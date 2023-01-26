ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

wpde.com

101-year-old Myrtle Beach woman publishing new book

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — 101-year-old Louise David has multiple books published including a seven-book series called “She Heard a Whippoorwill” which follows characters Eliza and Luke and their life during the Civil War. “These characters that I deal with, they’re as real to me as you...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
live5news.com

Deputies investigating Friday night shooting in N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Detectives with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office continue to investigate a North Charleston shooting that happened Friday night. A spokesperson with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded at approximately 9:15 p.m. to a shooting on Rivers Avenue. Deputies say a man...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
wpde.com

Local law enforcement raises $105k for Special Olympics SC at polar plunge

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Members of local law enforcement spent their time braving the elements and taking a plunge into the Atlantic Ocean on Saturday morning. Members of the Myrtle Beach Police Department, North Myrtle Beach Police Department, Horry County Police Departments, and the North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad took the shores of the Sands Ocean Club for a dip in the chilly water, all to raise money for the Special Olympics of South Carolina.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
abcnews4.com

Summerville legend passes away, but legacy still present in the town

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Football, family and haircuts are the three things that defined Jerome Simmons well. "I think the great thing about it is, if he wasn't physically the one cutting your hair, there was a relationship there," said Burt Connelly, whose son gets his hair cut at Simmons Barber Shop. "He made sure to make everybody feel like they were a part of the Simmons Barber Shop family."
SUMMERVILLE, SC
The Berkeley Observer

Coroner ID’s Man Killed At Moncks Corner Bar

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. – The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified a man recently killed while at a Moncks Corner bar. According to Coroner Darnell Hartwell, his office was contacted Saturday at 1:17 a.m. for a homicide at Bar 52, which is at 207 Davishill Lane in Moncks Corner. ABC News 4 reported that the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said […] The post Coroner ID’s Man Killed At Moncks Corner Bar appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
MONCKS CORNER, SC
wpde.com

3 injured, lanes blocked after crash on Hwy 544 in Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Three people have been injured and taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash in Conway Tuesday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 8:01 a.m. to the area of Highway 544 and W. Cox Ferry Road. Lanes of traffic are blocked...
CONWAY, SC
live5news.com

Woman accused of kidnapping, beating 2 victims in N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A woman is facing multiple charges after police say she tied up two victims and beat them in a North Charleston roadway Sunday. Emily Shaw, 58, of Wando, is facing multiple charges including two counts of kidnapping, a charge of assault and battery 1st degree and a charge of assault and battery 3rd degree.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
wpde.com

15-month-old in North Charleston goes missing

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) and Charleston County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) are searching for a 15-month juvenile who went missing after Jan. 25. According to a flyer from the NCPD, Kingston Ja-Var Stewart is a black male with a light tone complexion. He...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC

