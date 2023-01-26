Read full article on original website
'Best of Summerlin' Finger-licking Foodie Tour coming in February
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Finger Licking Foodie Tours starts the new year off with a bang with the Feb. 26 launch of its third specially focused food tour, “Best of Summerlin,’’ centered on the largest master-planned community in Vegas that boasts an award-winning design. Guests will...
Big eats for the big game at Sickies Garage
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The teams are set for the big game, so now it's time to find somewhere to watch all the action unfold. Sickies Garage says it's serving up some big eats. Joining me now with more is Chad Duffield.
Early bird snags $1 million jackpot on slots at Caesars Palace Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An early bird certainly caught a worm on the Las Vegas Strip on Monday. A lucky guest was playing the slots inside Caesars Palace at 4 a.m. when they hit a million-dollar jackpot, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Clark...
'Laps for Charity' fundraising event returns to Las Vegas Motor Speedway
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — NASCAR fans and car enthusiasts got the opportunity to drive their vehicles at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The annual "Laps for Charity" fundraising event benefits the Las Vegas Chapter of Speedway Children's Charities. Money raised during Sunday's event will go to local kids in...
Las Vegas Strip ranks 2nd most picturesque road in new study
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Roll the windows down to take a look at one of the country's most iconic roads here in Las Vegas. A new report reveals the Las Vegas Strip as the 2nd most picturesque road in the U.S. Finn Auto conducted a study to find the...
Clean Juice opens first Las Vegas location
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Are you ready to drink a "Clean Juice?" On Saturday, the juice bar opened its first location in Nevada in Las Vegas at 4195 S Grand Canyon Dr. To celebrate the first location in Las Vegas, Clean Juice is hosting a grand opening on Jan. 31 and will offer the first 50 customers free smoothies every week for a year.
Make-A-Wish Monday: Meet Semaj
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Diagnosed with sickle cell anemia at just 2 weeks old, now 12-year-old Semaj is no stranger to the hospital. She is currently treating the chronic condition with pills and the help of an amazing team of nurses that keep her optimistic. Due to her condition,...
Henderson Libraries announce truck name, contest winner
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new truck is rolling its way to provide books for the local community. Henderson Libraries announced the name of its new outreach truck, "Leo." "Leo" translates to "I read" in Spanish. Local children gathered at Acelero Learning to celebrate the reveal with a special...
Boulder City attraction 'Rail Explorers' changes direction, what's coming next
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Rail Explorers have pack-up. However, another company from California will continue a similar "rail car" experience here at the museum in its place. Over five years, Rail Explorers became a unique and thrilling activity that drew thousands of tourists and locals to its Boulder City location.
TONIGHT: Tropicana closing between Dean Martin and New York-New York to make repairs
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will close Tropicana Avenue over I-15 for five hours overnight to repair the temporary Diverging Diamond Interchange (DDI). NDOT said the closure between Dean Martin Drive and New York-New York will begin at 11 p.m. Monday and will reopen...
Ferraro’s Ristorante to host wine tasting, learn event
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Grab a glass to kick off a tasty night at one of the valley's longtime family-owned restaurants. Ferraro’s Ristorante is hosting its upcoming Taste & Learn on Saturday, February 18 at 5 p.m. The monthly wine-tasting and education event will showcase the finest wines...
New Italian restaurant Azzura Cucina opening in Henderson
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Azzura Cucina officially opens in Henderson this Wednesday!. ChefAlexandra Maddiera, owner Windom Kimsey and Walter Ciccone joined us to share all of the details.
Nevada closes out 2022 with 22nd-straight month for $1 billion gaming win
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada closed out 2022 with its 22nd straight month of surpassing $1 billion in gaming win. Casinos in the state recorded a win revenue of more than $1.31 billion in December, according to new figures from the Nevada Gaming Control Board. That's an increase of...
'Dropicana' and impact on nearby businesses
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Some shops see a drop in business while others stay steady during "Dropicana" when the Nevada Department of Transportation closed the Tropicana bridge for more than a week and I-15 for three days. Jacob Jacobi, owner of Jacobi's Men's Fashion, said it was dead for...
'Sock Out Poverty' non-profit hosts 9th annual Winter Sock Campaign
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Three-hundred local families in need are a little warmer tonight. 19-year-old Houstonian Princess Jackson brought her non-profit organization "Sock Out Poverty" to the Salvation Army in North Las Vegas for the 9th annual Winter Sock Campaign. Jackson is an actress who noticed that many of...
Reports of GI illnesses under investigation at Tanaka Elementary in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Clark County health officials are helping investigate reports of illnesses at a Las Vegas elementary school. The Southern Nevada Health District confirmed it received the reports from Tanaka Elementary School, located near Warm Springs and Fort Apache roads in the southwest valley. In a message...
Crash on northbound U.S. 95 at Eastern creating traffic jam in east Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A crash on northbound U.S. 95/I-515 is creating a traffic jam in the east Las Vegas valley Monday morning. Crews are on scene for a crash that's blocking two lanes on the northbound side near Eastern Avenue. MORE ON NEWS 3 | DROPICANA: Interstate 15...
Las Vegas Ballpark to host job fair with multiple seasonal positions
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Are you looking for a temporary job? The Las Vegas Ballpark will host a job fair with multiple seasonal positions available. The job fair will take place on Saturday, Feb. 11, from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. in the Playstudios Club located at 1650 S. Pavilion Center Drive.
UNLV announces date for annual State of the University address
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A date for UNLV's State of the University address has been announced. On Monday, the university shared that President Keith E. Whitfield will deliver the address on Thursday, February 2. MORE UNLV NEWS | UNLV Lady Rebels defeat UNR 80-57 in front of first sellout...
DROPICANA: Interstate 15 reopens near Las Vegas Strip after weekend closure
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Interstate 15 has reopened near the Las Vegas Strip following the weekend-long closure to accommodate the construction work tied to the ongoing "Dropicana" project. The freeway was closed starting Friday night between Flamingo and Russell roads and was back open ahead of schedule Monday morning.
