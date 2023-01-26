Read full article on original website
Missouri lawmaker hopes to phase out corporate income tax
JEFFERSON CITY — Legislation that would phase out Missouri’s corporate income tax has been introduced by Rep. Travis Smith, R-Dora. The legislation, weighed by the House Special Committee on Tax Reform on Tuesday, would see Missouri’s current corporate income tax decrease by 1% until it hit zero.
Push for open enrollment picks up steam as Missouri GOP focuses on education bills
The push to allow Missouri students to transfer out of their home district and direct tax money toward their new school of choice is picking up momentum, with a state Senate committee set to approve a pair of bills this week. The bills — one that would allow public districts...
Move to restrict minors with guns gains traction in the Missouri House
JEFFERSON CITY — The gun-friendly Missouri House appears to be settling on one new firearm limit: restricting minors from possessing guns in public without adult supervision. The limit was included in wide-ranging crime legislation by Rep. Lane Roberts, R-Joplin, following a recommendation by a bipartisan working group appointed by...
Missouri lobbyist vs. Federalist Society: AG rivals building 2024 campaign war chests
In the likely 2024 GOP showdown for the Missouri attorney general’s office, the fundraising race has already begun. Attorney General Andrew Bailey, who was appointed to the office when his predecessor was elected to the U.S. Senate, began raising money through an independent political action committee even before officially launching his campaign last week.
House bill aims to streamline physician care across state border
JEFFERSON CITY — A House bill advocating for an interstate compact allowing physicians to practice in multiple states was met with a great deal of support Tuesday afternoon. HB 348 would establish Missouri as a member of the Interstate Medical Licensure Compact.
Missouri Senate leader’s tweet about drag performance helped kickstart controversy
With a single tweet, Missouri Senate President Pro Tem Caleb Rowden turned a local controversy over what Columbia Public Schools told parents about the drag entertainment at a city diversity breakfast into a state issue. At 8:44 p.m. on Jan. 19, Rowden wrote that his “office has been inundated with...
House committee hears pitch for mental health budget increases
JEFFERSON CITY — Proposed budget increases for the Missouri Department of Mental Health prompted thorough questioning at a hearing in the House of Representatives on Monday. Missouri’s ongoing mental health crisis has many contributing factors. Valerie Huhn, director of the Department of Mental Health, drew particular attention to staffing difficulties. Even though there are many empty beds across the department’s various care facilities, she said, patients cannot be treated when there is no staff.
West Virginia advances school mandate on 'In God We Trust'
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Public schools in West Virginia may soon be required to display the phrase “In God We Trust” in every building if a bill passed by the state Senate on Monday becomes law. The bill was introduced by Republican Sen. Mike Azinger, who said he...
Missouri Republican pushes to legalize ‘magic mushrooms’ to treat depression, PTSD
The magic in “magic mushrooms” may be the ability to defeat post-traumatic stress disorder, and a St. Charles County Republican lawmaker wants to make them legal in a treatment setting. State Rep. Tony Lovasco of O’Fallon isn’t a hippie. He says he’s never taken psilocybin mushrooms or smoked...
MU gymnastics records season-best road score to beat Lindenwood and Texas Woman's
MU gymnastics defeated Texas Woman's and Lindenwood on Sunday in St. Charles. The Tigers finished with 196.800 points, the most they've scored on the road this season. The Pioneers followed with 194.350 and Lindenwood recorded 191.325. The Tigers got out of the gate early, sweeping the top spots in both...
