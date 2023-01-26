ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
It’s 5 O’Clock at the Virginia Samford Theatre—Feb. 9-26

Throw on a tropical shirt and flip-flops because it’s time to take a trip to the warm, sunny Caribbean. You don’t want to miss this opportunity to hear all of your favorite Jimmy Buffett songs during Virginia Samford Theatre’s production of Escape to Margaritaville from February 9-26—get your tickets today!
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Calhoun Journal

Anniston to Hold Food Truck Festival

Anniston, AL – On February 4th from 11:00 am to 7:00 pm Zinn Park will be the the place to go for some food truck delights! There will be more than 12 food trucks as well as other vendors for this event. A few options will be Let’s B Sweet, Rib Finz N Chicks, Big Boys Wings, Crickets Sweets and Treats, Kin Express, Sealife, Bonnie Rays, Brix & Stix Wood Fire Pizza, Below Zero, Julia’s Kitchen, Baby Boys’s BBQ, and Royal Slush.
ANNISTON, AL
AL.com

Birmingham at the Oscars: 10 times the Magic City made it to the Academy Awards

Get your popcorn ready! Birmingham will be in the house at the Academy Awards this year, competing in major categories among the glitterati of Hollywood. Filmmaker Daniel Scheinert, born and raised in the Magic City, is one of the prime movers for “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” a 2023 Oscar contender for best picture, best director, best original screenplay and more.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Calhoun Journal

Jefferson Starship Comes to Oxford

Oxford, AL – Jefferson Starship Comes to Oxford’s Performing Arts Center on Sunday, February 5th at 7:00 pm. Jefferson Starship is one of the most successful rock groups of the 1970s and 80s, earning 3 platinum and 8 gold records, as well as numerous Top 40 singles. While Jefferson Starship continues to tour today. The band continues to tour today… and consists of original member David Freiberg (Guitar, vocals), long time Jefferson Starship and original Starship member Donny Baldwin (drums), 25 year member Chris Smith (Keyboard), Cathy Richardson (vocals) and Jude Gold (Lead Guitar) who have both been in the band for over 15 years.
OXFORD, AL
wbrc.com

Brandon Smiley, son of Birmingham native Rickey Smiley, passes away at 32

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Comedian and Birmingham native Rickey Smiley announced via Instagram on Sunday that his son, Brandon Smiley, had passed away. “I have bad news this morning,” Smiley said in a video on the social media platform. “I just want everyone to pray for me, pray for my family. My son, Brandon Smiley has passed away this morning. I hate to announce this. I just want to give it to you before you hear it in the streets.”
BIRMINGHAM, AL
fox13news.com

Radio personality Rickey Smiley says son has died: 'Pray for our family'

ATLANTA - Atlanta-based radio host and comedian Rickey Smiley announced on Sunday that his son, Brandon, had passed away at 32 years old. "I just had bad news this morning," Rickey said in a video posted on social media. " I’m on my way to the airport to get to Birmingham. I want everybody to pray for me, pray for our family. Our son Brandon Smiley has passed away this morning. Lord have mercy, Jesus."
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Black Heritage Fair Set for Feb. 4 in Downtown Birmingham

The Birmingham African American Genealogy Group (BAAGG) will host its 2023 Black Heritage Fair on Feb. 4 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Linn-Henley Research Library in downtown Birmingham. This year’s edition will feature Tafeni English, director of the Southern Poverty Law Center’s (SPLC) Alabama state office and...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Remembering your roots

There is something special about the place you called home all your life. It’s that place that helped define you and turn you into the person you are today. Regardless if it is a place you escaped the day you turned 18 or could never imagine leaving, it’s your home no matter what.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Sold-out shows at the BJCC

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — It’s a big night for Birmingham, with two big shows at the BJCC with comedy icons Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle at the Legacy Arena – Hamilton concert hall. This is one of their two anticipated shows that’s going to be here at the...
