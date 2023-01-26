Read full article on original website
JLO places a condition on Marc Anthony to be able to marry 23-year-old Nadia Ferreira
Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony have maintained a good friendship since they separated, and they do this for the well-being of the children they have in common. In addition, the ex-partner has always decided to support each other in any circumstance.
Cindy Williams’ Husband: All About ‘Laverne & Shirley’ Star’s Marriage To Goldie Hawn’s Ex, Bill Hudson
Cindy Williams was a successful actress known for her work on Laverne & Shirley. She was only married once, to Bill Hudson. Bill is notably also the ex-husband to actress Goldie Hawn. On Jan. 30, 2023, news broke that Cindy had died just five days prior at the age of...
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Death Cocktail Revealed: Lisa Marie Presley Took Lethal Opioids, Lost 40-50 Lbs. Weeks Before Death
Lisa Marie Presley was on an extreme weight loss regimen and had relapsed into taking opioids in the months leading up to her tragic death on Thursday, January 12, sources confirmed. The "You Ain't Seen Nothin' Yet" singer had fallen dependent on drugs after she wanted to look her best...
Comedian announces son's death at 32, more stars who've lost children in recent years
Slide 1 of 35: Nothing is more heartbreaking than losing a child. Sadly, many celebrities have had to say goodbye to their babies over the last few years. Keep reading to see which stars are grieving the loss of their kids in recent years... On Jan. 29, 2023, comedian Rickey Smiley revealed his eldest child, son Brandon Smiley -- who also worked as a comedian -- had passed away at 32. "I lost my oldest son #BrandonSmiley this morning," Rickey captioned an Instagram video announcing the sad news. "I'm okay, but please pray for my son's mother Brenda, his siblings and his daughter Storm."Keep reading for more stars who are mourning children who've died in recent years...MORE: Stars who died in 2023.
12-year-old gymnast who is 5'7 devastated after her mother refuses to continue supporting her dreams to be an Olympian
The mother of a 12-year-old has decided she’s no longer going to support her daughter’s gymnast dreams due to her being ‘too tall’. The mom has now turned to Reddit to find out whether or not she’s making the right choice.
'She’s Under 24/7 Guard': Lisa Marie Presley Revealed Whereabouts Of Scientology Leader's Missing Wife In Long-Lost Interview, Claimed David Miscavige Living In 'Underground Bunker'
Lisa Marie Presley apparently revealed the whereabouts of Scientology leader's wife, Shelly Miscavige, in a long-lost interview. David Miscavige's wife hasn't been seen in public since 2007, and it's unclear where she is. “She was a force to be reckoned with. I don’t know what exactly went down. I do...
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ Daughter Malti Makes Her Debut to Celebrate Her Dad's Walk of Fame Star
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' one-year-old daughter, Malti Marie, made her event debut this afternoon to celebrate her father and his brothers receiving Hollywood Walk of Fame stars. Malti was photographed in her mother's arms during the ceremony. The little fashionista was outfitted in a white headband and cream tweed set.
Country music singer reveals she had to be air evacuated to a hospital amid COVID battle, more stars who've tested positive
Slide 1 of 87: Shania Twain had to be airlifted via helicopter to a hospital in Switzerland, where she lives, amid a COVID battle at the height of the pandemic, the country music star revealed in an interview with The Mirror published on Jan. 29, 2023. "It was progressively getting worse. My vital signs were getting worse… and in the end I had to be air evacuated," she explained. "It was like science fiction, I felt like I was going to another planet or something. It all kind of happened in slow motion." She said her husband, Frédéric Thiébaud, "was freaking out ... He was really panicking because he was the one having to pull it all together. He spent hours and hours every day on the phone, trying to get an air evacuation coordinated, trying to get a bed lined up, as there were none, checking my vital signs. It was just a real nightmare for him." Once hospitalized, it was touch and go as she was treated with plasma therapy, she said. "It took several days to start building up any antibodies at all, so it was a very dangerous time and very scary [but] I made it through and I'm just so grateful." She drew inspiration from her COVID battle to write the song "Inhale/Exhale Air," explaining, "It's a song of gratitude and appreciation. I was inspired that I still had air in my lungs."MORE: Stars who've died from COVID-19.
'24,' 'Star Trek: Picard' actor Annie Wersching has died at 45
Actor Annie Wersching, who appeared in many shows in her two decade career, has died after a battle with cancer, aged 45. (Jan. 30)
Rocky Carroll Ponders Major ‘NCIS’ Returns Ahead of 450th Episode
NCIS is hitting quite the milestone, one few shows ever reach, with its 450th episode this season. “It’s just kind of surreal,” series star Rocky Carroll told TV Insider recently while discussing the latest episode he directed (the 21st!). “The fact that we’ve done 450 is a real testament all the way around, not only to the network and the people connected to the show but also to a very loyal fan base.”
Gary Sinise opens up about being a conservative in Hollywood
Gary Sinise has opened up about his political views in a new interview. During an appearance on Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? airing on HBO Max and CNN this weekend, the former CSI: NY star explained what it's like having more conservative views in the entertainment industry. Wallace noted...
Lisa Loring, TV’s Original Wednesday Addams, Dead at 64
Lisa Loring, the first actress to portray Wednesday Addams, has died. She was 64. Loring’s death was announced on Facebook by friend Laurie Jacobson. “4 Days ago she suffered a massive stroke brought on by smoking and high blood pressure. She had been on life support for 3 days,” the post read. “Yesterday, her family made the difficult decision to remove it and she passed last night. She is embedded in the tapestry that is pop culture and in our hearts always as Wednesday Addams.” Loring’s work as Wednesday has seen a recent resurgence in pop culture, as Jenna Ortega snuck some of Loring’s dance moves into her viral “Goo Goo Muck” dance on Netflix’s Wednesday. In the episode “Lurch’s Grand Romance,” Loring’s Wednesday teaches Lurch how to dance. Ortega incorporated some of that shuffle into the scene where she dances at Tyler to the Cramps. The scene also got remixed to Lady Gaga’s “Bloody Mary,” helping the Artpop song to chart on the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time.
Lisa Marie Presley was taking opioids again prior to her death, was on an 'extreme' slimdown regimen, claims new report, more news
Slide 1 of 7: Lisa Marie Presley was taking opioids again in the final weeks of her life, TMZ alleged on Jan. 30. She was also on what the webloid calls "an extreme weight loss regimen" and was taking medication that helped her drop 40 to 50 pounds in the six weeks leading up to the 2023 Golden Globes. TMZ further claimed, citing sources, that the singer-songwriter, the only child of music icon Elvis Presley, had plastic surgery two months earlier. Lisa Marie, the site reported, wanted to look her best to celebrate the film "Elvis" during this awards season. At the Globes, Lisa Marie appeared gaunt and unsteady on her feet during an interview and at one point needed to be assisted by a friend. Her cause of death isn't yet confirmed, as a toxicology report is expected to take several months. The mother of four, who previously struggled with opioid addiction, suffered a cardiac arrest on Jan. 12 at her home in the Los Angeles area. She died later that day at a hospital.MORE: The hottest photos of young Elvis.
Look back at the most stunning photos of Sharon Tate in her prime
Slide 1 of 24: The beautiful Sharon Tate would have celebrated her 80th birthday on Jan. 24, 2023. The actress was just 26 -- and eight months pregnant -- when she was tragically murdered by members of the Manson cult in 1969. Wonderwall.com is looking back at photos of the star during her short life...In this stunning black-and-white snap taken at an event in Los Angeles circa 1960, Sharon Tate flashed her megawatt smile in a black spaghetti-strap dress. MORE: The hottest photos of a young Elvis.
