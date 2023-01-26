ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orangeburg, SC

WRDW-TV

Aiken County crews respond to car crash in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Emergency crews responded to a single vehicle rollover in Aiken late Sunday night just before 11:30 p.m. Dispatch says the crash has shut down Kendron Church road and there are injuries. We do not know the extent of those injuries at this time. As of 2:30...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Fatal Saluda County crash ruled as Homicide, two suspects wanted

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – On the late evening of Friday, January 20th, Saluda County Coroner’s Office responded to a single vehicle crash on May Branch Road in Saluda County. Coroner, Keith Turner, has identified the occupant of the passenger car involved in the crash as 26-year-old, Alex K. Donaldson of Orangeburg, S.C. Mr. Donaldson died at […]
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
USC Gamecock

Clutch Coffee Bar comes to Columbia, brings new meaning to coffee culture

Clutch Coffee Bar opened the doors to its new Devine Street location on Jan. 28, looking to redefine coffee culture as one that focuses on community engagement and support. The opening on Saturday was marked by enthusiastic employees, unlimited free drinks and a DJ to establish the company's presence. The...
COLUMBIA, SC
columbiabusinessreport.com

South Carolina woman sentenced for unemployment insurance fraud

A South Carolina woman has been found guilty of unemployment insurance fraud. Diana B. Jordan and accomplices were arrested for the fraud in 2015 but trial was delayed because of the pandemic and not held until Jan. 11, according to a news release. Jordan was charged with four counts of forgery and four counts of making a false statement, or misrepresentation. A jury found her guilty on all counts, according to the release.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
The Berkeley Observer

Coroner ID’s Man Killed At Moncks Corner Bar

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. – The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified a man recently killed while at a Moncks Corner bar. According to Coroner Darnell Hartwell, his office was contacted Saturday at 1:17 a.m. for a homicide at Bar 52, which is at 207 Davishill Lane in Moncks Corner. ABC News 4 reported that the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said […] The post Coroner ID’s Man Killed At Moncks Corner Bar appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
MONCKS CORNER, SC
golaurens.com

Laurens' own Catie Rawl wins Miss Columbia

Laurens native Catie Rawl will compete in Miss South Carolina during the summer of 2023 after being crowned Miss Columbia on Saturday night. Rawl says that the Miss Columbia pageant was the first pageant she competed in within Miss South Carolina, when she was only 18, and feels that winning it this time around has been a "full circle moment for her."
COLUMBIA, SC
wfxg.com

Students, faculty injured in fight at Midland Valley High School

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WFXG) - Midland Valley High School is on lockdown after a fight involving several students. According to Midland Valley's website, at least ten students were involved, and several are being treated for minor injuries. Two faculty members were injured while putting a stop to the fight. Aiken...
abcnews4.com

Camden community mourns the loss of 17-year-old Laila Houser

CAMDEN, S.C. (WACH) — People in Camden are grieving tonight after a 17-year-old Camden High School senior was killed in a car crash, over the weekend. "I feel for the family. The worst thing in the world a parent ever wants to get that phone call to hear is, that something's happened to your child," said Charles King, a retired Camden administrator.
CAMDEN, SC
WJBF

Richmond County car crash leads to double fatality

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A Richmond County car crash left two people dead. The Coroner’s Office reports the double fatality happened Saturday night on Mike Padgett Highway at Hephzibah McBean Road. The crash killed 62-year-old Robert Allen Salter, of Piney Grove Road and 18-year-old Joshua Campagnari, of Jackson, South Carolina. Both died on the […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
abccolumbia.com

Lexington Police: Suspect in ski mask wanted for stolen credit card

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Police Department is looking for an individual who used a stolen credit card to purchase a $500 Vanilla Gift Card while at a Walmart on Jan. 11. The unidentified subject was wearing a ski mask. Officers say although the person’s face is obscured, the...
LEXINGTON, SC
coladaily.com

Benedict College Marching Band of Distinction seeks new members after whirlwind 2022

"Fantabulous" is how Benedict College Director of Bands H. Wade Johnson has described the past year. Serving as the '12th man' during the football team's undefeated regular season and NCAA Division II playoff game to performing in the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade in New York City, the adjective simplifies in one word the accomplishments of the Benedict College Marching Band of Distinction.
COLUMBIA, SC

