Columbia Missourian
Move to restrict minors with guns gains traction in the Missouri House
JEFFERSON CITY — The gun-friendly Missouri House appears to be settling on one new firearm limit: restricting minors from possessing guns in public without adult supervision. The limit was included in wide-ranging crime legislation by Rep. Lane Roberts, R-Joplin, following a recommendation by a bipartisan working group appointed by...
Columbia Missourian
House bill aims to streamline physician care across state border
JEFFERSON CITY — A House bill advocating for an interstate compact allowing physicians to practice in multiple states was met with a great deal of support Tuesday afternoon. HB 348 would establish Missouri as a member of the Interstate Medical Licensure Compact.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri lobbyist vs. Federalist Society: AG rivals building 2024 campaign war chests
In the likely 2024 GOP showdown for the Missouri attorney general’s office, the fundraising race has already begun. Attorney General Andrew Bailey, who was appointed to the office when his predecessor was elected to the U.S. Senate, began raising money through an independent political action committee even before officially launching his campaign last week.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri Senate leader’s tweet about drag performance helped kickstart controversy
With a single tweet, Missouri Senate President Pro Tem Caleb Rowden turned a local controversy over what Columbia Public Schools told parents about the drag entertainment at a city diversity breakfast into a state issue. At 8:44 p.m. on Jan. 19, Rowden wrote that his “office has been inundated with...
Columbia Missourian
Basye will be a CPS board candidate, county clerk confirms
Former state Rep. Chuck Basye has secured a spot on the ballot for Columbia School Board, Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon confirmed late Tuesday afternoon. Basye’s lawyer, Brent Haden, filed a judgment that ordered Lennon to put Basye’s name on the ballot. That order was approved by 13th Circuit Court Judge Hasbrouck Jacobs on Tuesday.
Columbia Missourian
House committee hears pitch for mental health budget increases
JEFFERSON CITY — Proposed budget increases for the Missouri Department of Mental Health prompted thorough questioning at a hearing in the House of Representatives on Monday. Missouri’s ongoing mental health crisis has many contributing factors. Valerie Huhn, director of the Department of Mental Health, drew particular attention to staffing difficulties. Even though there are many empty beds across the department’s various care facilities, she said, patients cannot be treated when there is no staff.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri lawmaker hopes to phase out corporate income tax
JEFFERSON CITY — Legislation that would phase out Missouri’s corporate income tax has been introduced by Rep. Travis Smith, R-Dora. The legislation, weighed by the House Special Committee on Tax Reform on Tuesday, would see Missouri’s current corporate income tax decrease by 1% until it hit zero.
Columbia Missourian
Push for open enrollment picks up steam as Missouri GOP focuses on education bills
The push to allow Missouri students to transfer out of their home district and direct tax money toward their new school of choice is picking up momentum, with a state Senate committee set to approve a pair of bills this week. The bills — one that would allow public districts...
Columbia Missourian
West Virginia advances school mandate on 'In God We Trust'
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Public schools in West Virginia may soon be required to display the phrase “In God We Trust” in every building if a bill passed by the state Senate on Monday becomes law. The bill was introduced by Republican Sen. Mike Azinger, who said he...
Columbia Missourian
Missouri Republican pushes to legalize ‘magic mushrooms’ to treat depression, PTSD
The magic in “magic mushrooms” may be the ability to defeat post-traumatic stress disorder, and a St. Charles County Republican lawmaker wants to make them legal in a treatment setting. State Rep. Tony Lovasco of O’Fallon isn’t a hippie. He says he’s never taken psilocybin mushrooms or smoked...
Columbia Missourian
City labor union protests transit cuts, drug tests, low wages
Gretchen Maune has relied on Columbia public transportation since 2006, when she suddenly went blind. “I have sat in the City Council chambers listening to them debate my own needs and the needs of my fellow captive riders,” Maune told a crowd outside the Daniel Boone City Building on Monday evening.
Columbia Missourian
Community solar program is what Columbia needs for clean energy
“We need every ounce of solar energy we can get,” I said to myself earlier this month. It was a rare sunny January afternoon and I was outside, looking at my rooftop solar panels, when a neighbor who was out for a walk stopped and struck up a conversation.
Columbia Missourian
Influenza cases down, but 'second bump' could still arrive
While influenza cases in Boone County have plummeted since a December spike, physicians are still cautious of a potential second wave. The City of Columbia’s online tracking showed 450 known influenza cases between Dec. 4 and 10 but only 24 last week. The records of positive tests do not fully capture the total number of influenza cases, said Laura Morris, an MU Health Care family physician.
Columbia Missourian
Central Missouri Humane Society holds low-cost vaccination clinic
Veterinarians Kevin Schull, Samantha Kempf, and Missy Lamme busied themselves preparing needles, towels, and a can of Easy Cheese for their patients at the Central Missouri Humane Society's low-cost vaccination clinic on Tuesday, Jan. 31 in Columbia. The event featured vaccinations and microchip insertion for $15. CMHS provides spaying, neutering,...
Columbia Missourian
Thank you for your support and take a look at what we're working on this spring
I want to thank you for your support for the Missourian’s NewsMatch campaign at the end of the year. We exceeded our goals and qualified for NewsMatch’s bonuses. About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.
Columbia Missourian
Columbia Housing Authority awarded $50,000 grant for development plans
The Columbia Housing Authority (CHA) has received a $50,000 grant from the Veterans United Foundation that will go toward renovations for their Kinney Point Resource Center as part of their development plans. This funding comes after the CHA received previous grants for the construction of 24 housing units at their...
Columbia Missourian
Jon Nelson Hall Aug. 7, 1946 — Jan. 17, 2023
Jon Nelson Hall (76) died Wednesday, January 17, at The Neighborhood in Columbia, MO. He was born on August 7, 1946, in Kirksville, MO, to Glenn Franklin Hall and Carolyn Joan Nelson Hall, who pre-deceased him. He spent most of his life in the Kansas City area (Lake Waukomis & Blue Springs), graduated from Park Hill High School in 1964 and the University of Missouri-Columbia in 1968.
Columbia Missourian
Flu cases in Boone County decline after December Spike
Assistant city editor, Fall 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at sofizeman@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.
Columbia Missourian
Tigers get closer to hearing name called on Selection Sunday
The only ranking that matters for Dennis Gates and his Missouri team, he said during a press conference Tuesday, is the one after "One Shining Moment" is played and confetti rains down on the court April 4 at NRG Stadium in Houston. Internally, Missouri doesn’t look too far into the...
Columbia Missourian
Randa Dumas Feb. 5, 1938 — Jan. 16, 2023
Randa Sue Dumas, 84, passed away January 16, 2023 at Lenoir Woods in Columbia after a long life spent loving God, family, travel, and music. Randa was born Feb. 5, 1938, in Hazen, Arkansas to Ralph and Dora Belle Sims and was one of five children. She married the love of her life, Wayne Dumas, on July 20, 1957. They had recently celebrated 63 years of marriage when he passed away on May 26, 2021. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Ralph Sims, Bill Sims (Jewel) and Joe Sims (Sybil). She is survived by her sister, Maribel McKinney (Ted), of Ruston, Louisiana, and brother-in-law Ernie Dumas (Elaine), of Little Rock, Arkansas.
