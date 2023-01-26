Read full article on original website
Gentrification in Birmingham: The impact of urban renewal on low-income communitiesEdy ZooBirmingham, AL
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
Do You Have Any Chickens? 2 Reasons I Need Chickens Now, Share Your ThoughtsThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
Calera to Welcome First of Its Kind: The Comfort Inn & Suites HotelBryan DijkhuizenCalera, AL
Time for Some Fun! Events Happening In Birmingham and Surrounding Areas From January 23, 2023 until February 4, 2023The World Around Jae and BeyondBirmingham, AL
Bham Now
It’s 5 O’Clock at the Virginia Samford Theatre—Feb. 9-26
Throw on a tropical shirt and flip-flops because it’s time to take a trip to the warm, sunny Caribbean. You don’t want to miss this opportunity to hear all of your favorite Jimmy Buffett songs during Virginia Samford Theatre’s production of Escape to Margaritaville from February 9-26—get your tickets today!
Bham Now
Top 5 stories this week including, a sneak peek of the new Uproot Brewing + opening of Social Taco
Happy Monday, Birmingham! Let’s kick off the week with the top five stories you might have missed, including insider photos of the new Uproot Brewing, opening of Social Taco in Homewood and new library concept in Irondale. Read on for details. 1. Social Taco NOW OPEN in Homewood—details here...
Bham Now
Upscale bowling and entertainment center hopes to locate at former Hoover Whole Foods
Local businessman Shafiq Samji has secured a letter of intent to open Alabama’s first 810 Billiards & Bowling—a Myrtle Beach based entertainment restaurant concept—at the former Whole Foods location in Hoover. No stranger to the entertainment business, Samji and his partners opened the Altitude trampoline park in...
tmpresale.com
Straight Jokes No Chasers event in Birmingham, AL May 13th, 2023 – presale password
The Straight Jokes No Chaser pre-sale passcode has finally been published. Anyone with this presale information will have the chance to order presale tickets before the general public!!!. You might not get another chance to see Straight Jokes No Chaser’s event in Birmingham so be sure that you use this...
Anniston to Hold Food Truck Festival
Anniston, AL – On February 4th from 11:00 am to 7:00 pm Zinn Park will be the the place to go for some food truck delights! There will be more than 12 food trucks as well as other vendors for this event. A few options will be Let’s B Sweet, Rib Finz N Chicks, Big Boys Wings, Crickets Sweets and Treats, Kin Express, Sealife, Bonnie Rays, Brix & Stix Wood Fire Pizza, Below Zero, Julia’s Kitchen, Baby Boys’s BBQ, and Royal Slush.
Birmingham at the Oscars: 10 times the Magic City made it to the Academy Awards
Get your popcorn ready! Birmingham will be in the house at the Academy Awards this year, competing in major categories among the glitterati of Hollywood. Filmmaker Daniel Scheinert, born and raised in the Magic City, is one of the prime movers for “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” a 2023 Oscar contender for best picture, best director, best original screenplay and more.
Jefferson Starship Comes to Oxford
Oxford, AL – Jefferson Starship Comes to Oxford’s Performing Arts Center on Sunday, February 5th at 7:00 pm. Jefferson Starship is one of the most successful rock groups of the 1970s and 80s, earning 3 platinum and 8 gold records, as well as numerous Top 40 singles. While Jefferson Starship continues to tour today. The band continues to tour today… and consists of original member David Freiberg (Guitar, vocals), long time Jefferson Starship and original Starship member Donny Baldwin (drums), 25 year member Chris Smith (Keyboard), Cathy Richardson (vocals) and Jude Gold (Lead Guitar) who have both been in the band for over 15 years.
Stevie Nicks to perform at Birmingham’s Legacy Arena in April
Stevie Nicks is coming to the Magic City this spring as part of her upcoming tour.
wbrc.com
Brandon Smiley, son of Birmingham native Rickey Smiley, passes away at 32
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Comedian and Birmingham native Rickey Smiley announced via Instagram on Sunday that his son, Brandon Smiley, had passed away. “I have bad news this morning,” Smiley said in a video on the social media platform. “I just want everyone to pray for me, pray for my family. My son, Brandon Smiley has passed away this morning. I hate to announce this. I just want to give it to you before you hear it in the streets.”
Bham Now
Why these locals are pushing themselves to complete Orangetheory’s Transformation Challenge
Orangetheory‘s annual Transformation Challenge is in full swing, and members are pushing themselves extra hard to burn fat and be crowned as their studio’s winner! We spoke with several local Orangetheory members to see how they plan to win the 2023 Orangetheory Transformation Challenge. Got what it takes?...
Bham Now
She won Innovation Depot’s 1st-ever LGBTQ+ pitch competition—find out about her unique store
Sarah Randolph (center, above) is a queer woman in Birmingham, Alabama, who’s on a mission to bring a unique consignment store to Birmingham. She just won Innovation Depot’s first-ever LGBTQ+ pitch competition, giving her $500 plus three months of onsite coworking. Keep reading to learn more. About rEVOLVEr...
Upscale bowling, billiards and food franchise coming to Hoover: First of 8 for Alabama
An upscale entertainment franchise featuring bowling lanes, billiard tables and fine food is eyeing Alabama for expansion, with at least eight locations planned in coming years. The first 810 Billards & Bowling location in Alabama could open in Hoover later this year, according to the company’s CEO. The entertainment...
fox13news.com
Radio personality Rickey Smiley says son has died: 'Pray for our family'
ATLANTA - Atlanta-based radio host and comedian Rickey Smiley announced on Sunday that his son, Brandon, had passed away at 32 years old. "I just had bad news this morning," Rickey said in a video posted on social media. " I’m on my way to the airport to get to Birmingham. I want everybody to pray for me, pray for our family. Our son Brandon Smiley has passed away this morning. Lord have mercy, Jesus."
birminghamtimes.com
Black Heritage Fair Set for Feb. 4 in Downtown Birmingham
The Birmingham African American Genealogy Group (BAAGG) will host its 2023 Black Heritage Fair on Feb. 4 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Linn-Henley Research Library in downtown Birmingham. This year’s edition will feature Tafeni English, director of the Southern Poverty Law Center’s (SPLC) Alabama state office and...
wvtm13.com
Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle bring laughs to Birmingham in sold out show
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Wednesday was a big night of entertainment at the Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex. The touring production of “Hamilton,” and a popular comedy show, brought thousands of people to the downtown area. Wednesday’s comedy show was one of just five shows in this limited run...
Shelby Reporter
Remembering your roots
There is something special about the place you called home all your life. It’s that place that helped define you and turn you into the person you are today. Regardless if it is a place you escaped the day you turned 18 or could never imagine leaving, it’s your home no matter what.
ABC 33/40 News
City of Birmingham suing church developer to return land and money over incomplete project
The City of Birmingham has filed a complaint in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County against a church developer, for land and money back, after it alleges the agreement made back in 2014 wasn't held up. According to court documents, the defendants are listed as Fifth Episcopal District Development Inc.,...
Local developers bringing apartments, restaurants, and entertainment spaces to Birmingham in 2023
Developers in Birmingham have already begun working on over $28 million worth of renovation and construction in the area since the beginning of 2023. Local contractors Brasfield & Gorrie are the top commercial permit recipient so far in January. The company is currently working on three projects that total nearly $4 million.
wvtm13.com
Sold-out shows at the BJCC
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — It’s a big night for Birmingham, with two big shows at the BJCC with comedy icons Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle at the Legacy Arena – Hamilton concert hall. This is one of their two anticipated shows that’s going to be here at the...
If You Do These Things in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, You’re a Jerk
I don’t know if it’s age or not but things have been working on my nerves lately. Just some things make no sense. Some people and their actions leave me speechless. Let’s face it, adulting is hard. I get that people are preoccupied. However, I don’t believe...
