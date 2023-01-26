ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Columbia Missourian

Missouri lawmaker hopes to phase out corporate income tax

JEFFERSON CITY — Legislation that would phase out Missouri’s corporate income tax has been introduced by Rep. Travis Smith, R-Dora. The legislation, weighed by the House Special Committee on Tax Reform on Tuesday, would see Missouri’s current corporate income tax decrease by 1% until it hit zero.
MISSOURI STATE
Columbia Missourian

Move to restrict minors with guns gains traction in the Missouri House

JEFFERSON CITY — The gun-friendly Missouri House appears to be settling on one new firearm limit: restricting minors from possessing guns in public without adult supervision. The limit was included in wide-ranging crime legislation by Rep. Lane Roberts, R-Joplin, following a recommendation by a bipartisan working group appointed by...
MISSOURI STATE
Columbia Missourian

Missouri lobbyist vs. Federalist Society: AG rivals building 2024 campaign war chests

In the likely 2024 GOP showdown for the Missouri attorney general’s office, the fundraising race has already begun. Attorney General Andrew Bailey, who was appointed to the office when his predecessor was elected to the U.S. Senate, began raising money through an independent political action committee even before officially launching his campaign last week.
MISSOURI STATE
Columbia Missourian

House bill aims to streamline physician care across state border

JEFFERSON CITY — A House bill advocating for an interstate compact allowing physicians to practice in multiple states was met with a great deal of support Tuesday afternoon. HB 348 would establish Missouri as a member of the Interstate Medical Licensure Compact.
MISSOURI STATE
Columbia Missourian

House committee hears pitch for mental health budget increases

JEFFERSON CITY — Proposed budget increases for the Missouri Department of Mental Health prompted thorough questioning at a hearing in the House of Representatives on Monday. Missouri’s ongoing mental health crisis has many contributing factors. Valerie Huhn, director of the Department of Mental Health, drew particular attention to staffing difficulties. Even though there are many empty beds across the department’s various care facilities, she said, patients cannot be treated when there is no staff.
MISSOURI STATE
Columbia Missourian

West Virginia advances school mandate on 'In God We Trust'

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Public schools in West Virginia may soon be required to display the phrase “In God We Trust” in every building if a bill passed by the state Senate on Monday becomes law. The bill was introduced by Republican Sen. Mike Azinger, who said he...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE

