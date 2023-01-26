Read full article on original website
Columbia Missourian
Community solar program is what Columbia needs for clean energy
“We need every ounce of solar energy we can get,” I said to myself earlier this month. It was a rare sunny January afternoon and I was outside, looking at my rooftop solar panels, when a neighbor who was out for a walk stopped and struck up a conversation.
Columbia Missourian
First Christian Church hosts inaugural Burns Night Supper and Ceilidh Dance
Columbia’s First Christian Church hosted its first ever Burns Night Supper and Ceilidh Dance on Saturday evening. The event featured a traditional Scottish meal, live music, various toasts and readings, dancing and a raffle. To raise money for their annual middle school and high school service trips, young people in the church helped serve soup, neeps ‘n tatties, vegan haggis, salad and sticky toffee pudding to guests. At least 95 people, along with the church’s youth and their families, were in attendance.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri Senate leader’s tweet about drag performance helped kickstart controversy
With a single tweet, Missouri Senate President Pro Tem Caleb Rowden turned a local controversy over what Columbia Public Schools told parents about the drag entertainment at a city diversity breakfast into a state issue. At 8:44 p.m. on Jan. 19, Rowden wrote that his “office has been inundated with...
Columbia Missourian
County commission to host ARPA sessions
Those interested in applying for a share of $15 million in American Rescue Plan Act money to be distributed by the county can learn more about the process during information and listening sessions the Boone County Commission will host in February. The commission has scheduled nine such meetings, at which...
Columbia Missourian
Jon Nelson Hall Aug. 7, 1946 — Jan. 17, 2023
Jon Nelson Hall (76) died Wednesday, January 17, at The Neighborhood in Columbia, MO. He was born on August 7, 1946, in Kirksville, MO, to Glenn Franklin Hall and Carolyn Joan Nelson Hall, who pre-deceased him. He spent most of his life in the Kansas City area (Lake Waukomis & Blue Springs), graduated from Park Hill High School in 1964 and the University of Missouri-Columbia in 1968.
Columbia Missourian
Central Missouri Humane Society holds low-cost vaccination clinic
Veterinarians Kevin Schull, Samantha Kempf, and Missy Lamme busied themselves preparing needles, towels, and a can of Easy Cheese for their patients at the Central Missouri Humane Society's low-cost vaccination clinic on Tuesday, Jan. 31 in Columbia. The event featured vaccinations and microchip insertion for $15. CMHS provides spaying, neutering,...
Columbia Missourian
Influenza cases down, but 'second bump' could still arrive
While influenza cases in Boone County have plummeted since a December spike, physicians are still cautious of a potential second wave. The City of Columbia’s online tracking showed 450 known influenza cases between Dec. 4 and 10 but only 24 last week. The records of positive tests do not fully capture the total number of influenza cases, said Laura Morris, an MU Health Care family physician.
Columbia Missourian
Thank you for your support and take a look at what we're working on this spring
I want to thank you for your support for the Missourian’s NewsMatch campaign at the end of the year. We exceeded our goals and qualified for NewsMatch’s bonuses. About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.
Columbia Missourian
Basye will be a CPS board candidate, county clerk confirms
Former state Rep. Chuck Basye has secured a spot on the ballot for Columbia School Board, Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon confirmed late Tuesday afternoon. Basye’s lawyer, Brent Haden, filed a judgment that ordered Lennon to put Basye’s name on the ballot. That order was approved by 13th Circuit Court Judge Hasbrouck Jacobs on Tuesday.
abc17news.com
School closings: Monday, Jan. 30
Booneville R-1 Schools will have a snow day. Bunceton R-IV Schools canceled school for the day. A full list of closings and delays can be found anytime here. A full weather report can be found here. Article Topic Follows: News. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. ABC 17 News is committed...
Columbia Missourian
Randa Dumas Feb. 5, 1938 — Jan. 16, 2023
Randa Sue Dumas, 84, passed away January 16, 2023 at Lenoir Woods in Columbia after a long life spent loving God, family, travel, and music. Randa was born Feb. 5, 1938, in Hazen, Arkansas to Ralph and Dora Belle Sims and was one of five children. She married the love of her life, Wayne Dumas, on July 20, 1957. They had recently celebrated 63 years of marriage when he passed away on May 26, 2021. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Ralph Sims, Bill Sims (Jewel) and Joe Sims (Sybil). She is survived by her sister, Maribel McKinney (Ted), of Ruston, Louisiana, and brother-in-law Ernie Dumas (Elaine), of Little Rock, Arkansas.
Columbia Missourian
Local dealerships indicate used car market leveling out after pandemic boom
The price of used cars soared during the COVID-19 pandemic, but two Columbia car dealership owners say the demand could be leveling out. According to a New York Times article, the used car buying market boomed due to slowed production because of the pandemic, resulting in a national shortage of new manufactured cars. People turned to used car dealerships to avoid the price increases that came from a low supply of new models.
Columbia Missourian
Columbia Housing Authority awarded $50,000 grant for development plans
The Columbia Housing Authority (CHA) has received a $50,000 grant from the Veterans United Foundation that will go toward renovations for their Kinney Point Resource Center as part of their development plans. This funding comes after the CHA received previous grants for the construction of 24 housing units at their...
Columbia Missourian
Death notices for Jan. 31, 2023
Cyndia Bell, 65, of Columbia died Jan. 31, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of H.T. May and Sons Funeral Home. Keith Wayne Hagney, 68, of Columbia died Jan. 27, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory.
This Small Missouri Town was just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of Missouri, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Show-Me State?
Fire breaks out at Jefferson City rental business
Firefighters were still on the scene past noon of a Monday morning fire at a Jefferson City business. The post Fire breaks out at Jefferson City rental business appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia Missourian
Tigers get closer to hearing name called on Selection Sunday
The only ranking that matters for Dennis Gates and his Missouri team, he said during a press conference Tuesday, is the one after "One Shining Moment" is played and confetti rains down on the court April 4 at NRG Stadium in Houston. Internally, Missouri doesn’t look too far into the...
kwos.com
Prosecutors and defense attorneys clash in court in case involving Columbia doctor charged with rape
Bond has been set at $1-million cash-only for a Columbia physician charged with raping a woman he met at a bar in October. 939 the Eagle News was in the courtroom for Friday afternoon’s emotional bond review hearing for 37-year-old Dr. Travis Birkhead, who also has ties to eastern Missouri’s Troy. Prosecutors say Birkhead met a woman in October at the Black and Gold tavern on Columbia’s Business Loop, and later raped her. Prosecutors describe Birkhead as a danger to the community.
MoDOT announces upcoming road construction for Mid-Missouri counties
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri Department of Transportation in a Friday press release revealed roadwork projects taking place in Mid-Missouri counties in the coming weeks. Route K in Audrain County will be closed Feb. 6-9 from County Road 649 to County Road 553 between 8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily for core drilling operations. Route V in The post MoDOT announces upcoming road construction for Mid-Missouri counties appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia Missourian
Columbia police reopen nearly 30-year-old homicide investigation
Columbia police are reopening an investigation of the 1994 murder of Virginia Davis, the police department said Tuesday. Davis, who was 43 years old at the time of her death, was found dead in a residence at 1508 Patsy Lane on June 6, 1994.
