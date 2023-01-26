Montgomery County deputies searching for more possible victims of physical therapist accused of sexual assault, secretly recording patients

Read full article on original website
Willis man who claimed self-defense sentenced to 75 years in fatal shooting of unarmed teen
Despite handwritten pleas to a judge to drop a murder charge, a Montgomery County jury convicted a Willis man for killing 17-year-old Keimauri Rogers in February 2022. Sherman Dewayne Griffin III, 25, was convicted of murder Jan. 26 and sentenced to 75 years after claiming the shooting was self-defense. Griffin requested 435th state District Judge Patty Maginnis issue his sentence.
Conroe man sentenced to 20 years in prison for 2021 apartment shooting
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A Montgomery County judge sentenced a Conroe man to 20 years in prison for shooting into an apartment where a woman and her four children were sleeping. Gregory Henderson, 32, who was convicted of deadly conduct, will have to…
HCSO: DWI driver hurt after hitting deputy’s vehicle in Montgomery County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A driver was seriously injured after crashing into a Harris County deputy’s vehicle who just finished arresting a chase suspect. It happened just after 2 a.m. Saturday when the chase ended on the Eastex Freeway and FM 1314 near Porter. We’re told the deputies tried…
Montgomery teen completes Eagle Scout project to help CASA Child Advocates
For his Eagle Scout project, 16-year-old Marshall Anderson of Montgomery combined his love of reading and his patriotism with the Conroe Community. He also wanted to benefit an organization that was dear to his mother, CASA Child Advocates. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/montgomery-teen-completes-project-help-casa-child-17751236.php.
Woodlands exhibit helps raise money for artists affected by Winter Street Studios fire
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. For the first time since their workspaces were destroyed in the Winter Street Studios arson Dec. 20, several artists came together for the #WinterStreetStrong exhibition at Glade Gallery in The Woodlands. The Saturday exhibition intended to raise money for…
1 dead, 3 arrested in series of overnight car crashes in Houston
A woman died after her car crashed into a tree around 1:45 a.m. Saturday on Beall and West Tidwell in northwest Houston, officials said. The driver, a Hispanic woman in her 20s, was the lone person in the car, police said. Houston police are investigating whether alcohol was involved in her veering off the road at a high speed, officials said.
Kyle Rittenhouse and What the Right Is Talking About When It Talks About Censorship
David Thomas Roberts took the stage brandishing a rifle and backdropped by a replica of the facade of the Alamo. Inside an exhibition room in the Montgomery County Fairgrounds recently used to host the local kennel club and a reptile show, he was leading the Rally Against Censorship an hour north of Houston. A crowd of a few hundred right-wingers listened intently, as he began his speech with a trigger warning. “I know there are children here, so I’m going to be careful, but I’m pissed off,” he said, before launching into an explanation of his anger.
