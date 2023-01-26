College Football Winners, Losers at 2023 NFL Draft Deadline

It's that time of year when the crop of eligible college football players make their decisions known on the annual NFL Draft.

The early-entry deadline for the 2023 NFL Draft has come and gone, passing on Jan. 16, and several dozen players have turned their focus to turning professional when counting up the seniors and eligible underclassmen.

That includes some blue-chip talent at the quarterback, wide receiver, and edge rusher positions heading to the next level.

But with the latest exodus of players from the collegiate ranks to the NFL, where does that leave the top college football teams going into next year?

College Football Winners at the 2023 NFL Draft deadline

Michigan: The reigning Big Ten champions predictably lost some vital talent, including receiver Ronnie Bell and defensive back Gemon Green, among others. But two key pieces of the Wolverines' elite offensive line announced they will return next season, including guards Trevor Keegan and Zak Zinter, among three returning blockers. And that's in addition to star running backs Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards both coming back, leaving Michigan with the core of its productive offense intact for the 2023 season.

Florida State: One of the major college football programs looking at a potential major turnaround in 2023, the Seminoles are coming off a 10-win season and returns much of that roster, including crucially quarterback Jordan Travis and edge rusher Jared Verse, the two best players on their respective sides of the ball. Running back Trey Benson and wide receiver Johnny Wilson also return to make a run at the ACC and potentially the playoff.

Washington: Kalen DeBoer made a huge first impression in his debut season, leading the Huskies to an 11-win campaign, thanks in large part to transfer quarterback Michael Penix, who led college football in passing yards, and who turned heads when he announced he will return next fall. Penix coming back, in addition to wide receivers Jalen McMillan and Rome Odunze, who led the Pac-12 with 1,145 yards receiving, are enough for this offense to put Washington in playoff contention in 2023.

Utah: Another Pac-12 contender whose quarterback made waves by announcing his return as Cameron Rising said he'll come back to help make a run at what would be a third-straight league crown. Add in wide receiver Devaughn Vele and tight end Brant Kuithe, and the Utes have the corps of a solid attack. Rising had a personal-best 3,034 passing yards and 26 touchdowns this past season.

College Football Losers at the 2023 NFL Draft deadline

Florida: Two big holes opened on offense for the Gators this offseason when quarterback Anthony Richardson and guard O'Cyrus Torrence both pledged for the NFL Draft. Richardson didn't emerge as a gifted passer, but his athleticism and running ability were key for Florida, and incoming transfer Graham Mertz doesn't offer that kind of skill set. Defensively, UF lost linebacker Ventrell Miller and lineman Gervon Dexter, carving a hole in the team's defense.

Clemson: The strength of this team in the last year was its defensive front seven, an agile and physical combination that helped keep opponents in check. But now it loses several of its top contributors: Bryan Bresee, Myles Murphy, and K.J. Henry are gone, as is linebacker Trenton Simpson.

Oklahoma: Keeping quarterback Dillon Gabriel is important for the Sooners, but so are the losses of two other key offensive weapons in wide receiver Marvin Mims, a thousand-yard pass catcher with six scores this past fall, and running back Eric Gray, who had 11 TDs and 1,366 rushing yards. Two lineman are heading out, too, as Anton Harrison and Wanya Morris both declared for the draft.

Tennessee: Few teams' draft losses may be as costly as these, as vital parts of college football's No. 1 offense leave school: quarterback Hendon Hooker is out, as are top wide receivers Jalin Hyatt and Cedric Tillman. Hooker was a 3,100 yard passer with 27 scores and two picks before his ACL tear, while Hyatt scored 15 times on 1,267 yards and a near 19 yard per catch average, and Tillman surpassed 400 yards and scored three times off 37 catches. Now the Vols need to replenish these three vital positions to maintain their gains in 2023 and stay in SEC East contention.

Alabama: The starting quarterback, starting running back, a pair of elite edge rushers, a top cornerback, and three safeties are headed out of Tuscaloosa. And while Nick Saban has never had an issue replacing blue-chip talent for blue-chip talent, this year will be a challenge. Bryce Young and Jahmyr Gibbs are leaving, as are star defender Will Anderson and corner Eli Ricks. This is a vital offseason for Alabama to prove it hasn't been completely surpassed by Georgia in the SEC pecking order.

