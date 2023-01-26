Read full article on original website
Orangeburg food pantry bracing for increasing demand with emergency SNAP benefits ending Jan. 31
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Some local food pantries are bracing for increasing demand as emergency SNAP benefits come to an end Tuesday. Barbara Troy is the director of the Cooperative Church Ministries of Orangeburg. She says phones have been ringing off the hook since the beginning of the year with people needing food from their pantry.
abcnews4.com
LIVE BLOG: Murdaugh Murder Trial, Day 7: The big question... Did Alex say 'I did him bad?'
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Murdaugh murder trial will resume at 9:30 Tuesday with one major question on everyone's mind: Did Alex implicate his guilt in a police interview?. On Monday, the State played the jury a video recording of an interview SLED conducted with Alex Murdaugh about...
Dead inmate found with blood around body at Richland jail, report states
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A report is giving some new detail into the death of an inmate at the Richland County jail last week. Antonius Randolph, 29, was found dead last Friday afternoon. He was there on charges of sexual assault and kidnapping. At present, Richland County deputies and the...
abcnews4.com
Moncks Corner residents short of options after announcement of future Berkeley YMCA sale
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County Family YMCA opened in 1994, and for three decades, has strived to provide low-cost programs for families. This location serves more than 3,000 members and program participants, and provides health and wellness services for everyone from infants to senior citizens. However,...
Family frustrated having to wait on Orangeburg death certificate
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A man called on News19 for help getting answers after waiting nearly one month for his father's death certificate to be signed at an Orangeburg hospital. Carl Smalls' father Curl Milligan passed away on Jan. 1 at the age of 80. Smalls said seeking closure over...
WRDW-TV
Aiken County crews respond to car crash in Aiken
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Emergency crews responded to a single vehicle rollover in Aiken late Sunday night just before 11:30 p.m. Dispatch says the crash has shut down Kendron Church road and there are injuries. We do not know the extent of those injuries at this time. As of 2:30...
Fatal Saluda County crash ruled as Homicide, two suspects wanted
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – On the late evening of Friday, January 20th, Saluda County Coroner’s Office responded to a single vehicle crash on May Branch Road in Saluda County. Coroner, Keith Turner, has identified the occupant of the passenger car involved in the crash as 26-year-old, Alex K. Donaldson of Orangeburg, S.C. Mr. Donaldson died at […]
South Carolina Woman Has 'Best Surprise Of My Life' With Huge Lottery Win
Her win nearly didn't happen.
USC Gamecock
Clutch Coffee Bar comes to Columbia, brings new meaning to coffee culture
Clutch Coffee Bar opened the doors to its new Devine Street location on Jan. 28, looking to redefine coffee culture as one that focuses on community engagement and support. The opening on Saturday was marked by enthusiastic employees, unlimited free drinks and a DJ to establish the company's presence. The...
columbiabusinessreport.com
South Carolina woman sentenced for unemployment insurance fraud
A South Carolina woman has been found guilty of unemployment insurance fraud. Diana B. Jordan and accomplices were arrested for the fraud in 2015 but trial was delayed because of the pandemic and not held until Jan. 11, according to a news release. Jordan was charged with four counts of forgery and four counts of making a false statement, or misrepresentation. A jury found her guilty on all counts, according to the release.
Coroner ID’s Man Killed At Moncks Corner Bar
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. – The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified a man recently killed while at a Moncks Corner bar. According to Coroner Darnell Hartwell, his office was contacted Saturday at 1:17 a.m. for a homicide at Bar 52, which is at 207 Davishill Lane in Moncks Corner. ABC News 4 reported that the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said […] The post Coroner ID’s Man Killed At Moncks Corner Bar appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
golaurens.com
Laurens' own Catie Rawl wins Miss Columbia
Laurens native Catie Rawl will compete in Miss South Carolina during the summer of 2023 after being crowned Miss Columbia on Saturday night. Rawl says that the Miss Columbia pageant was the first pageant she competed in within Miss South Carolina, when she was only 18, and feels that winning it this time around has been a "full circle moment for her."
wfxg.com
Students, faculty injured in fight at Midland Valley High School
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WFXG) - Midland Valley High School is on lockdown after a fight involving several students. According to Midland Valley's website, at least ten students were involved, and several are being treated for minor injuries. Two faculty members were injured while putting a stop to the fight. Aiken...
abcnews4.com
Camden community mourns the loss of 17-year-old Laila Houser
CAMDEN, S.C. (WACH) — People in Camden are grieving tonight after a 17-year-old Camden High School senior was killed in a car crash, over the weekend. "I feel for the family. The worst thing in the world a parent ever wants to get that phone call to hear is, that something's happened to your child," said Charles King, a retired Camden administrator.
Richmond County car crash leads to double fatality
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A Richmond County car crash left two people dead. The Coroner’s Office reports the double fatality happened Saturday night on Mike Padgett Highway at Hephzibah McBean Road. The crash killed 62-year-old Robert Allen Salter, of Piney Grove Road and 18-year-old Joshua Campagnari, of Jackson, South Carolina. Both died on the […]
abccolumbia.com
Lexington Police: Suspect in ski mask wanted for stolen credit card
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Police Department is looking for an individual who used a stolen credit card to purchase a $500 Vanilla Gift Card while at a Walmart on Jan. 11. The unidentified subject was wearing a ski mask. Officers say although the person’s face is obscured, the...
WLTX.com
Camden High senior who died in wreck following alleged chase identified
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — The Kershaw County Coroner's Office has released the name of a teen girl who died in a crash on U.S. Highway 1 following what the sheriff's office described as a chase. Coroner David West said that 17-year-old Laila Rose Houser from the Camden area was...
coladaily.com
Benedict College Marching Band of Distinction seeks new members after whirlwind 2022
"Fantabulous" is how Benedict College Director of Bands H. Wade Johnson has described the past year. Serving as the '12th man' during the football team's undefeated regular season and NCAA Division II playoff game to performing in the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade in New York City, the adjective simplifies in one word the accomplishments of the Benedict College Marching Band of Distinction.
mahoningmatters.com
Lottery player buys last ticket on the shelf. Then she wins jackpot in South Carolina
A South Carolina woman bought the last ticket on the rack of Giant Jumbo Bucks scratch-offs from a convenience store in Aiken. That ticket won $250,000. The woman told lottery officials the winning ticket was the “best surprise of my life.”. She said she hadn’t felt particularly lucky but...
