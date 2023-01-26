ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garrettsville, OH

Garrettsville man accused of trying to kill parents with ax found competent to stand trial

By Jeff Saunders, Record-Courier
 4 days ago
A Garrettsville man who is accused of trying to kill his parents with a hatchet in October has been found competent to stand trial.

The determination was made this week for Christopher M. Harris, 44, during a competency hearing in Portage County Court of Common Pleas, according to court records. A jury trial had been scheduled to begin Jan. 10 but was canceled while a competency evaluation was conducted. New court dates are expected to be set.

Garrettsville police said they responded to the High Street home where Harris lived with his parents after a woman reported she had been attacked with an ax during the afternoon of Oct. 28.

After police received no response at the home, Portage County SWAT was called and forced entry into the home. Harris was found sitting in a chair holding a knife, police said. His father, Michael Otis Harris, 66, was lying on the floor injured.

Michael Harris, along with his wife, Marla B. Harris, 69, were taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Both were listed in stable condition the following week.

A Portage County grand jury indicted Christopher Harris on two counts each of first-degree felony attempted murder and second-degree felony assault.

He is being held in Portage County Jail on a $2 million bond.

Reporter Jeff Saunders can be reached at jsaunders@recordpub.com.

