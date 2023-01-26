Read full article on original website
Related
Columbia Missourian
Government must be responsible, responsive enough to raise debt ceiling
Editor’s note: This was submitted as an open letter to Blaine Luetkemeyer. I’m not writing to you personally because I’ve given up on communicating with my 4th District representatives through the years for lack of attention to my letters. As your constituent, I implore you to allow for a raise in the debt limit. There is too much at stake. The impending shut-down of our government will be outrageously expensive. According to the Peterson Foundation, the last time the government refused to pay its debts, it “cost taxpayers nearly 4 billion dollars.” What does that say about your opposition to unnecessary spending?
Columbia Missourian
Push for open enrollment picks up steam as Missouri GOP focuses on education bills
The push to allow Missouri students to transfer out of their home district and direct tax money toward their new school of choice is picking up momentum, with a state Senate committee set to approve a pair of bills this week. The bills — one that would allow public districts...
Columbia Missourian
Regulatory Sandbox Bill passes in Senate
JEFFERSON CITY — A bill exempting those developing innovative products or services from government regulation was passed on a voice vote by the Missouri Senate Tuesday. This is the first piece of legislation the Senate passed this year; it goes to the House for consideration next. The House is considering similar legislation.
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy says cuts to Medicare and Social Security will be 'off the table' in the upcoming debt limit talks
McCarthy appeared on the CBS program "Face the Nation" ahead of a Wednesday meeting with President Biden where the two will discuss the debt limit.
Columbia Missourian
Judge rules in favor of Basye in CPS suit; says district, board violated state law
Former state Rep. Chuck Basye’s name will likely appear on the April 4 ballot for Columbia School Board. The act of putting Basye’s name on the ballot, which falls to the Boone County Clerk, could come in a day or two. A judge ruled Monday that Columbia Public...
Columbia Missourian
West Virginia advances school mandate on 'In God We Trust'
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Public schools in West Virginia may soon be required to display the phrase “In God We Trust” in every building if a bill passed by the state Senate on Monday becomes law. The bill was introduced by Republican Sen. Mike Azinger, who said he...
Columbia Missourian
Transgender sports bills have their day in Senate
JEFFERSON CITY — A host of Senate bills concerning transgender participation in sports ranging from kindergarten to the collegiate level were met with passionate testimony Tuesday. Senate Committee Room 1 was packed for the two hours allotted for testimony as a bustling crowd slowly trickled in as others left...
Columbia Missourian
Concerns over prayer breakfast lead Congress to take it over
WASHINGTON — The National Prayer Breakfast, one of the most visible and long-standing events that bring religion and politics together in Washington, is splitting from the private religious group that had overseen it for decades, due to concerns the gathering had become too divisive. The organizer and host for...
Columbia Missourian
Suspended ex-Missouri judge resigns powerful appointment
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A former Missouri judge on Tuesday stepped down from a powerful appointment after the Missouri Supreme Court suspended his law license for threatening a political opponent years ago. Judges on the state’s high court ruled unanimously to suspend Philip Prewitt’s law license indefinitely. He...
Comments / 0