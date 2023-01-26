ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news3lv.com

'Best of Summerlin' Finger-licking Foodie Tour coming in February

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Finger Licking Foodie Tours starts the new year off with a bang with the Feb. 26 launch of its third specially focused food tour, “Best of Summerlin,’’ centered on the largest master-planned community in Vegas that boasts an award-winning design. Guests will...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Big eats for the big game at Sickies Garage

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The teams are set for the big game, so now it's time to find somewhere to watch all the action unfold. Sickies Garage says it's serving up some big eats. Joining me now with more is Chad Duffield.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

'Laps for Charity' fundraising event returns to Las Vegas Motor Speedway

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — NASCAR fans and car enthusiasts got the opportunity to drive their vehicles at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The annual "Laps for Charity" fundraising event benefits the Las Vegas Chapter of Speedway Children's Charities. Money raised during Sunday's event will go to local kids in...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Clean Juice opens first Las Vegas location

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Are you ready to drink a "Clean Juice?" On Saturday, the juice bar opened its first location in Nevada in Las Vegas at 4195 S Grand Canyon Dr. To celebrate the first location in Las Vegas, Clean Juice is hosting a grand opening on Jan. 31 and will offer the first 50 customers free smoothies every week for a year.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Make-A-Wish Monday: Meet Semaj

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Diagnosed with sickle cell anemia at just 2 weeks old, now 12-year-old Semaj is no stranger to the hospital. She is currently treating the chronic condition with pills and the help of an amazing team of nurses that keep her optimistic. Due to her condition,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Henderson Libraries announce truck name, contest winner

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new truck is rolling its way to provide books for the local community. Henderson Libraries announced the name of its new outreach truck, "Leo." "Leo" translates to "I read" in Spanish. Local children gathered at Acelero Learning to celebrate the reveal with a special...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Ferraro’s Ristorante to host wine tasting, learn event

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Grab a glass to kick off a tasty night at one of the valley's longtime family-owned restaurants. Ferraro’s Ristorante is hosting its upcoming Taste & Learn on Saturday, February 18 at 5 p.m. The monthly wine-tasting and education event will showcase the finest wines...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

'Dropicana' and impact on nearby businesses

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Some shops see a drop in business while others stay steady during "Dropicana" when the Nevada Department of Transportation closed the Tropicana bridge for more than a week and I-15 for three days. Jacob Jacobi, owner of Jacobi's Men's Fashion, said it was dead for...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

'Sock Out Poverty' non-profit hosts 9th annual Winter Sock Campaign

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Three-hundred local families in need are a little warmer tonight. 19-year-old Houstonian Princess Jackson brought her non-profit organization "Sock Out Poverty" to the Salvation Army in North Las Vegas for the 9th annual Winter Sock Campaign. Jackson is an actress who noticed that many of...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Reports of GI illnesses under investigation at Tanaka Elementary in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Clark County health officials are helping investigate reports of illnesses at a Las Vegas elementary school. The Southern Nevada Health District confirmed it received the reports from Tanaka Elementary School, located near Warm Springs and Fort Apache roads in the southwest valley. In a message...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

UNLV announces date for annual State of the University address

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A date for UNLV's State of the University address has been announced. On Monday, the university shared that President Keith E. Whitfield will deliver the address on Thursday, February 2. MORE UNLV NEWS | UNLV Lady Rebels defeat UNR 80-57 in front of first sellout...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

DROPICANA: Interstate 15 reopens near Las Vegas Strip after weekend closure

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Interstate 15 has reopened near the Las Vegas Strip following the weekend-long closure to accommodate the construction work tied to the ongoing "Dropicana" project. The freeway was closed starting Friday night between Flamingo and Russell roads and was back open ahead of schedule Monday morning.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy