ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

New Astros GM Dana Brown Makes Interesting Comment About Analytics

By Jack Vita
FanNation Fastball
FanNation Fastball
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hG4ic_0kSZrpNq00

New Houston Astros general manager Dana Brown had some interesting thoughts on the subject of analytics in Major League Baseball, Thursday afternoon, when he faced the media for the first time with his new franchise in an introductory press conference, after being hired as the club's new GM by owner Jim Crane.

Thursday afternoon, the Houston Astros announced the hire of new general manager Dana Brown , via Twitter.

Brown replaces executive James Click, who declined a one-year contract to remain as the Astros' general manager for the 2023 Major League Baseball season.

Brown spent the past four seasons with the Atlanta Braves, as the club's vice president of scouting.

Brown faced the media for the first time with his new franchise Thursday afternoon. While speaking at his introductory press conference, he shared some interesting thoughts on the presence of analytics in the game of baseball.

"I think analytics are a piece of the puzzle," Brown said. "We have a saying 'You have to weigh all the evidence, and when you weigh all the evidence, you can cut out mistakes that are made.'"

Some front offices and analysts have taken a very hard-edge approach with advanced analytics, treating them as the end-all, be-all when making decisions to run a team. Others take an approach that is more oriented towards the human element.

Brown makes an interesting point about how analytics are just a piece of the equation, and not an end-all, be-all.

Earlier in the press conference, Astros owner Jim Crane called Brown, "very analytics savvy, a great talent evaluator, seasoned in player acquisitions, development and retention."

Check out the latest episode of the Jack Vita Show for more MLB offseason analysis!

Subscribe to the Jack Vita Show on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon | iHeartRadio | Stitcher | Pandora | TuneIn | Listen Notes | Podtail | Podchaser | Hubhopper | Audio junkie | Himalaya | Podcast Addict | Available wherever podcasts are found.

More MLB Offseason Coverage:

For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow, and subscribe to his podcast, the Jack Vita Show , available on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , YouTube , Facebook , Amazon , iHeartRadio , and wherever podcasts are found.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Yankees strike a deal with former All-Star infielder

We interrupt your NFL conference championship Sunday for a bit of baseball news. The New York Yankees announced that on Saturday, they “settled with INF Gleyber Torres on a one-year contract, thus avoiding arbitration.”. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New Post’s Joel Sherman reports the...
Houston Chronicle

What's first on Houston Astros general manager Dana Brown's checklist?

Houston Astros owner Jim Crane crossed one major item off of his checklist for the offseason when he hired Dana Brown as the team's new general manager on Jan. 26. The addition of Brown ends a unique period for the Astros in which Crane acted as the effective head of baseball operations. Former general manager James Click left the organization in early November, and between his departure and Brown's arrival, Crane spearheaded the Astros' signing of Josè Abreu and green-lit the re-signing of Michael Brantley. The hiring of Brown should reassure Astros fans who had concerns about Crane's involvement in player personnel, bringing to Houston an impressive track record that most recently includes a stint in Atlanta. As the Astros look to continue their dynasty, the roster appears to be in good hands.
HOUSTON, TX
OnlyHomers

WWE Legend "Paralyzed"

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Eric Bieniemy Announcement

Despite being a head coaching candidate in almost every coaching cycle for five years, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy did not get any requests for head coaching interviews this cycle. An interesting new report could explain the reason. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Houston Chronicle

The greatest Houston Astros players of all-time, by jersey number

Today we are going to take a look at the greatest Houston Astros players to wear each jersey number, dating back to the franchise's early days as the Colt. 45s. There are 79 of these things, so buckle up, you can make this last until pitchers and catchers report. With...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

There's Reportedly 1 Favorite Candidate For Texans Job

A former Houston Texans star is reportedly the "favorite" for the team's head coaching vacancy. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday that San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans is considered the "front-runner" to be Houston's next head coach. Ryans, who will be coaching in today's ...
HOUSTON, TX
The Crawfish Boxes

Oops! All Astros: Leomar Rosario & Narbe Cruz

We’re reviewing each of the 316 players to appear in Houston’s system in 2022. Leomar Rosario is a six-foot-six, 217 lb. right-handed pitcher from San Cristobal, DR. Born on June 11, 2003, he signed with the Astros through free agency on October 18, 2021. Assigned to the Rookie-Level...
HOUSTON, TX
FanNation Fastball

FanNation Fastball

New York, NY
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news from around MLB

 https://www.si.com/fannation/mlb/fastball/

Comments / 0

Community Policy