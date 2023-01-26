ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC New York

TikTok CEO to Testify Before House Panel About App's Security and Ties to China

TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew will testify before the House Energy and Commerce Committee on March 23 about the app's security and privacy practices and its ties to China through its parent company ByteDance, the panel's chair announced. It comes as the company's negotiations with the U.S. government over how...
NBC New York

Asia-Pacific Shares Trade Mixed; China Manufacturing Activity Shows Growth

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific shares traded mixed on Tuesday as investors digested a range of economic data and a potential interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 0.93%. Mainland China's Shanghai Composite dipped 0.39% and the Shenzhen Component was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy