers near the Tanger Outlets in North Charleston. Family-owned Hangar 72 Sports Tavern offers an Americana-style menu from burgers to wings, prime rib, and more. “We offer a full-service bar, three dining areas, multiple TVs including a 110″ big screen and an […]
abcnews4.com
Summerville legend passes away, but legacy still present in the town
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Football, family and haircuts are the three things that defined Jerome Simmons well. "I think the great thing about it is, if he wasn't physically the one cutting your hair, there was a relationship there," said Burt Connelly, whose son gets his hair cut at Simmons Barber Shop. "He made sure to make everybody feel like they were a part of the Simmons Barber Shop family."
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in South Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Coroner ID’s Man Killed At Moncks Corner Bar
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. – The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified a man recently killed while at a Moncks Corner bar. According to Coroner Darnell Hartwell, his office was contacted Saturday at 1:17 a.m. for a homicide at Bar 52, which is at 207 Davishill Lane in Moncks Corner. ABC News 4 reported that the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said […] The post Coroner ID’s Man Killed At Moncks Corner Bar appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
wpde.com
Millions of dollars to be used to repave roads across the Myrtle Beach area in Spring 2023
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — In Spring 2023, various roadways within the City of Myrtle Beach will be repaved by a contractor. Repaving the nearly two dozen roads will cost just under $3 million to complete. However, the costs are split between different municipalities, as the roads are all...
North Myrtle Beach rescue teams continue search for missing 23-year-old boater
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Rescue teams resumed the search for a missing 23-year-old boater on Saturday, according to the North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad. The 23-year-old man was last seen Thursday wearing a camo jacket and khaki pants while duck hunting on a jon boat, NMBRS said. This is the third time the […]
wpde.com
3 injured, lanes blocked after crash on Hwy 544 in Conway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Three people have been injured and taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash in Conway Tuesday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 8:01 a.m. to the area of Highway 544 and W. Cox Ferry Road. Lanes of traffic are blocked...
live5news.com
Woman accused of kidnapping, beating 2 victims in N. Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A woman is facing multiple charges after police say she tied up two victims and beat them in a North Charleston roadway Sunday. Emily Shaw, 58, of Wando, is facing multiple charges including two counts of kidnapping, a charge of assault and battery 1st degree and a charge of assault and battery 3rd degree.
wpde.com
15-month-old in North Charleston goes missing
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) and Charleston County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) are searching for a 15-month juvenile who went missing after Jan. 25. According to a flyer from the NCPD, Kingston Ja-Var Stewart is a black male with a light tone complexion. He...
Comments / 0